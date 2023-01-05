Parenting is messy and we're not afraid to talk about it. Each week Cynthia Yanof has honest conversations with her guests about raising our kids in biblical tr... More
Head knowledge versus heart knowledge with Lisa Whittle
Lisa Whittle is joining us today and she’s an amazing speaker, podcaster, and author. We’re talking about the chasm between our head knowledge and our heart knowledge and how only God fills that gap. He knows our every worry, anxiety, and daily routine. Why does this matter? Because he loves us and so desperately wants to use us for His glory. Lisa also cautions us to watch out for things that mimic the real experience of God, and very practically gives us pointers on figuring out the difference in dreams versus goals for our lives. Heck, we even talk about our tendency to want to “payback” those who hurt us . . . and who doesn’t need a good word on that. So glad you’re with us today. Resources from today's show: Lisa Whittle’s Book Adventures in Odyssey Pardon the Mess is a part of the Christian Parenting Podcast Network. To find practical and spiritual advice to help you grow into the parent you want to be visit www.ChristianParenting.org
5/4/2023
37:49
Praying the Psalms over our kids: The key to a bad day
Life gives us lots of good days while also throwing in some bad ones along the way too. As adults we know life is hard on this side of heaven, and knowing where to turn in our hardest moments is critically important. This week we’re praying for our kids to know what David knew in Psalm 13—trusting God means trusting Him even on the hard days. As parents our knee-jerk reaction is to try and eliminate the source of our kids’ pain. But so often that same hard place is the greatest opportunity for them to know that Jesus is their only hope. Join me in praying this week that our kids turn to God instead of drugs, self-harm, or anything short of God’s best when they are facing hard times. P.S. We would be so grateful if you’d consider sharing Pardon the Mess with a friend. Encourage those you know and love to join us in praying each week by forwarding this email or sending a link to the show. Thank you!
5/1/2023
15:17
This is the hour with Christy Nockels
I recently attended the IF: Gathering and had the privilege of worshiping through music with the amazing Christy Nockels. I’ve always been a huge fan of her music, but in recent days I’m an even bigger fan of her heart for the Lord. Today is super fun because we get a glimpse into the creative process behind her latest album, This is the Hour. She talks about coming to a place of complete exhaustion and how the Lord spoke rest into her life. We even have a super honest discussion about yelling at God when it feels as if life has become too much. I can’t wait for you to hear this amazing conversation because I know you’re going to love Christy as much as I do! Resources from today's show: Christy Nockels new album Christy Nockels podcast Adventures in Odyssey Classical Conversations
4/27/2023
46:12
Praying the Psalms over our kids: The key to giving and taking advice
Sometimes, the worst advice comes from the most well-intentioned people in our lives. I don’t know about you, but I’ve definitely given and received lots of bad advice over the years. Today we’re considering King David’s model for giving advice, which is simply pointing people to the Lord through our words and actions. In Psalm 31, David advises that in life’s very hardest places we are to love the Lord and put our hope and trust in him. Plain and simple. Let’s pray this week that we learn to use discretion in whom we allow to speak into our own lives and the lives of our families. Let’s also pray that our kids only take advice from those who have prayed about it, searched Scripture, and ultimately point them back to Jesus. Talk less, pray more. Seems like the next right step. Can’t wait to be with you this week! P.S. We would be so grateful if you’d consider sharing Pardon the Mess with a friend. Encourage those you know and love to join us in praying each week by forwarding this email or sending a link to the show. Thank you! Pardon the Mess is a part of the Christian Parenting Podcast Network. To find practical and spiritual advice to help you grow into the parent you want to be visit www.ChristianParenting.org
4/24/2023
16:09
Aging Parents with Sarah Smith
Many of us are at the stage of caring for our aging parents. If you are not, it’s probably headed your way in the not too distant years. Undoubtedly it can be a hard topic, but loving our aging parents is a really important one we’re tackling today. Sarah Smith joins us today to share her journey of caring for her mom who was diagnosed with early onset Alzhemiers. Sarah is honest about the challenges they have faced on this road, but also encourages us to draw closer to the Lord and trust him every step of the way. Here’s a few of the topics we cover on today’s show: Being realistic in expectations Overcoming guilt when considering healthcare facilities Supporting our friends who are caring for their parents Allowing the Holy Spirit to guide us in patience and love Don’t miss this important conversation with Sarah Smith. Resources from today's show: Broken Beauty So God Made a Mother The Dad Tired Q&A Mixtape
Parenting is messy and we're not afraid to talk about it. Each week Cynthia Yanof has honest conversations with her guests about raising our kids in biblical truth in a fast-changing world. It's funny, it's relatable, it's honest, and it's going to keep you coming back for more. Let's walk the parenting road together, because there are no perfect parents - just a perfect God who loves us in the middle of our mess.
