Praying the Psalms over our kids: The key to giving and taking advice

Sometimes, the worst advice comes from the most well-intentioned people in our lives. I don't know about you, but I've definitely given and received lots of bad advice over the years. Today we're considering King David's model for giving advice, which is simply pointing people to the Lord through our words and actions. In Psalm 31, David advises that in life's very hardest places we are to love the Lord and put our hope and trust in him. Plain and simple. Let's pray this week that we learn to use discretion in whom we allow to speak into our own lives and the lives of our families. Let's also pray that our kids only take advice from those who have prayed about it, searched Scripture, and ultimately point them back to Jesus. Talk less, pray more. Seems like the next right step. Can't wait to be with you this week!