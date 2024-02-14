Fairy Tales with Granny MacDuff

Princess Small Feet-Big Toes

When a sorceress gifts the king and queen a pair of shoes for their baby, Princess Edwina. She says if the child wears them to her celebration, she will be protected all her life. But when a nursemaid puts a different pair of shoes on the baby, the sorceress grows angry and casts a spell. No shoes will ever fit the princess, for she will have small feet and big toes, and if she were to ever try to fit into a pair, she would be banished to the farthest rock on the highest hill. Can the spell be broken?