Episode 62: Advocacy after Loss with Ashley Spivey @ashleyspivey Join Rachael this week as she chats with Ashley Spivey, a former contestant on The Bachelor, turned advocate and online content creator! Ashley has used her platform to advocate for various causes, including stillbirth prevention and paid family leave for stillbirth families. Since October is Infant Loss and Awareness month, Ashley shares her own personal journey of infertility and loss openly on social media and talks about how she aims to raise awareness and promote empathy. Inside this episode: Ashley discusses her transition from reality TV (The Bachelor!!!) to social media. How Ashley uses her platform to talk about fun and serious: politics, books, recipes, parenting, loss, and so much more! The importance of transparency and trust in content and the misconceptions about influencers and their work. How she manages sharing her daughter’s life on social media: the challenges, hate, comments, need for boundaries, and respect from followers. Ashley’s experience with infertility and loss, stillbirth, and anxiety during pregnancy, and how she’s keeping her son CJ’s memory alive How to support someone who has experienced loss. Learn about the advocacy work being done for stillbirth prevention. And so much more! Mentioned in this episode: Ashley’s Instagram: @ashleyspivey Information on The Shine for Autumn Act: https://www.shineforautumnact.org/ The Rainbow Clinic in NYC and LA: https://www.pushpregnancy.org/rainbow-clinic App- Count the Kicks Ashley’s Book Rec: Mayluna: A Novel If you enjoyed this episode, please rate 5⭐️ and write us a review! ⬇️ ✨For sleep support and resources, visit heysleepybaby.com and follow @heysleepybaby on Instagram! 😴☁️🤎✨ Rachael is a mom of 3, founder of Hey, Sleepy Baby, and the host of this podcast. Instagram | Tiktok | Website Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Episode 63: Creating Safe Spaces for Trans Kids with Ben Greene @psuedo.bro Ben Green, a transgender advocate and author, joins the podcast this week to discuss the important topic of transgender inclusion and support for trans kids! Ben encourages a joy-centered approach to supporting trans kids in your own life and the broader community, and celebrates the resilience and strength of the trans community. Inside this episode: Hear Ben’s personal experience of coming out at a young age and the challenges he faced. The importance of creating safe spaces for trans kids to come out and be themselves. How politics can impact the trans community and the need for understanding support, and protective legislation Why representation and normalizing LGBTQ+ identities in media and literature is so valuable. Ben provides tips for parents on how to talk to their kids about gender identity and how to advocate for their trans children in schools. And so much more! Mentioned in this episode: Ben’s Book: My Child is Trans- Now What? A Joy Centered Approach to Support Ben’s website: https://www.bgtranstalks.com/ Ben’s instagram: @psuedo.bro If you enjoyed this episode, please rate 5⭐️ and write us a review! ⬇️ ✨For sleep support and resources, visit heysleepybaby.com and follow @heysleepybaby on Instagram! 😴☁️🤎✨ Rachael is a mom of 3, founder of Hey, Sleepy Baby, and the host of this podcast. Instagram | Tiktok | Website Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Episode 64: How to Self Regulate as a Parent with Dr. Amber Thornton @dramberthornton Ever totally lose your cool on your kids and feel SO guilty afterwards? You’re NOT alone! That’s why this week, Rachael speaks with Dr. Amber Thornton, a licensed clinical psychologist and strong advocate for parental mental health, all about self-regulation, overwhelm, and reparenting! Inside this episode: Find out a practical framework for breaking the cycle of dysregulation. Learn how you can practice emotional regulation during the postpartum period- so hard! Why mental health struggles can make regulation especially difficult. Tools for managing overwhelm after working full time or being home with your kids full time. How do you actually begin the process of “reparenting” yourself? Ways to deal with mistakes and handle them as a parent especially after totally losing your cool. All the positive effects reparenting has on our children. All about her new book, A Parent's Guide to Self-Regulation. And so much more! Mentioned in this episode: Dr. Amber Thornton’s website: dramberthornton.com Dr. Amber Thornton’s instagram: @dramberthornton A Parent's Guide to Self-Regulation: A Practical Framework for Breaking the Cycle of Dysregulation and Mastering Emotions for Parents and Children If you enjoyed this episode, please rate 5⭐️ and write us a review! ⬇️ ✨For sleep support and resources, visit heysleepybaby.com and follow @heysleepybaby on Instagram! 😴☁️🤎✨ Rachael is a mom of 3, founder of Hey, Sleepy Baby, and the host of this podcast. Instagram | Tiktok | Website Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Welcome back to the pod for this very special bonus episode- Caitlin Wilder of @wilderbeginnings and the On We Go Podcast! For Part 1 of our conversation all about friendships, head over here! In this Part of our live chat we take listener questions including: how to handle if a friend has different political views than you how husband/ partner friendships differ what to do if a friend disciplines your child maintaining friendships with people who are parenting differently the importance of "micro" social interactions for our mental health how to not put too much pressure on a friendship friendship breakups and more! Caitlin is an LA-based doula and birth educator plus mom of 2! She runs the @wilderbeginnings Instagram account to share relatable tips and mom-life solidarity always with realness, positivity and humor. Rachael is a mom of 3, founder of Hey, Sleepy Baby, and the host of this podcast. Instagram | Tiktok | Website ✨For sleep support and resources, visit heysleepybaby.com and follow @heysleepybaby on Instagram! 😴☁️🤎✨ If you enjoyed this episode, please rate 5⭐️ and write us a review! ⬇️ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Episode 65: Inclusive Ways to Feed and Parent Your Baby with Victoria Facelli @victoria.facelli.ibclc This week Rachael speaks with Victoria Facelli, an IBCLC and author of the book 'Feed the Baby', to discuss the inclusive approach to feeding and parenting. She emphasizes the need to change our mindset and be open to different feeding methods, rather than getting caught up in the breast milk vs. formula debate. Inside this episode: How to use a risk-benefit analysis for each parenting decision, considering factors such as recovery, sleep, and mental health. The importance of advocating for oneself and seeking support from professionals like lactation consultants! The power of being able to change our minds as parents and adapt to the needs of our children. The role of partners in supporting the birthing parent and the nursing parent. Why it is so important for partners to be involved and educated about feeding. Practical advice for partners to help with feeding and caregiving responsibilities The need to protect maternal sleep. Some challenges and benefits of introducing bottles early on. Hear about Victoria’s personal experiences & insights for navigating the postpartum period. And so much more! Mentioned in this episode: Victoria’s website: https://www.victoriafacelli.com/ Victoria’s Instagram: @victoria.facelli.ibclc Victoria’s Book: Feed The Baby If you enjoyed this episode, please rate 5⭐️ and write us a review! ⬇️ ✨For sleep support and resources, visit heysleepybaby.com and follow @heysleepybaby on Instagram! 😴☁️🤎✨ Rachael is a mom of 3, founder of Hey, Sleepy Baby, and the host of this podcast. Instagram | Tiktok | Website Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

About No One Told Us

No One Told Us the truth about parenthood. WHY?! Welcome to No One Told Us, the podcast where we uncover the raw, unfiltered truths about parenthood. I'm your host, Rachael Shepard-Ohta, mom of three and founder of Hey, Sleepy Baby. Each week, join me as we dive deep into the joys, challenges, and surprises of raising children with a mix of expert insights, personal anecdotes, and candid conversations. From navigating postpartum anxiety to mastering the art of making mom friends, and from introducing solids to tackling tantrums, we cover it all. Whether you're a first-time parent or a seasoned pro, this podcast is your go-to resource for honest advice, relatable stories, and plenty of laughs along the way. Join me as I sit down with experts in their fields, as well as friends, family, celebrities, and influencers, to share their experiences and wisdom on everything from sleepless nights to rocky relationships. No topic is off-limits, and no story goes untold on No One Told Us. So grab a cup of coffee, pop in your headphones and join the conversation. This is the podcast everyone needed before they had kids- because now that those little ones are here, there's a lot to unpack. So let's pull back the curtain on becoming a first-time mom (or dad!) to share the good, the bad and the ugly. A little education, a little fun, and a whole lot of heart goes into each and every episode of No One Told Us to have you feeling less alone and way more empowered.