Fairy Tales with Granny MacDuff

When young Catherine realizes her stepmother, a witch, is trying to do away with her, she goes to her Sweetheart Roland for help. They decide to run away, but not before they take the witch's wand which holds all her power. Will they escape the witch?
13:03
Princess Small Feet-Big Toes
When a sorceress gifts the king and queen a pair of shoes for their baby, Princess Edwina. She says if the child wears them to her celebration, she will be protected all her life. But when a nursemaid puts a different pair of shoes on the baby, the sorceress grows angry and casts a spell. No shoes will ever fit the princess, for she will have small feet and big toes, and if she were to ever try to fit into a pair, she would be banished to the farthest rock on the highest hill. Can the spell be broken?
15:50
Johnny-Cake
When little William's mother bakes a Johnny-cake, she asks him to keep an eye on it in the oven. But soon, William finds the Johnny-cake has left the oven and is rolling out the door! What adventure will the Johnny-cake find?
7:58
Tantalinius & The Halloween Howler | A Halloween Tale
Tantalinius, a Vamptula, half tarantula, half vampire, has entered into the big web weaving contest. And he's got one dream - to have the Halloween Howler be a part of his design. But no one would dare try to find the Howler. Seen but not heard, he was the stuff of legend. Unafraid, Tantalinius ventures off to find him ... will the Howler help him?
13:00
The Old Witch | A Halloween Tale
The old witch who lives in the woods has caused trouble for the people of the kingdom for many years. Some have tried to vanquish her, but she is too powerful. So, when the princess arrives at the castle to celebrate her wedding to the prince, she vows to stop the witch once and for all. And perhaps she can, for the princess is hiding a secret of her own ...
Granny MacDuff transports you into a world of fantasy and imagination as she reads both classic and original fairy tales in this award winning children's podcast.
