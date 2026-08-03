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Sleep Tight Relax - Calming Bedtime Stories and Meditations
Sleep Tight Media | Calming Bedtime Podcasts for Kids & Starglow Media
Latest episode
504 episodes
- Jolly Little Tars is a story about a tree-frog who is learning all about the other creatures who live in the pond with him. He talks to them and learns what makes them special. He spends a great deal of time learning something new about each of the creatures and seeing some amazing things.
Perfect for ages 5+
Sleep Tight!,
Sheryl & Clark
❤️👂📖
--
✨ Want more bedtime stories and fewer interruptions?
Join Sleep Tight Premium for ad-free listening, bonus bedtime stories every week, and personalized shout-outs for your little ones! Start your free trial now on Apple Podcasts or at sleeptightpremium.com.
--
💖 Support Sleep Tight Relax
👉 Join Premium for AD FREE listening and extra bedtime stories!
👉 Sleep Tight Premium is now available in Apple Podcasts!
⭐⭐⭐⭐ Leave a review wherever you listen to podcasts, or share our podcast with your friends.
❤️ Find us on YouTube: @SleepTightRelax
📷 Instagram: @sleeptightrelax
--
About Sleep Tight Relax
Prepare to drift calmly off to sleep by listening to our weekly podcast, which mixes relaxation and meditation techniques with rich bedtime stories, calming sounds of nature, and soothing music. Created for kids but safe for all ages, Sleep Tight Relax can make bedtime, quality time by helping busy minds become calm and relaxed.
Please do not operate heavy machinery while consuming this podcast. Recommended for ages 5 and up. PJs and stuffies sold separately 😉
--
Dedicated to enhancing the health and happiness of children, Sleep Tight Media helps families replace bedtime struggles with bedtime snuggles.
- In this encore episode of Mindful Monday we talk about You! You are important and you are enough. We look at a story called Stand Tall Molly Lou Melon and how she believed in herself even though she was small and had buck teeth and a voice like a bullfrog. We talk about how to look for that special thing in someone else and tell them that we like that about them. We also look at ourselves and think about what we like about ourselves.
Other books that talk about self-importance and self-esteem: I Am Enough, I’m Gonna Like Me Children’s Book by Jamie-Lee Curtis and Laura Cornel, and What I Like About Me Written by Allia Zobel-Nola
Perfect for ages 5+
Sleep Tight!,
Sheryl & Clark
❤️👂📖
--
✨ Want more bedtime stories and fewer interruptions?
Join Sleep Tight Premium for ad-free listening, bonus bedtime stories every week, and personalized shout-outs for your little ones! Start your free trial now on Apple Podcasts or at sleeptightpremium.com.
--
💖 Support Sleep Tight Relax
👉 Join Premium for AD FREE listening and extra bedtime stories!
👉 Sleep Tight Premium is now available in Apple Podcasts!
⭐⭐⭐⭐ Leave a review wherever you listen to podcasts, or share our podcast with your friends.
❤️ Find us on YouTube: @SleepTightRelax
📷 Instagram: @sleeptightrelax
--
About Sleep Tight Relax
Prepare to drift calmly off to sleep by listening to our weekly podcast, which mixes relaxation and meditation techniques with rich bedtime stories, calming sounds of nature, and soothing music. Created for kids but safe for all ages, Sleep Tight Relax can make bedtime, quality time by helping busy minds become calm and relaxed.
Please do not operate heavy machinery while consuming this podcast. Recommended for ages 5 and up. PJs and stuffies sold separately 😉
--
Dedicated to enhancing the health and happiness of children, Sleep Tight Media helps families replace bedtime struggles with bedtime snuggles.
- This is a story about noticing things. About what it feels like to sit at the end of a long, good day and watch the light change on the water. About how some people carry so much life inside them that spending an afternoon in their company feels like a gift you didn't know you needed.
Perfect for ages 5+
Sleep Tight!,
Sheryl & Clark
❤️👂📖
--
✨ Want more bedtime stories and fewer interruptions?
Join Sleep Tight Premium for ad-free listening, bonus bedtime stories every week, and personalized shout-outs for your little ones! Start your free trial now on Apple Podcasts or at sleeptightpremium.com.
--
💖 Support Sleep Tight Relax
👉 Join Premium for AD FREE listening and extra bedtime stories!
👉 Sleep Tight Premium is now available in Apple Podcasts!
⭐⭐⭐⭐ Leave a review wherever you listen to podcasts, or share our podcast with your friends.
❤️ Find us on YouTube: @SleepTightRelax
📷 Instagram: @sleeptightrelax
--
About Sleep Tight Relax
Prepare to drift calmly off to sleep by listening to our weekly podcast, which mixes relaxation and meditation techniques with rich bedtime stories, calming sounds of nature, and soothing music. Created for kids but safe for all ages, Sleep Tight Relax can make bedtime, quality time by helping busy minds become calm and relaxed.
Please do not operate heavy machinery while consuming this podcast. Recommended for ages 5 and up. PJs and stuffies sold separately 😉
--
Dedicated to enhancing the health and happiness of children, Sleep Tight Media helps families replace bedtime struggles with bedtime snuggles.
- In this episode we are collaborating with our sister podcast Sleep Tight Sounds. Sheryl will take you to a quiet beach on Prince Edward Island, not far from where we live. Imagine a warm evening by the shore, with calm water, soft sand, and waves rolling in and sliding back out. This beach soundscape is made to help kids and families settle down, feel cozy, and drift into a deep and restful sleep.
You can find Sleep Tight Sounds on our Apple channel or wherever you listen to podcasts.
Perfect for ages 5+
Sleep Tight!,
Sheryl & Clark
❤️👂📖
--
✨ Want more bedtime stories and fewer interruptions?
Join Sleep Tight Premium for ad-free listening, bonus bedtime stories every week, and personalized shout-outs for your little ones! Start your free trial now on Apple Podcasts or at sleeptightpremium.com.
--
💖 Support Sleep Tight Relax
👉 Join Premium for AD FREE listening and extra bedtime stories!
👉 Sleep Tight Premium is now available in Apple Podcasts!
⭐⭐⭐⭐ Leave a review wherever you listen to podcasts, or share our podcast with your friends.
❤️ Find us on YouTube: @SleepTightRelax
📷 Instagram: @sleeptightrelax
--
About Sleep Tight Relax
Prepare to drift calmly off to sleep by listening to our weekly podcast, which mixes relaxation and meditation techniques with rich bedtime stories, calming sounds of nature, and soothing music. Created for kids but safe for all ages, Sleep Tight Relax can make bedtime, quality time by helping busy minds become calm and relaxed.
Please do not operate heavy machinery while consuming this podcast. Recommended for ages 5 and up. PJs and stuffies sold separately 😉
--
Dedicated to enhancing the health and happiness of children, Sleep Tight Media helps families replace bedtime struggles with bedtime snuggles.
- In this encore of Mindful Monday we talk about how important you are and how you can make a difference. We look at the book The Smallest Girl in the Smallest Grade by Justin Roberts. Sally McCabe doesn’t get noticed very much because she is so small but she notices everything. One day she has had enough and stands up and sees what a difference even the smallest girl can make.
Perfect for ages 5+
Sleep Tight!,
Sheryl & Clark
❤️👂📖
--
✨ Want more bedtime stories and fewer interruptions?
Join Sleep Tight Premium for ad-free listening, bonus bedtime stories every week, and personalized shout-outs for your little ones! Start your free trial now on Apple Podcasts or at sleeptightpremium.com.
--
💖 Support Sleep Tight Relax
👉 Join Premium for AD FREE listening and extra bedtime stories!
👉 Sleep Tight Premium is now available in Apple Podcasts!
⭐⭐⭐⭐ Leave a review wherever you listen to podcasts, or share our podcast with your friends.
❤️ Find us on YouTube: @SleepTightRelax
📷 Instagram: @sleeptightrelax
--
About Sleep Tight Relax
Prepare to drift calmly off to sleep by listening to our weekly podcast, which mixes relaxation and meditation techniques with rich bedtime stories, calming sounds of nature, and soothing music. Created for kids but safe for all ages, Sleep Tight Relax can make bedtime, quality time by helping busy minds become calm and relaxed.
Please do not operate heavy machinery while consuming this podcast. Recommended for ages 5 and up. PJs and stuffies sold separately 😉
--
Dedicated to enhancing the health and happiness of children, Sleep Tight Media helps families replace bedtime struggles with bedtime snuggles.
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About Sleep Tight Relax - Calming Bedtime Stories and Meditations
You’re getting *very* sleeeeepy…… 🥱 Sleep Tight Relax is a weekly bedtime podcast for kids who needs a good sleep. Get nice and cozy as we tuck you in for bed with a mix of dream-inducing bedtime stories, relaxation techniques, calming sounds, and soothing music. Designed for kids but suitable for sleepers of all ages, Sleep Tight Relax quiets busy minds by making bedtime blissfully calm—the way nature intended. Please do not operate heavy machinery while consuming this podcast. Recommended for ages 4 and up. PJs and stuffies sold separately 😉 Sleep Tight Relax – Calming Bedtime Stories and Meditations is the official podcast produced by Sleep Tight Media / Minzoo Studio Ltd.Podcast website
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- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
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