240: Nightly Family Reading for Building Memories, Imaginations, and a Calming Routine
In the second part of Carole’s conversation with Rylee and Ben Applebee, they share how this method has captured the children’s heart as they have developed a love of books. Their routines are a necessity for this family of 11 children and reading nightly has really bonded them together over the characters in the books that Ben reads. They touch on the value of motherhood and how best to foster a Godly mindset that comes with it. Join us!RESOURCES+Parenting with Grit and Grace Newsletter by the Applebee’s+Build Your Family’s Library: Grab our FREE book list here+Get our FREE ebook: 5 Essential Parts of a Great Education.+Attend one of our upcoming seminars!+Click HERE for more information about consulting with Carole Joy Seid!CONNECTCarole Joy Seid of Homeschool Made Simple | Website | Upcoming Seminars | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest
--------
23:51
239: Can You Use the Homeschool Made Simple Method with A Large Family?
Yes! You really can homeschool your 11 children!Carole sits down with Rylee and Ben Applebee to unpack how they do this with their growing family. They talk about adoption, how they started to homeschool "the Carole Way," how they manage with such a span of ages, and how both parents participate in their children’s education. This is a fun episode! Be sure to listen to Part 2 next week.RESOURCES+Parenting with Grit and Grace Newsletter by the Applebees+Build Your Family’s Library: Grab our FREE book list here+Get our FREE ebook: 5 Essential Parts of a Great Education.+Attend one of our upcoming seminars!+Click HERE for more information about consulting with Carole Joy Seid!CONNECTHomeschool Made Simple | Website | Upcoming Seminars | Instagram | Facebook | PinterestMentioned in this episode:Free Book List
--------
18:55
238: Discipling Our Children in a Social Media Culture
In this replay episode, Carole and her son, J. J. discuss social media exposure for children amidst the digital age, drawing thoughts from Andy Crouch's "The Tech Wise Family." He recommends several books for parents to read and some as a family to develop your children’s discernment and your teen's Christian ethics about today’s culture.For a full list of resources mentioned in this episode, click HERE.Click HERE to get Carole's seminar, Taming the Media Lion!RESOURCES+Build Your Family’s Library: Grab our FREE book list here+Get our FREE ebook: 5 Essential Parts of a Great Education.+Attend one of our upcoming seminars!+Click HERE for more information about consulting with Carole Joy Seid!CONNECTCarole Joy Seid of Homeschool Made Simple | Website | Seminars | Instagram | Facebook | PinterestMentioned in this episode:Free Book List
--------
28:25
237: Discipling Our Kids Through Faith and Cultural Questions
Parental discretion is advised in this replay episode as we discuss gender identity.We want our kids to be a peaceful presence, proclaiming the gospel with their lives despite growing up in this divided age. They need to be confident enough in their own hearts, and settled in their convictions. J. J. Seid sits down with Carole Joy Seid to talk about important books that will help us, as parents, disciple our children. Whether concerning faith questions or cultural pressures, we can prepare them to give an answer to the hope they have!Lots of rich books are discussed in this episode to help you navigate discipleship with your children.For a list of resources mentioned in this episode, click HERE.RESOURCES+Build Your Family’s Library: Grab our FREE book list here+Get our FREE ebook: 5 Essential Parts of a Great Education.+Attend one of our upcoming seminars in 2024!+Click HERE for more information about consulting with Carole Joy Seid!CONNECTCarole Joy Seid of Homeschool Made Simple | Website | 2024 Seminars | Instagram | Facebook | PinterestMentioned in this episode:Ebook
--------
35:54
236: Guiding Our Children Through Gender Issues: Biblical Insights and Practical Advice for Parents
In this replay episode, we will be covering gender and transgender issues. Listener discretion is advised.As LGBTQ+ advocacy groups push for full inclusion and affirmation, how do we best care for youth and teenagers who find themselves confused in the midst of these times?Student Pastor in Wheaton, IL, Will Chester shares his expertise on gender dysphoria and navigating these issues with teenagers. We hope this episode equips you to tackle these tough conversations with your family.RESOURCES+Books mentioned: When Harry Became Sally: Responding to the Transgender Moment by Ryan T. Anderson, Irreversible Damage by Abigail Schrier, Embodied by Preston Sprinkle+Build Your Family’s Library: Grab our FREE book list here+Get our FREE ebook: 5 Essential Parts of a Great Education.+Attend one of our upcoming seminars in 2024!+Click HERE for more information about consulting with Carole Joy Seid!CONNECTCarole Joy Seid of Homeschool Made Simple | Website | 2024 Seminars | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest
For the young parents, the veteran homeschoolers, or anyone navigating the waters of homeschool options, nationally-known speaker and educational consultant, Carole Joy Seid, helps you homeschool simply, inexpensively, and enjoyably with a Bible, math curriculum, and library card. Great books have the power to build godly family culture and give educational success! If you need a weekly shot of encouragement and support to continue on with confident joy in your homeschooling journey, listen in.