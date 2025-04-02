Purse Pigeons, Party Animals & A Ferret’s Side Hustle
🐾 Fur Ball Fundraiser – $60K for animal welfare (no hairballs involved). 🐦 Pidge the Purse Pigeon – NYC’s viral birdfluencer taking TikTok by storm! 🦡 Ferret in Crisis – A black-footed ferrets face budget cuts, will he pivot to Applebee’s?🧠 Smarty Pants Quiz – Which animals are off the endangered list? All that and more—tune in now! 🎧 #AnimalNews #PursePigeon #FerretSideHustle #WeeklyRoar
--------
9:02
Ancient Squirrels, Quiet Hours & Canine Masterminds
🐿️ Today on The Weekly Roar we're traveling to Tennessee where the remains of an ancient flying squirrel have been discovered,🤫 🐾 then we're taking the team to a Ohio zoo where our animal friends will now have more quiet hours! 🚨🐕 Plus, an update on a canine jailbreak out in California! 🐶 Do you want to be the next top dog? 🤔 Test your knowledge about dog breeds!
--------
9:52
--------
1:32
Introducing The Weekly Roar!
Welcome to The Weekly Roar, your ultimate source of animal news and wild adventures! Hosted by the enthusiastic and knowledgeable Leland McMane, this podcast is designed for kids who are curious about the amazing creatures that share our planet. Join Leland each week as he takes you on a thrilling journey into the animal kingdom, uncovering fascinating facts, heartwarming stories, and the latest news about our furry, feathered, and scaly friends. Get ready to roar along with Leland every week and discover the incredible world of animals like never before. The Weekly Roar is your “Mane source of animal news!"
--------
1:00
Mammoth Mischief and Mousey Monologues
Get ready for a thrilling episode of The Weekly Roar 🎉 with Leland McMane 🦁! We’re examining cutting-edge science 🔬 that may revive the woolly mammoth 🐘, and uncovering a shocking discovery of a powerful new predator 🐆 from 300 million years ago. Plus, learn how scientists have engineered mice 🐭 to be more vocal! 💬 Don’t forget to test your animal knowledge with our Smarty Quiz 🧠 on endangered species!
