Smash Boom Best: A funny, smart debate show for kids and family

Turn on the tap, and grab your shower cap… cuz it's baths vs showers! Moment of Um producer Anna Weggel bubbles for baths in this soapy smackdown with writer, producer and shower-lover Boen Wang! Which splashy past-time will win? Sprinkling showers or bubbly tubs? Slip and slide over to smashboom.org to vote for the team YOU think won!

Hi Smash Boom Besties! We want to share an episode from a podcast we know you’ll like — Million Bazillion! It’s a show that asks and answers questions about money. In the episode we’re sharing today, Million Bazillion hosts its inaugural “Money Mania” game show, where five lucky listeners compete in an elaborate obstacle course to get their questions answered. This week, they’ll tackle questions like: What is profit? Why do receipts have so many words? And, what do stores do with all their leftover holiday stuff?If you enjoy the show, we hope you’ll listen to all the other great episodes they have to offer!

Today's debate is a marine dream! One side has a giant tooth that's brought it acclaim, while the other wobbles on without a brain. Get ready to dive into this debate because it's Narwhals vs. Jellyfish! Actor and writer Allison Reese is here to defend notable narwhals, while podcast producer Tracy Mumford gets jiggy for team jellyfish! Which side will swim to victory? Team horn or team tentacle? Float on over to smashboom.org to vote for the team YOU think won!

Hi Smash Boom besties! We have a special treat for you today. We're sharing an episode of the Story Pirates podcast. Our good friend Peter McNerney from the Story Pirates has debated on Smash Boom Best many times, and we're so excited to have him back later this week in our sizzling superhero smackdown, Spider-Man vs. Batman. You won't want to miss it. Until then, we hope you enjoy this awesome episode of Story Pirates. This episode features an adaptation of 9-year-old Lainey's "How Do You Scare a Mermaid?" into a total bop of a song, and 11-year-old Camilo's "The Chickening" teaches us the newest dance craze appropriate for any time, place or reality! To read the original stories behind the episode and hear more from Story Pirates, visit storypirates.com/podcast! Enjoy the show!

Our final debate of the season is a superpowered smackdown between two heroic icons: the spunky web-slinger from Queens and the brave guardian of Gotham. Ne'er-do-wells beware, because it's Spider-Man vs. Batman! We've got actor, writer, and Story Pirates co-host Peter McNerney ready to give it his all for team Spider-Man! And rapper extraordinaire Matt Allen better known as NUR-D here to defend the caped crusader– Batman! Which side will step up to the win? The red and blue web-head or the Dark Knight? Adjust your mask, tighten your tool belt and swoop on over to smashboom.org to vote for the team YOU think won!

About Smash Boom Best: A funny, smart debate show for kids and family

Smash Boom Best is a funny, smart debate show for kids and families from the makers of the award-winning podcast, Brains On! from APM Studios. Every episode takes two cool things, smashes them together and lets you decide which is best: Pikachu vs. Mario, Lollipops vs. Popcorn, Flamingos vs. Axolotls, Mermaids vs. Bigfoot, Cats vs. Dogs, Spiderman vs. Batman, Refrigerators vs. Toilets, Minecraft vs. Lego… the list goes on. Our star-studded line-up of debaters use facts and passion to make their case, teaching listeners how to defend their opinions along the way! Past debaters include Tim Platt, cast member of the comedy narrative play podcast Rude Tales of Magic, comedian and writer Jenny Yang, Minneapolis-based rapper NUR-D, comedian and creator of the Story Pirates Peter McNerney, Radio Ambulante’s Daniel Alarcón, journalist and host of Into It Sam Sanders, host of Terrible, Thanks for Asking Nora McInerney, food-writer Kenji Lopez-Alt and many, many more. To top it off, our State of Debate segment shows listeners how to identify logical fallacies in the wild. Ad hominem attacks and bandwagon fallacies, be gone! So if you’re looking to ignite a funny, feisty debate on your next roadtrip, or just want some amusing arguments for your kids to consider while they fall asleep… tune into Smash Boom Best, where we make debate – a blast!