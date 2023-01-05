Sleep Tight Relax - Calming Bedtime Stories and Meditations

Sleep Tight Relax is a bedtime show for the young and young at heart. We help you and your children prepare to drift calmly off to sleep every week by listening... More
The Story of Doctor Dolittle P.9 🦜
Doctor Dolittle has promised the small boy that he will help him find his uncle. He speaks to the porpoises and calls on some eagles but no one can find the uncle. Jip, the dog, thinks he can find the uncle so he takes a sniff of his handkerchief and puts his nose to the wind. Will Jim find him?
Benjamin The Adventurous Beaver 🦫
Benjamin is an adventurous beaver who lives in a pond but dreams of seeing the world beyond it. One day, he ventures into the unknown, facing challenges and learning valuable lessons. He discovers new landscapes, makes new friends, and gains confidence and wisdom as he explores the world beyond his pond. When he returns to the pond, he inspires his fellow beavers to see the world through fresh eyes and to never stop exploring.
The Story of Doctor Dolittle P.8 🦜
In part 8 of our story, Doctor Dolittle and his pets are on the pirates ship and sailing away as fast as they can but the pirates block their way. Doctor Dolittle tries to talk to the pirate and reason with him and keep him distracted while the ship starts to sink. When the pirates realize that their boat is sinking they get into the water and the sharks start circling. The sharks start circling around and Doctor Dolittle asks the pirates to promise to change their way and they promise. If they forget the sharks have promised to come back for them.
Ziggy Crashes On Earth 👽
Ziggy is a young alien from a planet far away from Earth. While trying to learn about Earth for a school assignment, her spacecraft suffers a malfunction and crashes. While her ship repairs itself, she meets a family of deer and becomes their friend. After our story, we will check in with you again and leave you with some relaxing sounds to close your eyes to.
The Story of Doctor Dolittle P.7 🦜
In the 7th part of Doctor DoLittle the animals are trying to help make their ship sail faster as they notice that there are pirates chasing them. The swallows come up with a great idea and it is working until they get too tired and need to take a rest. They hide the ship in a small bay and everyone gets off, including the rats. When they were looking for water they heard that the pirates were in the bay and had gone onto their ship. What should they do now?
Sleep Tight Relax is a bedtime show for the young and young at heart. We help you and your children prepare to drift calmly off to sleep every week by listening to our mix of dream-inducing bedtime stories, relaxation techniques, calming nature sounds, and soothing music. Created for kids but appropriate for all ages, Sleep Tight Relax makes bedtime quality time by helping busy minds become calm, focused, and relaxed.