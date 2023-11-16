TILT Parenting: Strategies, Insights, and Connection for Parents Raising Neurodivergent Children

TPP 414: Amanda Jefferson on Digital Decluttering and Organizing Our Tech Lives for More Calm
I’ll say right upfront that this is a different kind of episode for the podcast, but stick with me, because today, we’re diving into digital decluttering. I know firsthand the toll digital clutter can take. Raising neurodivergent kids means managing a ton of information — from school communications and teacher emails to scheduling appointments, handling assessments, and organizing documentation. It’s a lot to keep track of, and it can really weigh us down.
If you can relate, this episode is for you. I invited tech and productivity coach Amanda Jefferson, affectionately known as the Tech Whisperer, to help us tackle digital clutter. Amanda guides busy people through streamlining their digital lives and speaks about silencing society’s noisy “shoulds.” She’s a TEDx speaker, one of the world’s first KonMari consultants, and co-host of the Good Enough-ish podcast. Her work has been featured in The Wall Street Journal, Real Simple, Harper’s Bazaar, and Good Day Philadelphia.
In our conversation, we discussed the importance of digital decluttering, particularly for neurodivergent families. Amanda shared strategies for securely storing essential documents, organizing email to reduce stress, managing passwords, and using what she calls “free assistants” on our devices to make daily routines run more smoothly.
Even if you consider yourself tech-savvy, I think you’ll learn something new in this episode. Enjoy, and hopefully, you’ll walk away with some actionable steps!
About Amanda Jefferson
Amanda Jefferson is a tech and productivity coach, TEDx speaker, one of the world’s first KonMari consultants, and host of the top-rated Good Enough-ish podcast. She has been featured in the Wall Street Journal, Real Simple, Harpers Bazaar, Good Day Philadelphia, and more. She was recently named a Top 50 Women Speaker of 2024 by renowned speaker and author Jess Ekstrom. Known affectionately as the Tech Whisperer, Amanda helps busy people declutter their digital lives and talks to audiences about how to quiet the noisy shoulds of society.
Things you'll learn from this episode
How tackling digital clutter bit by bit can lead to noticeable improvements, reducing overwhelm and enhancing focus
Why setting up an “action-needed” folder can streamline email processing, while Gmail's sorting tools and filters help keep the inbox clutter-free
What the “cloud” is and why it’s invaluable for securely storing essential documents and making them accessible anytime
Ideas for streamlining password management
The types of “digital assistants” available to help with reminders, scheduling, and hands-free task management, making family routines smoother
How AI tools like ChatGPT can save time on research and assist with documentation, making digital workflows quicker and more efficient
Resources mentioned
Amanda’s website Indigo Organizing
The Good Enoughish Podcast
Work with Amanda on digital decluttering
Amanda on Instagram
Amanda’s Free Ultimate Checklist for Organizing your Gmail
How to Stay on Top of your Gmail … and Actually Have Fun While Doing It
Skylight Calendar (Tilt listeners get $40 off purchase of a Skylight Calendar when you go to skylightcal.com/tilt)
One Password
Bringing Clarity Into Your Home, Spaces & Life, with Lisa Viscardi (Tilt Parenting podcast)
