Introducing Keyshawn Solves It

Join Keyshawn Keys and his detective partner KiKi as they solve a disappearing bike mystery! Can they solve their case before the Juneteenth Bike Parade? There’s only one way to find out – subscribe now so you don’t miss an episode! This podcast is made by the folks behind some of your all-time favorite PBS KIDS series: Arthur, Pinkalicious & Peterrific, Molly of Denali and more. Keyshawn Solves It is produced by GBH Kids and distributed by PRX and PBS KIDS. Funding is made possible in part by Black Public Media. Keyshawn Solves It was originally developed under a grant from the Department of Education. However, those contents do not necessarily represent the policy of the Department of Education, and you should not assume endorsement by the Federal Government. The project was funded by a Ready To Learn grant [PR/Award No. S295A200004, CFDA No. 84.295A] provided by the Department of Education to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.