Truth Seekers: Bible Stories for Kids

#222: The Rich Man and Lazarus (Learning to Use our Money and Resources for the Kingdom of God)

Luke 16. Jesus told parables on money throughout His time on earth because He knew the power money could hold on people. Of all the false gods in this world, money is a strict master. No amount of money can save us, and those who have all the money they could ever need, find that joy is something they still lack without Jesus. Jesus provides everything we could ever need, and He will bless us as we use our money and resources for things of eternal value.