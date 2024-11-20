In this episode, Mike & Ryan discuss an insighful comment left by a parent on a video from Ryan's channel about moving kids from "prompt dependence" to independence.
[00:00:00] Start
[00:02:30] Executive functioning skills development.
[00:05:30] Performance disorder, not attention disorder.
[00:09:38] Creating disability in children.
[00:10:42] Youth mental health crisis.
[00:15:40] The challenges of parenting.
[00:20:22] Outdoor play benefits for children.
[00:21:05] Outdoor play and mental health.
[00:24:27] Real world vs. virtual world.
[00:27:38] High expectations and empathy.
30:12
Parent Training and Executive Function Coaching
This episode gets into the critical topic of parent training as the recommended treatment for children with ADHD, and how this compares with executive function coaching.
[00:00:50] Parent training for ADHD treatment.
[00:05:42] Time horizon in ADHD children.
[00:08:04] ADHD and therapy effectiveness.
[00:12:00] Parent training in executive functioning.
[00:14:28] Importance of outdoor play.
[00:18:48] Independence and quality of life.
[00:21:57] Effective parent training strategies.
[00:27:07] Executive functioning in parenting.
[00:28:41] Independence and executive functioning skills.
[00:30:29] Parenting challenges and screen addiction.
[00:34:25] Things worsen before they improve.
37:49
Family Accommodation in Famillies of ADHD Kids
In this episode of the ADHD Parenting Podcast, hosts Ryan and Mike get into the often misunderstood concept of family accommodation. What happens when parents unintentionally reinforce their child's inflexibility and anxiety? Can accommodating behaviors actually make things worse for both the child and the family dynamic? As they explore practical strategies to reduce these accommodations, they pose critical questions: How can parents reclaim their authority without sacrificing connection? What role do supporters play in this transformative process?
[00:02:28] Family accommodation and its effects.
[00:03:43] Family accommodation and ADHD behaviors.
[00:09:10] Family accommodation and emotional dysregulation.
[00:12:04] Authoritative parenting benefits.
[00:15:05] Enlisting supporters for children.
[00:19:49] Parenting strategies for ADHD children.
[00:21:12] Parenting shifts and control loss.
[00:24:12] Reducing family accommodation anxiety.
[00:27:45] Mailbag episode - questions welcome.
29:19
ADHD Kids & Screen Use with The Screentime Consultant
In this episode of the ADHD Parenting Podcast, hosts Ryan and Michael engage in a thought-provoking discussion with guest Emily Cherkin, the Screentime Consultant. They delve into the paradox of technology in education—does it truly enhance learning, or is it hindering essential skills? As schools increasingly rely on devices like Chromebooks, how can parents navigate the challenges of screen time and its impact on their children's social skills? What strategies can families employ to opt out of excessive tech use in schools? Tune in to discover the answers and empower your parenting journey!
Find Emily @ thescreentimeconsultant.com
[00:00:11] Friction and learning in technology.
[00:06:16] Tech intentional vs. EdTech failure.
[00:08:39] Chromebook homework battles.
[00:11:45] Technology's impact on social skills.
[00:15:11] Skills before screens.
[00:19:40] Technology's role in education.
[00:21:43] Opting out of digital learning.
[00:24:30] Opting out of school screens.
[00:28:20] Navigating 504 plans and IEPs.
[00:30:45] Digital distractions in classrooms.
[00:35:40] Power in numbers for parents.
[00:38:10] Low demand parenting misconceptions.
[00:41:58] Unplug EdTech Toolkit.
44:53
Independence Therapy and "the 4 Ds" with Dr. Camilo Ortiz
In this episode, hosts Ryan and Michael engage in a thought-provoking discussion with Dr. Camilo Ortiz, the creator of Independence Therapy. They explore the alarming rise of anxiety in children and the surprising role of parental overprotection. What are the hidden dangers of micromanaging kids? Can fostering independence actually reduce anxiety? As they delve into the innovative approach of Independence Therapy, listeners will discover how discomfort, risk, and the "4 D's" can empower children.
Find Dr. Ortiz @ www.drcamiloortiz.com
[00:03:57] Kids' independence and anxiety.
[00:06:09] Overprotection and child anxiety.
[00:09:25] Risks of child independence.
[00:12:39] Permissive parenting and anxiety.
[00:16:35] Mega doses of independence.
[00:22:32] Independence and grit in children.
[00:23:32] Getting out of comfort zones.
[00:28:22] Reducing family accommodation in ADHD.
[00:32:19] Pseudoscience in neurodiverse parenting.
[00:36:10] Eliminating demands parenting consequences.
[00:39:03] National licensure for telehealth.
