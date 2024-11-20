ADHD Kids & Screen Use with The Screentime Consultant

In this episode of the ADHD Parenting Podcast, hosts Ryan and Michael engage in a thought-provoking discussion with guest Emily Cherkin, the Screentime Consultant. They delve into the paradox of technology in education—does it truly enhance learning, or is it hindering essential skills? As schools increasingly rely on devices like Chromebooks, how can parents navigate the challenges of screen time and its impact on their children's social skills? What strategies can families employ to opt out of excessive tech use in schools? Tune in to discover the answers and empower your parenting journey! Find Emily @ thescreentimeconsultant.com Find Mike @ ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠www.grownowadhd.com⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ & on ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠IG⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Find Ryan @ ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠www.adhddude.com⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ & on ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Youtube⁠⁠⁠ [00:00:00] Start [00:00:11] Friction and learning in technology. [00:06:16] Tech intentional vs. EdTech failure. [00:08:39] Chromebook homework battles. [00:11:45] Technology's impact on social skills. [00:15:11] Skills before screens. [00:19:40] Technology's role in education. [00:21:43] Opting out of digital learning. [00:24:30] Opting out of school screens. [00:28:20] Navigating 504 plans and IEPs. [00:30:45] Digital distractions in classrooms. [00:35:40] Power in numbers for parents. [00:38:10] Low demand parenting misconceptions. [00:41:58] Unplug EdTech Toolkit.