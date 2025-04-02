Introducing The Weekly Roar!

Welcome to The Weekly Roar, your ultimate source of animal news and wild adventures! Hosted by the enthusiastic and knowledgeable Leland McMane, this podcast is designed for kids who are curious about the amazing creatures that share our planet. Join Leland each week as he takes you on a thrilling journey into the animal kingdom, uncovering fascinating facts, heartwarming stories, and the latest news about our furry, feathered, and scaly friends. Get ready to roar along with Leland every week and discover the incredible world of animals like never before. The Weekly Roar is your “Mane source of animal news!"