Cuddly as a cactus and charming as an eel, Whoville's favorite talk show host is back on the mic! The Grinch may hate the holidays, but he loves his new celebrity status as a chart-topping podcaster. With Cindy Lou and Max by his side, join The Grinch each week as he stubbornly refuses the joys of the season, cozies up to his celebrity guests — and investigates a brand-new mystery that puts him right at the center of another dastardly Christmas caper. All the children of Whoville's letters to Santa have gone missing, and Grinch is Suspect No. 1. Follow along at the end of each episode to help Grinch and his crew solve this WHO-dunnit in time for Christmas! Plus, tune into Wondery+ as Cindy Lou and Max take the case into their own hands! Starring SNL's James Austin Johnson as the iconic green grump, and featuring famous faces the whole family will love, 'Tis The Grinch Holiday Podcast might just grow your heart three sizes this winter season.
Song Stew | 12
It's "Stone Soup" with nonstop music! Mixing up Hans Christian Andersen's classic folktale, DJ Fyütch takes us to Sternburg, a city of hardworking folks who don't allow music and fun. But young Hughie always has a song in his heart just waiting to get out. Can he and his sibling Mia stop the beat to save themselves from trouble?
Trending Tortoise, Hashtag Hare | 11
DJ Fyütch and Baby Scratch are bringing you "The Tortoise and the Hare" Animal Ninja Warrior-style! It's a race to the finish between the slow and steady hard-working tortoise and a fast-talking internet-savvy hare. What's more important? Showing off for your followers? Or staying ahead of the game?
Urban Mouse/Rural Mouse | 10
DJ Fyütch and Baby Scratch take on the "City Mouse and Country Mouse" fable and introduce us to two mice from different worlds. Barn owls, alley cats, and a way too affectionate baby help these mice learn that even when we live in different worlds, we have more in common than we might think.
The Wolf Who Howled Deer | 9
DJ Fyütch and Baby Scratch spin the classic "Boy Who Cried Wolf" story to a new beat. Wolves that don't eat meat! The wolfpack is going vegetarian, but one young wolf tries to trick the pack into switching back.
Get ready to hear your favorite stories remixed with beats and hooks that you can't find in books!In Once Upon a Beat, host DJ Fyütch and his sidekick/turntable Baby Scratch drop the needle on classic stories, spinning them up with a hip-hop twist. They're turning the tables on your favorite fables – putting the Rap in Rapunzel, letting Goldilocks rock out, and helping the Ugly Duckling march to his own beat! Where hip hop and fables meet, It's Once Upon a Beat!