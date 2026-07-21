If science has taught you anything, it's that there is always something more to learn. That's what you love about it! And what you're learning about might change the face of science, forever! Be the first to know about Wondery’s newest podcasts, curated recommendations, and more! Sign up now at https://wondery.fm/wonderynewsletter Listen to Whose Amazing Life? on the Wondery App or wherever you get your podcasts. You can listen early and ad-free on Wondery+. Join Wondery+ in the Wondery App or Wondery Kids+ Apple Podcasts. Start your free trial by visiting wondery.com/links/whose-amazing-life/ now. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

You're a super-talented musician who can play all sorts of famous songs. But when you play other people's music, it's like something's.. missing. Maybe if you compose music yourself, you'll be able to express everything you feel inside. Be the first to know about Wondery’s newest podcasts, curated recommendations, and more! Sign up now at https://wondery.fm/wonderynewsletter Listen to Whose Amazing Life? on the Wondery App or wherever you get your podcasts. You can listen early and ad-free on Wondery+. Join Wondery+ in the Wondery App or Wondery Kids+ Apple Podcasts. Start your free trial by visiting wondery.com/links/whose-amazing-life/ now. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

Each Week on The Best Idea Yet, Nick Martell and Jack Crivici-Kramer (hosts of the award-winning daily pop-business podcast, The Best One Yet aka TBOY) identify the most viral products of all time and reveal their untold origin stories — plus the bold risk-takers who brought them to life. From the Pokémon to LEGO, to Super Mario Brothers, learn how your favorite things got made. Follow The Best Idea Yet on the wherever you get your podcasts: Wondery.fm/TBIY_IP See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

When you step on stage, it's like the whole world stops turning. You're a great singer, a fabulous actress — so why does it feel like nobody pictures you as the lead? You're determined to prove that YOU deserve to be be the star of the show. Be the first to know about Wondery’s newest podcasts, curated recommendations, and more! Sign up now at https://wondery.fm/wonderynewsletter Listen to Whose Amazing Life? on the Wondery App or wherever you get your podcasts. You can listen early and ad-free on Wondery+. Join Wondery+ in the Wondery App or Wondery Kids+ Apple Podcasts. Start your free trial by visiting wondery.com/links/whose-amazing-life/ now. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

Grinch is back and jollier than NEVER! Whoville’s sassiest late-night talk show host returns for season 3 with more sharp-tongued monologues about everything nipping at his nose this holiday season, his signature brand of merry mischief, and a fete of festive banter, determined to charm a sleigh-full of A-list guests into admitting that Christmas might just be ho-ho-horribly overrated. This season, Grinch unveils his boldest scam yet: "Grinch-a-palooza," an over-the-top extravaganza timed to outshine Whoville’s beloved tree lighting ceremony. But when his trusted producer Cindy-Lou Who sides with the town’s holiday tradition instead of helping him plan the perfect palooza, the ultimate festive face-off begins. Grinch vs. Cindy—whose Christmas Eve bash will reign supreme? The battle for holiday supremacy is officially ON. Listen to ‘Tis the Grinch Holiday Podcast: Wondery.fm/Grinch See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

About Whose Amazing Life?

About Whose Amazing Life?

About Whose Amazing Life?

You venture deep into the jungle to solve its greatest mysteries. You gaze at Earth from the surface of the moon. You write music that has the whole world humming along. WHOSE AMAZING LIFE? is the new series from the creators of Little Stories Everywhere and Adventures of Cairo. Walk in the shoes of the world’s most inspiring people, from Amelia Earhart to Lin-Manuel Miranda to Ariana Grande. Experience the challenges and triumphs they faced on their journeys — before everyone on the planet knew their names. Listen closely for clues, because we won’t reveal who the person is until the very end of each episode! Each week brings a new adventure where listeners of all ages can immerse themselves in the life of someone amazing.Audible subscribers can listen to all episodes of Whose Amazing Life? ad-free right now. Join Audible today by downloading the Audible app.