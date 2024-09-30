Creating Meaningful Holiday Traditions with Your Kids
The holiday season is here, and Danny & Rebecca are ready to help you make it meaningful! In this episode, join us as we share tips for navigating the joys and stresses of the season, from family traditions to the purpose behind it all. Later, we answer a question from a listener who wants to know how he can help his young son adjust to a newborn in the home. Click here to sign up for the Focus on the Family Advent Calendar! Click here to access 7 Days of Gratitude from Focus on the Family! Click Here to Support the Show! We'd love to hear from you! Visit our Homepage to leave us a voicemail.
--------
37:40
Equipping Teens for Adulthood pt. 2
Over-protective parenting may feel natural, but it can lead teens to rebellion and entitlement. In this episode, join us as Danny continues the conversation with Ken Wilgus & Jessica Pfeiffer about why handing freedom over to your teen can create a greater sense of responsibility in them, and an easier parenting experience for you! Later, we answer a question from a listener who wants to know how she should handle her 13 year old's desire to stop attending church. Click here to receive Dr. Wilgus' book "Feeding the Mouth that Bites You" for a gift of any amount! Click here to learn more about Launch into the Teen Years Click Here to Support the Show! We'd love to hear from you! Visit our Homepage to leave us a voicemail.
--------
31:09
Equipping Teens for Adulthood pt.1
As we guide our teens into adulthood, it's essential that they learn the responsibility that comes with independence. One of the best ways we can do that, as parents, is through "planned emancipation," which gradually grants them freedom to make their own choices before they leave the home. Join Danny as he sits down with Dr. Ken Wilgus & Jessica Pfeiffer to discuss planned emancipation. Later, we answer a question from a listener who wants to know how she should handle her strong-willed 5th grader. Click here to receive Dr. Wilgus' book "Feeding the Mouth that Bites You" for a gift of any amount! Click Here to Support the Show! We'd love to hear from you! Visit our Homepage to leave us a voicemail.
--------
33:01
How to Disciple Your Kids Like Jesus
Children are rapidly developing a worldview, so it is important that parents disciple them in such a way that their children are prepared to establish a biblical worldview that is resilient to the resistance of the world around them. Join Danny & Rebecca as they sit down with Barrett Johnson to talk about discipling your children to follow Christ. Later, we'll listen to a question from a listener who has concerns about their child's separation anxiety. Click here to receive Barrett's book, Disciple Them Like Jesus, for a gift of any amount! Click here to take Focus on the Family's free parenting assessment! Click Here to Support the Show! We'd love to hear from you! Visit our Homepage to leave us a voicemail.
--------
30:54
Teaching Your Child Confidence, Humility, and Other Foundational Traits
In a culture that throws lies at your child from every direction, it's important for them to have a confident heart that stands strong on the Word of God. Join Danny & Rebecca as they sit down with Jill Garner to talk about what it looks like to raise your child to have a strong heart. Later, we'll listen to a question from a listener who has concerns about their anxious child. Click here to receive StrongHeart by Jill Garner for a gift of any amount! Want to know where you can improve as a parent? Click here to take our free assessment! Click Here to Support the Show! We'd love to hear from you! Visit our Homepage to leave us a voicemail.
Dive into the heart of Christian parenting with "Practice Makes Parent," your go-to podcast for actionable insights, faith-based inspiration, and real-life strategies for every stage of parenthood. From the joyous toddler years to the challenging school-age phase, the perplexities of puberty, and the exhilarating journey of guiding your confident teen, this podcast is your trusty companion. Join hosts Dr. Danny Huerta and Rebecca St. James as they bring you weekly episodes packed with the wisdom of parenting experts. Uncover Biblical truths, effective parenting techniques, and a treasure trove of resources designed to empower moms and dads in today's ever-evolving culture in this fun Christian parenting podcast.