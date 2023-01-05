Sleep Tight Relax - Calming Bedtime Stories and Meditations

The Story of Doctor Dolittle P.8 🦜

In part 8 of our story, Doctor Dolittle and his pets are on the pirates ship and sailing away as fast as they can but the pirates block their way. Doctor Dolittle tries to talk to the pirate and reason with him and keep him distracted while the ship starts to sink. When the pirates realize that their boat is sinking they get into the water and the sharks start circling. The sharks start circling around and Doctor Dolittle asks the pirates to promise to change their way and they promise. If they forget the sharks have promised to come back for them.