Creating space for your kids to grow (with Scott Jackson, UNC Baseball)
Scott Jackson played Division I baseball and has been a coach at the D-I level since the year 2000, including eight years as a head coach. In this conversation, we talk with him about balancing our own competitiveness with supporting our kids, establishing non-negotiable for your athletes, and how to juggle multi-sport athletes. And we get a little nostalgic about rec league concession stand hot dogs.3:42 - Balancing your own competitiveness with supporting your kid5:53 - Navigating the car ride home8:14 - Establishing non-negotiable for your athletes10:07 - What to do when your kid doesn’t play the sport you want them to play12:13 - Balancing multi-sport athletes17:20 - When should kids start specializing?22:28 - Shifting from “wanting to play with friends” to “want to get better”25:14 - The beauty (and gift) of rec league sports30:10 - We have to avoid controlling the outcomes for our kids and let them experience failure31:56- An encouragement for parents trying to figure it all out Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
35:36
A new perspective for youth sports (with Brad Raby)
Brad Raby played small college baseball, has coached at the high school and small college level, and is now dad to four aspiring athletes of all different levels. In our opening episode, we talk with him about parenting kids in a blended family, how to view the role of sports in the younger years, and the importance of speaking into the abilities we see in our kids.4:54 - Parenting kids who are not your biological kid12:44 - Navigating pre-high school sports15:08 - The importance of speaking into kids’ abilities16:46 - Allowing kids to be kids until it clicks for them19:41 - When to jump to more competitive leagues / travel ball25:33 - Why do so many parents push their kids so hard so early?30:19 - The type of coaches your kids should be playing for34:00- A healthy tip to change how you talk to your kids during games36:17 - An idea for a parental perspective shift40:11 - Encouragement for this week Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
42:31
Welcome to Healthy Sports Parents
Youth sports can be really hard - especially if you’re wanting to raise your kid in ways that produce healthy adults when they’re done playing. Each week on healthy sports parents we have conversations designed to help you keep your athlete mentally and emotionally healthy. Whether you’re starting out in rec ball or traveling every weekend to elite tournaments, we’re here to help you strengthen your relationship with your kids through sports. Follow along on social:https://www.tiktok.com/@healthysportsparentshttps://www.instagram.com/healthysportsparentshttps://www.threads.net/@healthysportsparentshttps://www.youtube.com/@HealthySportsParents Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
