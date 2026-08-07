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Pardon the Mess with Scarlet Hiltibidal - Christian Motherhood, Biblical Parenting, Raising Christian Kids
Scarlet Hiltibidal and Christian Parenting
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- If you've ever wrestled a toddler through the church doors, bribed your kids with donuts to make it through the service, or wondered if anything they're hearing is actually sticking—you are not alone.
In this episode, Scarlet sits down with her pastor-husband, Brandon Hiltibidal, for an honest conversation about one of the biggest questions Christian parents ask: How can we help our kids love the church?
The answer isn't found in creating the perfect kids' ministry or making church endlessly entertaining. More often, it begins with the way we, as parents, view and love Christ's bride.
Listen in to hear practical, gospel-centered ways to cultivate a love for the local church in your family while helping your kids understand that church is much more than a weekly event.
In This Episode:
Why your attitude toward church shapes your children's view more than you realize.
The difference between raising church attenders and raising kids who love God's people.
Why church should feel like family, not just another Sunday activity.
How to help your children build meaningful relationships within the church.
How to talk with your kids when they notice hypocrisy, conflict, or failures in church leaders.
Why the gospel gives us hope even when people in the church disappoint us.
Personal stories of how the church cared for the Hiltibidal family during seasons of adoption, hardship, and celebration.
Scripture Focus
Acts 2
Hebrews 10:24–25
If this episode encouraged you, would you take a minute to subscribe, leave a review, and share it with another mom who's trying to faithfully point her kids to Jesus?
You can connect with Scarlet on Instagram and find more resources, Bible studies, and encouragement at scarlethiltibidal.com.
Resources:
The Maker of the Mountain
The Adventure Bible
Faith in Action: Prayers from James for the Next Generation
Sign up for Morning Minute
Connect with Pardon The Mess:
Christian Parenting
Pardon The Mess
Scarlet’s Instagram
Scarlet’s Facebook
Prefer video? This episode is on YouTube!
Pardon The Mess is a part of the Christian Parenting Podcast Network. For more information visit www.ChristianParenting.org
Our Sponsors:
* Check out IXL and use my code TODAY for a great deal: https://www.ixl.com
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- Have you ever looked in the mirror and wondered, Who even am I anymore?
Motherhood is beautiful, sacred, and deeply meaningful, but it can also feel all-consuming. Somewhere between diaper changes, school pickups, endless laundry, and caring for everyone else, it's easy to lose sight of who you are.
In this episode, Scarlet Hiltibidal shares honestly about what it feels like to lose yourself in motherhood and why the answer isn't finding your "old self" again, but anchoring your identity in Jesus. Through personal stories, biblical encouragement, and practical rhythms, you'll be reminded that your worth isn't found in your productivity, your parenting, or your season of life. It's found in Jesus..
If you've been feeling unseen, overwhelmed, or like you've disappeared beneath the title of "Mom," this conversation is for you.
Special thanks to Katie Hinson, who shared her own experience with this for this week's Messy Mom Moment!
If this episode encouraged you, be sure to subscribe, leave a positive review, and share it with a friend who may need hope today.
In this episode:
Why so many moms feel like they've lost themselves
The difference between your role as a mom and your identity in Christ
The importance of friendship and Christian community
Key Scripture
Colossians 3:1-4
Ephesians 2:10
Resources:
You are Not Forgotten by Christine Hoover
The Adventure Bible
Bridging Resilience
Faith in Action: Prayers from James for the Next Generation
Sign up for Morning Minute
First15
Connect with Pardon The Mess:
Get to know Scarlet here
Christian Parenting
Pardon The Mess
Scarlet’s Instagram
Scarlet’s Facebook
Join the Pardon the Mess community by subscribing and leaving a review!
Prefer video? This episode is on YouTube!
Pardon The Mess is a part of the Christian Parenting Podcast Network. For more information visit www.ChristianParenting.org
Our Sponsors:
* Check out IXL and use my code TODAY for a great deal: https://www.ixl.com
Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
- How do you know you're making the right decision for your kids?
Whether you're homeschooling, choosing private school, considering public school, or simply wondering if you're getting this whole parenting thing right, the pressure can feel overwhelming. In this episode, Scarlet Hiltibidal reminds us that while parenting comes with countless decisions, our greatest calling isn't to engineer the perfect childhood—it's to faithfully point our children to Jesus.
Through biblical encouragement and practical wisdom, Scarlet shares how Scripture shapes our approach to discipleship at home, why prayer and wise counsel matter, and how resting in God's sovereignty frees us from the burden of believing everything depends on us.
In this episode, you'll hear:
What the Bible says about discipling our children in everyday life.
Why God's Word should be woven into the rhythms of your home.
How to seek wisdom through prayer, Scripture, and godly counsel when making educational decisions.
The freedom that comes from remembering you are called to point your children to Jesus—not save them.
How trusting God's sovereignty brings peace in every parenting season.
Key Scriptures
Proverbs 3:5–6
Deuteronomy 6
Key Takeaways
God's Word is meant to shape the everyday rhythms of family life.
Parenting is about faithful discipleship, not perfect outcomes.
Every family and every season is unique—seek God's wisdom rather than someone else's formula.
Prayer and biblical wisdom should guide every major parenting decision.
God is already at work in your child's life, and you can trust Him with what you cannot control.
Special thanks to Ever, Scarlet’s 15-year-old, who shared her own experience with this for this week's Messy Mom Moment!
If this episode encouraged you, be sure to subscribe, leave a positive review, and share it with a friend who may need hope today.
Prefer video? This episode is on YouTube!
Resources:
The Adventure Bible
Cozy Earth (use code PARDONTHEMESS for up to 20% off! And if you get a Post-Purchase Survey, make sure to let them know you heard about Cozy Earth right here!)
Bridging Resilience
Get your copy of Faith in Action: Prayers from James for the Next Generation today!
Get to know Scarlet here
Sign up for Morning Minute
Seeds Kids Worship
Connect with Pardon The Mess:
Christian Parenting
Pardon The Mess
Scarlet’s Instagram
Scarlet’s Facebook
Pardon The Mess is a part of the Christian Parenting Podcast Network. For more information visit www.ChristianParenting.org
Our Sponsors:
* Check out IXL and use my code TODAY for a great deal: https://www.ixl.com
Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
- Summer always seems to come with big expectations. We imagine memory-making adventures, endless family fun, and kids who magically never complain. But somewhere between snack requests, screen-time negotiations, and trying to keep everyone occupied, many of us end up wondering if we're doing enough.
In this episode, Scarlet Hiltibidal shares why the best summer isn't necessarily the busiest one. Instead, she explores how the gospel frees us from the pressure to create a "perfect" summer and invites us to faithfully enjoy the ordinary moments God has already given us.
You'll also hear from special guest Anna Van Dyke, who shares simple, practical rhythms that have helped her family cultivate faith, connection, and joy throughout the summer.
Whether you're staying home, traveling, or just trying to survive another hot afternoon with your kids, this episode will encourage you to embrace intentionality over perfection and remember that God is already at work in the everyday moments.
In This Episode
Why summer can leave moms feeling overwhelmed
How the gospel frees us from the pressure to create a "perfect" childhood
Simple spiritual rhythms your family can build into everyday life
Practical ideas for creating meaningful summer memories without overscheduling
Finding joy in the ordinary instead of chasing extraordinary moments
Scripture Focus
Colossians 3:17
Luke 10:38-42
Special thanks to Anna Van Dyke who shared her own experience with this for this week's Messy Mom Moment!
If this episode encouraged you, be sure to subscribe, leave a positive review, and share it with a friend who may need hope today.
Prefer video? This episode is on YouTube!
Resources:
The Adventure Bible
Cozy Earth (use code PARDONTHEMESS for up to 20% off! And if you get a Post-Purchase Survey, make sure to let them know you heard about Cozy Earth right here!)
Get your copy of Faith in Action: Prayers from James for the Next Generation today!
Get to know Scarlet here
Sign up for Morning Minute
Connect with Pardon The Mess:
Christian Parenting
Pardon The Mess
Scarlet’s Instagram
Scarlet’s Facebook
Pardon The Mess is a part of the Christian Parenting Podcast Network. For more information visit www.ChristianParenting.org
Our Sponsors:
* Check out IXL and use my code TODAY for a great deal: https://www.ixl.com
Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
- Few things are harder than watching your child come home hurt by a friend. Whether they're feeling left out, navigating conflict, experiencing rejection, or struggling through friendship drama, many moms find themselves wondering: Should I step in? Should I stay out of it? How do I help without making it worse?
In this episode of Pardon the Mess, Scarlet Hiltibidal shares personal stories, practical encouragement, and biblical wisdom for helping children navigate relational conflict in a way that reflects the heart of Jesus. Through the lens of Matthew 18, she'll explore how we can teach our kids to pursue reconciliation, extend forgiveness, and find their identity in Christ rather than in the approval of others.
If you've ever felt helpless watching your child struggle socially, this conversation will encourage you to trust God with their relationships while helping them develop the skills and character they'll need for a lifetime of healthy friendships.
In This Episode:
Why friendship drama affects moms so deeply
The difference between protecting your child and preparing them
What Jesus teaches about conflict and reconciliation in Matthew 18
How to help your child navigate hurt, rejection, and misunderstandings
Teaching kids to pursue peace instead of gossip
Helping children separate their identity from their friendships
Practical ways to walk alongside your child without taking over
How the gospel transforms the way we handle relational conflict
Scripture Referenced:
Matthew 18:15
Ephesians 4:31–32
Special thanks to Vanessa Dolberry who shared her own experience with this for this week's Messy Mom Moment!
If this episode encouraged you, be sure to subscribe, leave a positive review, and share it with a friend who may need hope today.
P.S. Scarlet also joined Steph on The Christian Parenting Podcast earlier this week for a great conversation on embracing the Gospel for real-life parenting messes! Listen here or watch here
Resources:
The Adventure Bible
Get your copy of Faith in Action: Prayers from James for the Next Generation today!
Get to know Scarlet here
Sign up for Morning Minute
Prefer video? This episode is on YouTube!
Connect with Pardon The Mess:
Christian Parenting
Pardon The Mess
Scarlet’s Instagram
Scarlet’s Facebook
Pardon The Mess is a part of the Christian Parenting Podcast Network. For more information visit www.ChristianParenting.org
Our Sponsors:
* Check out IXL and use my code TODAY for a great deal: https://www.ixl.com
Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
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About Pardon the Mess with Scarlet Hiltibidal - Christian Motherhood, Biblical Parenting, Raising Christian Kids
As parents, we know raising kids is the opposite of neat and tidy. Pardon the Mess is a podcast for Christian moms who love Jesus, love their kids, and still feel behind on most days. Each week, host Scarlet takes one real parenting mess (morning meltdowns, discipline guilt, raising kind kids in a world that doesn't feel kind) and untangles it with honesty and grace, one small, faithful step at a time. No five-step systems. No longer to-do lists. Just clarity about what matters most and permission to let the rest go.Pardon the Mess is a part of the Christian Parenting Podcast Network. To find practical and spiritual advice to help you grow into the parent you want to be visit www.ChristianParenting.orgPodcast website
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