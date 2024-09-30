Truth Seekers: Bible Stories for Kids

#224: Ten Lepers Cleansed (A Life of Thanksgiving)
Luke 17:11-19. There is so much for which to be grateful. Jesus has given us new life. He has taken our sins and our guilt and our shame and in exchange, He has give us His righteousness and forgiveness. If we ever forget, let us be quick to remember all that He has done for us, and let us live from a place of perpetual gratitude.
--------
12:05
#223: Praying the Bible (Matthew 5:16: Let Your Light Shine)
The more we spend time with Jesus, the more we will reflect Him to a world in darkness. We are the light that reflects the truth of who Jesus is to a lost and broken world.
--------
5:53
#222: The Rich Man and Lazarus (Learning to Use our Money and Resources for the Kingdom of God)
Luke 16. Jesus told parables on money throughout His time on earth because He knew the power money could hold on people. Of all the false gods in this world, money is a strict master. No amount of money can save us, and those who have all the money they could ever need, find that joy is something they still lack without Jesus. Jesus provides everything we could ever need, and He will bless us as we use our money and resources for things of eternal value.
--------
20:31
#221: The Prodigal Son
Jesus tells a series of three parables about the lost sheep, the lost coin, and the lost son. Clearly God is a God who longs to be reunited with those who are separated from Him. The story of the prodigal son is one that gives an intimate look into the heart of a Heavenly Father who waits and watches for the lost to return home. He is always drawing us, longing for reconciliation. He is a God who is compassionate, slow to anger, and ready to forgive.
--------
13:55
#220: Praying the Bible (John 14:15-21: The Helper)
Jesus gave one of the most amazing promises before He left this earth to return to His Father. He promised that those who put their faith in Him would receive a Helper! Jesus did not abandon us or leave us alone to face the hardships of this world. He gave us the gift of the Holy Spirit. The Holy Spirit lives in us and is there to point us to Jesus, remind us of truth, and to lead us and guide us. The more we read the Bible, the more we will learn to hear His voice.
Welcome to Truth Seekers: Bible Stories for Kids, a biblically based podcast designed for young minds eager to explore the wonders of the Bible! Join host, Sherilyn Grant, to embark on an exciting journey through the captivating true stories of the Old and New Testament.Delve into the timeless stories of faith, courage, and redemption, carefully crafted to engage children and adults alike. At Truth Seekers, we believe that each story in the Bible forms a crucial piece of a grand narrative, unveiling God’s profound plan to rescue and renew humanity.Through the power of storytelling and Scripture, our mission is to illuminate the path of salvation, revealing God’s boundless love and unwavering faithfulness. Join us as we uncover profound truths and discover practical lessons that resonate deeply with our lives.Truth Seekers: Bible Stores for Kids is a part of the Christian Parenting Podcast Network. To find practical and spiritual advice to help you grow into the parent you want to be visit www.ChristianParenting.org