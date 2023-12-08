Koala Tots: Bedtime Stories for Toddlers

Kookai's First Christmas 🐨🎄 Toddlers Christmas Bedtime Story
In tonight's soothing story, your baby can drift off to the story of fuzzy pink koala, Kookai's first ever Christmas. With soothing rhymes, soft sounds and repetitions, your tots will sleep soundly through the night.
Narrated by 🎙 Abbe Opher
Original Music 🎶 Sokratis Seirlis
50:39
When Snorf Met The Snowman ☃️🦕 Christmas Bedtime Story for Toddlers
Tonight's soothing bedtime story will have your little one wandering the land of snow with Snorf the sleepy dinosaur. With soothing rhymes, soft sounds and repetitions, your tots will sleep soundly through the night.
Narrated by 🎙 Abbe Opher
Original Music 🎶 Sokratis Seirlis
51:12
Cozy Christmas Compilation 🎄🐨 Soothing Bedtime Stories for Toddlers
Tonight, enjoy this extra long compilation episode so your little one can sleep all night through. With soothing rhymes, soft sounds and repetitions, your tots will sleep soundly through the night.
Narrated by 🎙 Abbe Opher
Original Music 🎶 Sokratis Seirlis
3:35
Grandma Patty Cake & The Plum Duffs 🎄👩🍳 Christmas Story for Toddlers
Tonight, drift off in the warmth of Grandma Patty Cake's Christmas, as she and her grandchildren make delicious plum duffs. With soothing rhymes, soft sounds and repetitions, your tots will sleep soundly through the night.
Narrated by 🎙 Abbe Opher
Original Music 🎶 Sokratis Seirlis
48:09
Koko & Prickles' Sleepy Yoga Class Nap 🐨🦔 Toddler's Bedtime Story
Tonight, your little one can drift off to the calming story of a koala, a hedgehog, and a sleepy yoga class, taught by a friendly bear. With soothing rhymes, soft sounds and repetitions, your tots will sleep soundly through the night.
Narrated by 🎙 Abbe Opher
Original Music 🎶 Sokratis Seirlis
This is Koala Tots, a show designed to help your babies and toddlers settle down before bed. In each episode, there’ll be soothing wind-down rhymes, calming sounds and beautifully crafted bedtime stories read by me, Abbe Opher. Making Koala Tots a part of your baby's routine will not only improve their sleep onset.. and duration.. but it will also help their language comprehension and cognitive development! Hit ‘follow’ so you never miss an episode, and subscribe to Koala Tots+ for an ad-free, super relaxing experience. https://koalatots.supercast.com/ 👶💜
