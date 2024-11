Kaala & Chuff Look to the Past to See the Future

Mystery solved…? Kaala and Chuff still think that there’s more to the treasure gemstones and talk to an elder red panda to find out more (hint: it has something to do with our third season…). Listen along to find out the final piece of this puzzle! Follow Peace Out on your favourite podcast app so you don’t miss an episode! Get updates on our Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook as well as our Peace Out Podcast Mailing List. *NEW for S6* You could win a red panda plush toy! Peace Out is working with our friends at the Red Panda Network this season because we LOVE what they do to protect red pandas. HOW TO ENTER TO WIN A RED PANDA PLUSH TOY: 1. Subscribe to and rate Peace Out Podcast on Apple Podcasts or your favourite podcast app. 2. Follow Peace Out on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook for updates. 3. Complete the Red Panda Network's Red Panda Ranger Challenge for a chance to win a red panda stuffed toy from their Adopt a Red Panda* fundraiser page! Start now! Go to the Red Panda Ranger Challenge: https://redpandanetwork.org/For-Kids There are 5 levels to complete (so start early!) and they’ll email you an official Red Panda Ranger certificate when you’ve done all five. When you're done, fill in this form by July 31, 2023 to be entered into the draw! You will have to upload a copy of your Red Panda Ranger certificate here using a Gmail address. If you do not have one, please email [email protected] with the subject "Contest." I'll draw TWO winners and they will be announced in our August 15th episode. Winners will be emailed that day. Have fun and good luck! Chanel P.S. I wrote a book! Preorder Peace Out: Calm Down Workbook for Kids now! Available August 15, 2023! Resources The Three B’s of Mindfulness: Breath, Body and Brain (Robin Phillips) Star Stuff (Peace Out Podcast) Are we made of stardust? (Natural History Museum) The Science of Head Massage: Why It Feels So Good (The Bodywise Clinic) What are the Benefits of a Head Massage (Healthline) Peace Out Podcast Producer, Writer, Host Chanel Tsang Sound Editing Noah Glenn at Perpetual Motion Music credit: Odyssey Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/ Light Awash Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/ Full episode script is available upon request. Please e-mail [email protected]