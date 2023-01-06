Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Keyshawn Solves It

Podcast Keyshawn Solves It
GBH & PBS Kids
Created by Ed Jenkins, the Keyshawn Solves It podcast is an 8-episode serialized mystery about a 10-year-old African-American boy who inherits a set of keys tha... More
Kids & Family
Available Episodes

3 of 3
  • S1 EP2: The New Detectives
    Keyshawn and Kiki team up to solve the case of the disappearing bikes and find their first clue. They also head to their community’s Juneteenth Kids Club where Keyshawn comes face to face with a new challenge. Keyshawn Solves It is produced by GBH Kids and distributed by PRX and PBS KIDS. Funding is made possible in part by Black Public Media.  Keyshawn Solves It was originally developed under a grant from the Department of Education. However, those contents do not necessarily represent the policy of the Department of Education, and you should not assume endorsement by the Federal Government. The project was funded by a Ready To Learn grant [PR/Award No. S295A200004, CFDA No. 84.295A] provided by the Department of Education to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
    5/29/2023
    16:47
  • S1 EP1: The Birthday Mystery
    Today is Keyshawn’s 10th birthday and it’s full of surprises! What started out as a birthday mystery party turns into a real mystery. Keyshawn Solves It is produced by GBH Kids and distributed by PRX and PBS KIDS. Funding is made possible in part by Black Public Media.  Keyshawn Solves It was originally developed under a grant from the Department of Education. However, those contents do not necessarily represent the policy of the Department of Education, and you should not assume endorsement by the Federal Government. The project was funded by a Ready To Learn grant [PR/Award No. S295A200004, CFDA No. 84.295A] provided by the Department of Education to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
    5/29/2023
    15:25
  • Introducing Keyshawn Solves It
    Join Keyshawn Keys and his detective partner KiKi as they solve a disappearing bike mystery! Can they solve their case before the Juneteenth Bike Parade? There’s only one way to find out – subscribe now so you don’t miss an episode! This podcast is made by the folks behind some of your all-time favorite PBS KIDS series: Arthur, Pinkalicious & Peterrific, Molly of Denali and more. Keyshawn Solves It is produced by GBH Kids and distributed by PRX and PBS KIDS. Funding is made possible in part by Black Public Media. Keyshawn Solves It was originally developed under a grant from the Department of Education. However, those contents do not necessarily represent the policy of the Department of Education, and you should not assume endorsement by the Federal Government. The project was funded by a Ready To Learn grant [PR/Award No. S295A200004, CFDA No. 84.295A] provided by the Department of Education to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
    5/22/2023
    1:50

About Keyshawn Solves It

Created by Ed Jenkins, the Keyshawn Solves It podcast is an 8-episode serialized mystery about a 10-year-old African-American boy who inherits a set of keys that can unlock almost any door. With help from his friend Kiki, Keyshawn uses these keys to help solve the mystery of disappearing bikes in his North Minneapolis neighborhood, ensuring that his community’s Juneteenth bike parade can go on. Listeners will be introduced to Juneteenth and its origins, as well as to social-emotional “keys to success” such as resilience, self-worth, and responsibility. Geared to children 5-9, Keyshawn Solves It is produced by GBH Kids and distributed by PRX and PBS KIDS with funding made possible in part by Black Public Media.

