237: Discipling Our Kids Through Faith and Cultural Questions

Parental discretion is advised in this replay episode as we discuss gender identity.We want our kids to be a peaceful presence, proclaiming the gospel with their lives despite growing up in this divided age. They need to be confident enough in their own hearts, and settled in their convictions. J. J. Seid sits down with Carole Joy Seid to talk about important books that will help us, as parents, disciple our children. Whether concerning faith questions or cultural pressures, we can prepare them to give an answer to the hope they have!Lots of rich books are discussed in this episode to help you navigate discipleship with your children.For a list of resources mentioned in this episode, click HERE.RESOURCES+Build Your Family’s Library: Grab our FREE book list here+Get our FREE ebook: 5 Essential Parts of a Great Education.+Attend one of our upcoming seminars in 2024!+Click HERE for more information about consulting with Carole Joy Seid!CONNECTCarole Joy Seid of Homeschool Made Simple | Website | 2024 Seminars | Instagram | Facebook | PinterestMentioned in this episode:Ebook