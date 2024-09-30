Teaching Your Child Confidence, Humility, and Other Foundational Traits

In a culture that throws lies at your child from every direction, it's important for them to have a confident heart that stands strong on the Word of God. Join Danny & Rebecca as they sit down with Jill Garner to talk about what it looks like to raise your child to have a strong heart. Later, we'll listen to a question from a listener who has concerns about their anxious child. Click here to receive StrongHeart by Jill Garner for a gift of any amount! Want to know where you can improve as a parent? Click here to take our free assessment! Click Here to Support the Show! We'd love to hear from you! Visit our Homepage to leave us a voicemail.