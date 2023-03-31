You venture deep into the jungle to solve its greatest mysteries. You gaze at Earth from the surface of the moon. You write music that has the whole world hummi... More
The Short Kid
Soccer is all you ever think about. So why does it feel like your body can't get on the same page as your brain? Every year, you're still the smallest kid on the team. You'll just have to prove that your talents know no heights.
The Activist (Encore)
You see the world differently from anyone else you know. Other kids confuse you — their games, their noise, even their facial expressions. But your classmates don't know that the thing that makes you different is also your superpower. And you're going to use it to help save the world.
Whose Amazing Start? - The Wildlife Warrior
You and your family care for all kinds of wild animals, from the smallest reptiles to the biggest mammals, and it's pretty easy to do because you live in a zoo! But when a large fire affects your country and many of the animals living in it, you take it upon yourself to spread the message about the importance of conversation and preservation worldwide.
The True Friend
When kids at school get bullied, you're the first to come to their defense. But when you become the target yourself, it's not so easy to navigate. But with some talent and creativity, you'll make things better — for you AND for kids around the world.
The Songwriter (Encore)
"You're a high school misfit with the wrong hair and wrong clothes. You feel like you'll never find anything you're good at, or anyone you can relate to. Then, you discover hip hop, and find a home in the theater. You're determined to be a star on Broadway.There are just two problems — there's no hip hop on Broadway, and no one who looks like you. So you're going to make your own way. "
You venture deep into the jungle to solve its greatest mysteries. You gaze at Earth from the surface of the moon. You write music that has the whole world humming along. WHOSE AMAZING LIFE? is the new series from the creators of Little Stories Everywhere and Adventures of Cairo. Walk in the shoes of the world’s most inspiring people, from Amelia Earhart to Lin-Manuel Miranda to Ariana Grande. Experience the challenges and triumphs they faced on their journeys — before everyone on the planet knew their names. Listen closely for clues, because we won’t reveal who the person is until the very end of each episode! Each week brings a new adventure where listeners of all ages can immerse themselves in the life of someone amazing.
