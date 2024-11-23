Creating space for your kids to grow (with Scott Jackson, UNC Baseball)

Scott Jackson played Division I baseball and has been a coach at the D-I level since the year 2000, including eight years as a head coach. In this conversation, we talk with him about balancing our own competitiveness with supporting our kids, establishing non-negotiable for your athletes, and how to juggle multi-sport athletes. And we get a little nostalgic about rec league concession stand hot dogs.3:42 - Balancing your own competitiveness with supporting your kid5:53 - Navigating the car ride home8:14 - Establishing non-negotiable for your athletes10:07 - What to do when your kid doesn’t play the sport you want them to play12:13 - Balancing multi-sport athletes17:20 - When should kids start specializing?22:28 - Shifting from “wanting to play with friends” to “want to get better”25:14 - The beauty (and gift) of rec league sports30:10 - We have to avoid controlling the outcomes for our kids and let them experience failure31:56- An encouragement for parents trying to figure it all out Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.