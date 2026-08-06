Smash Boom Best: A funny, smart debate show for kids and family

They’re both yellow, they’re both goofy, and they both have signature outfits! It’s SpongeBob vs Minions! Which animated icon is the coolest? Tune in to find out! We’ve got host and reporter Jed Kim going bananas for Team Minions. And blowing bubbles for Team SpongeBob, it’s performance artist Jada Pulley! Find out who our judge picks and vote for your favorite funny yellow friend at smashboom.org.Click here to read a transcript of this episode. Want to support the show? Join Smarty Pass to listen to ad-free episodes or donate!

Today we have two fantastic fasteners facing off. It’s Zippers against Velcro. Both keep clothes closed, both combine form and function, but only one can seal the deal for the win. Representing Team Velcro we have actor, singer, writer and Story Pirate Emily Olcott. And for Team Zipper, it’s actor, comedian and musician Tim Platt! After you find out who won the debate, head to smashboom.org to cast your vote for the winner of your heart.Click here to read a transcript of this episode. Want to support the show? Join Smarty Pass to listen to ad-free episodes or donate!

In today’s debate, we’ve got two sweet treats that are delights to eat. We have Forever Ago host Joy Dolo arguing for watermelon, the colorful fruit that’s hydrating to boot. And Brant Miller is repping cotton candy, magical confection that’s like an edible cloud! Which side will our judge crown the Smash Boom Best? After you listen, head to smashboom.org and vote for whichever side you think won! Click here to read a transcript of this episode. Want to support the show? Join Smarty Pass to listen to ad-free episodes or donate!

Today’s debate is a bookish brawl featuring two classic characters created by Dr. Seuss. Improviser Nick Kanellis is arguing for The Lorax, that beloved and mustachioed defender of trees. And Story Pirate Peter McNerney is repping everyone’s favorite mischievous feline with stylish accessories: The Cat in the Hat! After you listen, head to smashboom.org and vote to tell us who you think won!Click here to read a transcript of this episode. Want to support the show? Join Smarty Pass to listen to ad-free episodes or donate!

Today two terrific tastes are here to mix it up. On one side we have a warming spice that comes from a seed pod and on the other a mean, green cooling leaf machine. It’s vanilla vs mint. Keeping things cool for mint is clown, actor and improviser Gregory Parks! And extracting all the winning points for team vanilla is writer, performer and lego builder extraordinaire Sam Suksiri! Which flavor will prevail? Tune in to find out and then go to smashboom.org to vote for your pick.Click here to read a transcript of this episode. Want to support the show? Join Smarty Pass to listen to ad-free episodes or donate!

About Smash Boom Best: A funny, smart debate show for kids and family

About Smash Boom Best: A funny, smart debate show for kids and family

About Smash Boom Best: A funny, smart debate show for kids and family

Smash Boom Best is a funny, smart debate show for kids and families from the Brains On Universe. Every episode takes two cool things, smashes them together and lets you decide which is best: Pikachu vs. Mario, Lollipops vs. Popcorn, Flamingos vs. Axolotls, Mermaids vs. Bigfoot, Cats vs. Dogs, Spiderman vs. Batman, Refrigerators vs. Toilets, Minecraft vs. Lego… the list goes on. Our star-studded line-up of debaters use facts and passion to make their case, teaching listeners how to defend their opinions along the way! Past debaters include Tim Platt, cast member of the comedy narrative play podcast Rude Tales of Magic, comedian and writer Jenny Yang, Minneapolis-based rapper NUR-D, comedian and creator of the Story Pirates Peter McNerney, Radio Ambulante’s Daniel Alarcón, journalist and host of Into It Sam Sanders, host of Terrible, Thanks for Asking Nora McInerney, food-writer Kenji Lopez-Alt and many, many more. To top it off, our State of Debate segment shows listeners how to identify logical fallacies in the wild. Ad hominem attacks and bandwagon fallacies, be gone! So if you’re looking to ignite a funny, feisty debate on your next roadtrip, or just want some amusing arguments for your kids to consider while they fall asleep… tune into Smash Boom Best, where we make debate – a blast! Sales and Distribution by Lemonada Media https://lemonadamedia.com/