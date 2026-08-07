How do you know you're making the right decision for your kids?

Whether you're homeschooling, choosing private school, considering public school, or simply wondering if you're getting this whole parenting thing right, the pressure can feel overwhelming. In this episode, Scarlet Hiltibidal reminds us that while parenting comes with countless decisions, our greatest calling isn't to engineer the perfect childhood—it's to faithfully point our children to Jesus.

Through biblical encouragement and practical wisdom, Scarlet shares how Scripture shapes our approach to discipleship at home, why prayer and wise counsel matter, and how resting in God's sovereignty frees us from the burden of believing everything depends on us.

In this episode, you'll hear:

What the Bible says about discipling our children in everyday life.

Why God's Word should be woven into the rhythms of your home.

How to seek wisdom through prayer, Scripture, and godly counsel when making educational decisions.

The freedom that comes from remembering you are called to point your children to Jesus—not save them.

How trusting God's sovereignty brings peace in every parenting season.

Key Scriptures

Proverbs 3:5–6

Deuteronomy 6

Key Takeaways

God's Word is meant to shape the everyday rhythms of family life.

Parenting is about faithful discipleship, not perfect outcomes.

Every family and every season is unique—seek God's wisdom rather than someone else's formula.

Prayer and biblical wisdom should guide every major parenting decision.

God is already at work in your child's life, and you can trust Him with what you cannot control.



Special thanks to Ever, Scarlet’s 15-year-old, who shared her own experience with this for this week's Messy Mom Moment!

If this episode encouraged you, be sure to subscribe, leave a positive review, and share it with a friend who may need hope today.



Prefer video? This episode is on YouTube!



Resources:

The Adventure Bible

Cozy Earth (use code PARDONTHEMESS for up to 20% off! And if you get a Post-Purchase Survey, make sure to let them know you heard about Cozy Earth right here!)

Bridging Resilience

Get your copy of Faith in Action: Prayers from James for the Next Generation today!

Get to know Scarlet here

Sign up for Morning Minute

Seeds Kids Worship

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Pardon The Mess is a part of the Christian Parenting Podcast Network. For more information visit www.ChristianParenting.org



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