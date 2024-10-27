Hey Wombuddies - come join your favorite Wombats on eight super fun podcast playdates! The Work It Out Wombats! Podcast invites YOU, the listener, to join Zadie...

Join the Wombats on their sea-worthy ship, the SS Loopadoop, for a pirate-y adventure! Help them to navigate the Whistle-y Winds, the Crashing Cliffs, and the Sea of Gloopy Gloop on their way to Sandcastle Island. Shiver me timbers!

The Wombats want to celebrate their brand new fort, but the wind keeps huffing and puffing and blowing it right down. Join the Wombats as they make the fort stronger, with a little ingenuity and some help from the Big Bad Iguana, Mr. E.

Put on your detective hats, Wombuddies! Help Detectives Zadie, Zeke, and Malik solve the mystery of the strange, clack-and-hissy, “only some of the time” sound that is giving Mr. E the creepy-crawlies.

It’s Ferocious Dragon vs. the Dragon-Calmers! Zeke is the Dragon and YOU, Wombuddies, can help by joining Zadie and Malik on Team Dragon-Calmer. Get ready to do the Dragon dance. Get ready to Jump the Swishy Tail. Get ready to Roar No More!

A campfire story about the Rumble-Tummy is TWICE as fun when YOU help the Wombats create some spooky sound effects. Make your hands sound slide-y. Make your fingers sound crawl-y. Give Mr. E the most delicious fright of his life!

About Work It Out Wombats! Podcast

Hey Wombuddies - come join your favorite Wombats on eight super fun podcast playdates! The Work It Out Wombats! Podcast invites YOU, the listener, to join Zadie, Zeke and Malik as they sail a pirate ship through the Crashing Cliffs, fly to the sky in a make-believe Cloud Ship, enjoy a spooky campout, and build a super-strong fort that NO wind can blow down. You won’t just be listening to the fun, you’ll be having fun - singing, dancing, jumping, clapping, making, and creating right alongside your favorite Wombats.The Work It Out Wombats! Podcast is produced for PBS KIDS by GBH Kids and Cultural Whisperers and distributed by PBS KIDS and PRX.