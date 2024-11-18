Peace Out Presents: Big Bad Goes Back To School: Overcoming New School Year Anxiety

I'm excited to share an episode from one of my podcast friends, Dorktales Storytime Podcast! This is the perfect story right now because it's all about going back to school and the worries that might come up during this time. Enjoy and keep your ears open for a familiar voice! :) BIG BAD GOES BACK TO SCHOOL Dorktales Podcast: Episode 74 Big Bad Goes Back To School Overcoming New School Year Anxiety A new school year has begun, and Big Bad Wolf is experiencing back-to-school jitters. He’s worried his wolf classmates will continue to make fun of him over his embarrassing incident during last year’s howl-at-the-moon final exam. Enter his Folktale Forest friends, including Serena the Capybara. They talk him through his new class nerves and guide him back to his calm, cool and collected canine self—sending him off with the confidence he needs to become a Master Howler! PARENTS, TEACHERS AND HOMESCHOOLERS: As back-to-school season approaches, it’s not uncommon for young minds to be filled with a mixture of excitement and anxiety. In Big Bad goes Back to School, these worries take center stage, only to be met with empathy and understanding. The lessons that emerge from this story provide comfort, encouragement, and tools for navigating the overwhelming feelings that can happen when a new school year begins. The episode includes two guided mindfulness exercises. Read more about the 5 social-emotional lessons kids will take away after listening to the episode. If you liked this story with Big Bad and Serena the caring capybara, you may also enjoy episode 49, Big Bad’s Big Feelings, where you’ll discover more mindfulness exercises to help kids self-regulate their anxious feelings. Podcast Episode Credits Narration, Voice Over and Podcast Host: Jonathan Cormur Scriptwriter: Amy Thompson Script Editor and Show Producer: Molly Murphy Sound Production, Audio Editing and Mastering: Jermaine Hamilton Podcast Episode Illustration: Arthur Lin Title Design and Layout: Jeri DeMartini Special Guest Storyteller Our caring capybara, Serena, is performed by Chanel Tsang, host of Peace Out Podcast, mindfulness stories for kids. Chanel is a Montessori educator, family supports practitioner, and yoga and mindfulness meditation guide. Her book, Peace Out: Calm Down Workbook for Kids has more than 40 creative mindfulness practices and gentle yoga exercises to help kids understand and express their feelings