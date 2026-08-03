Sleep Tight Relax - Calming Bedtime Stories and Meditations

In this encore episode of Mindful Monday we talk about You! You are important and you are enough. We look at a story called Stand Tall Molly Lou Melon and how she believed in herself even though she was small and had buck teeth and a voice like a bullfrog. We talk about how to look for that special thing in someone else and tell them that we like that about them. We also look at ourselves and think about what we like about ourselves.







Other books that talk about self-importance and self-esteem: I Am Enough, I’m Gonna Like Me Children’s Book by Jamie-Lee Curtis and Laura Cornel, and What I Like About Me Written by Allia Zobel-Nola



Perfect for ages 5+



Sleep Tight!,



Sheryl & Clark



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About Sleep Tight Relax



Prepare to drift calmly off to sleep by listening to our weekly podcast, which mixes relaxation and meditation techniques with rich bedtime stories, calming sounds of nature, and soothing music. Created for kids but safe for all ages, Sleep Tight Relax can make bedtime, quality time by helping busy minds become calm and relaxed.



Please do not operate heavy machinery while consuming this podcast. Recommended for ages 5 and up. PJs and stuffies sold separately 😉



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Dedicated to enhancing the health and happiness of children, Sleep Tight Media helps families replace bedtime struggles with bedtime snuggles.