Peace Out Presents: Big Bad Goes Back To School: Overcoming New School Year Anxiety
I'm excited to share an episode from one of my podcast friends, Dorktales Storytime Podcast! This is the perfect story right now because it's all about going back to school and the worries that might come up during this time. Enjoy and keep your ears open for a familiar voice! :) BIG BAD GOES BACK TO SCHOOL Dorktales Podcast: Episode 74 Big Bad Goes Back To School Overcoming New School Year Anxiety A new school year has begun, and Big Bad Wolf is experiencing back-to-school jitters. He’s worried his wolf classmates will continue to make fun of him over his embarrassing incident during last year’s howl-at-the-moon final exam. Enter his Folktale Forest friends, including Serena the Capybara. They talk him through his new class nerves and guide him back to his calm, cool and collected canine self—sending him off with the confidence he needs to become a Master Howler! PARENTS, TEACHERS AND HOMESCHOOLERS: As back-to-school season approaches, it’s not uncommon for young minds to be filled with a mixture of excitement and anxiety. In Big Bad goes Back to School, these worries take center stage, only to be met with empathy and understanding. The lessons that emerge from this story provide comfort, encouragement, and tools for navigating the overwhelming feelings that can happen when a new school year begins. The episode includes two guided mindfulness exercises. Read more about the 5 social-emotional lessons kids will take away after listening to the episode. If you liked this story with Big Bad and Serena the caring capybara, you may also enjoy episode 49, Big Bad’s Big Feelings, where you’ll discover more mindfulness exercises to help kids self-regulate their anxious feelings. Podcast Episode Credits Narration, Voice Over and Podcast Host: Jonathan Cormur Scriptwriter: Amy Thompson Script Editor and Show Producer: Molly Murphy Sound Production, Audio Editing and Mastering: Jermaine Hamilton Podcast Episode Illustration: Arthur Lin Title Design and Layout: Jeri DeMartini Special Guest Storyteller Our caring capybara, Serena, is performed by Chanel Tsang, host of Peace Out Podcast, mindfulness stories for kids. Chanel is a Montessori educator, family supports practitioner, and yoga and mindfulness meditation guide. Her book, Peace Out: Calm Down Workbook for Kids has more than 40 creative mindfulness practices and gentle yoga exercises to help kids understand and express their feelings
Kaala & Chuff: "Be Excellent to Each Other!"
This is it! The final episode of Season 6: Kaala & Chuff's Excellent Adventure. The two friends solved the biggest mystery in red panda history and learned a lot along the way. Today, we’re going to wrap it up with a bow by talking about what we can do to help our red panda and snow leopard friends in real life, along with the other living things on earth. (You can always go back to season 2-- the first episode is called “Calmness”-- to listen to the first part of their adventure!) Follow Peace Out on your favourite podcast app so you don’t miss an episode! Get updates on our Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook as well as our Peace Out Podcast Mailing List. - - - - - Guess what?! Peace Out: Calm Down Workbook is available NOW at: Barnes & Noble Indigo Amazon.com and Amazon.ca Books-A-Million Bookshop.org Resources Owl Eyes: A Core Awareness Skill (Wilderness Awareness School) https://wildernessawareness.org/articles/owl-eyes-a-core-awareness-skill/ How to Become a Youth Activist (Plan International) https://plan-international.org/girls-get-equal/how-to-become-a-youth-activist/ Talking About Activism your Child (Boston University) https://www.bu.edu/childrens-center/files/2020/09/Talking-About-Activism-With-Your-Child.pdf Get Involved: You Can Help (Red Panda Network) https://redpandanetwork.org/Get-Involved Red Panda Stewardship in Nepal (Earth Rangers) https://www.earthrangers.com/EN/CA/red-panda-project-2022/ Red Panda Facts (Red Panda Network) https://redpandanetwork.org/Red-Panda-Facts Red Panda Threats (Red Panda Network) https://redpandanetwork.org/Threats Peace Out Podcast Producer, Writer, Host Chanel Tsang Sound Editing Noah Glenn at Perpetual Motion Music credit: “Odyssey” Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/ Questions? Please e-mail [email protected]
Calm Down Workbook for Kids by Chanel Tsang
[Season Finale coming soon. Winners of the Red Panda Ranger Challenge are posted now on peaceoutpodcast.com!] I wrote a book! Peace Out: Calm Down Workbook for Kids is available now! The book includes 40 small sections, with each section including a two page story designed to help kids calm down, relax and think creatively about various interesting subjects, followed by a yoga relaxation exercise and a mindful "moment" to help them manage their thoughts and emotions. Just in time for back-to-school, and a fun addition to your bedtime (or anytime!) routine. You can buy the Calm Down Workbook for Kids at: Barnes & Noble Indigo Amazon BAM! Bookshop.org Get updates on our Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook as well as our Peace Out Podcast Mailing List. Peace Out Podcast Producer, Writer, Host Chanel Tsang Sound Editing Noah Glenn at Perpetual Motion Music credit: “Odyssey” Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/ "Easy Lemon" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Questions? Please e-mail [email protected]
Peace Out Presents: The Ten News
We're taking a little break, but don't worry, I'm sharing an episode from one of my podcast friends! But first... RED PANDA PLUSH TOY PRIZE DRAW DEADLINE EXTENDED! Yes, you can still enter our lucky draw for a red panda plush toy from our collaborator the Red Panda Network until August 10th! Go to our entry form here for all the details. Don't delay because you'll need to complete the Red Panda Ranger Challenge and there are 5 to do. And now, to today's guest episode... Presenting The Ten News: Movies & More: 'The Little Mermaid', 'The Super Mario Bros', & 'Hailey's On It!' 🎥 🧜♀️ What we're watching at The Ten News: Disney's, 'The Little Mermaid' and Ten'er Mia gives her review 🎥 Ten'er Vincent shares his pros and cons of the Super Mario Bros movie 🎙️ Actor, Gary Anthony Williams, of Disney's, 'Hailey's On It!' shares a sneak preview of the new show 🐙 Trivia with Tessa: Do you know how many tentacles Ursula the sea witch has? About The Ten News 🗞️ The Ten News podcast explores topics that kids care about most including events, sports, science, gaming, pop culture, entertainment, and more! 🌎 It’s a great way for you and your family to stay connected with what’s going on in the world. 🤩 The Ten News also features some pretty awesome guests; LEGO Masters Judge Amy Corbett, America’s top doctor Dr. Anthony Fauci, Sarah Natochenny, the voice of Ash Ketchum for Pokemon fans, and many more. 🤔 Our episodes are all about staying kind, cool, and curious. 🎧 We hope you enjoy listening to The Ten News! 👋 Say hi at [email protected] Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/thetennews/
Kaala & Chuff Look to the Past to See the Future
Mystery solved…? Kaala and Chuff still think that there’s more to the treasure gemstones and talk to an elder red panda to find out more (hint: it has something to do with our third season…). Listen along to find out the final piece of this puzzle! Follow Peace Out on your favourite podcast app so you don’t miss an episode! Get updates on our Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook as well as our Peace Out Podcast Mailing List. *NEW for S6* You could win a red panda plush toy! Peace Out is working with our friends at the Red Panda Network this season because we LOVE what they do to protect red pandas. HOW TO ENTER TO WIN A RED PANDA PLUSH TOY: 1. Subscribe to and rate Peace Out Podcast on Apple Podcasts or your favourite podcast app. 2. Follow Peace Out on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook for updates. 3. Complete the Red Panda Network's Red Panda Ranger Challenge for a chance to win a red panda stuffed toy from their Adopt a Red Panda* fundraiser page! Start now! Go to the Red Panda Ranger Challenge: https://redpandanetwork.org/For-Kids There are 5 levels to complete (so start early!) and they’ll email you an official Red Panda Ranger certificate when you’ve done all five. When you're done, fill in this form by July 31, 2023 to be entered into the draw! You will have to upload a copy of your Red Panda Ranger certificate here using a Gmail address. If you do not have one, please email [email protected] with the subject "Contest." I'll draw TWO winners and they will be announced in our August 15th episode. Winners will be emailed that day. Have fun and good luck! Chanel P.S. I wrote a book! Preorder Peace Out: Calm Down Workbook for Kids now! Available August 15, 2023! Resources The Three B’s of Mindfulness: Breath, Body and Brain (Robin Phillips) Star Stuff (Peace Out Podcast) Are we made of stardust? (Natural History Museum) The Science of Head Massage: Why It Feels So Good (The Bodywise Clinic) What are the Benefits of a Head Massage (Healthline) Peace Out Podcast Producer, Writer, Host Chanel Tsang Sound Editing Noah Glenn at Perpetual Motion Music credit: Odyssey Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/ Light Awash Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/ Full episode script is available upon request. Please e-mail [email protected]
