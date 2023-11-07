The Great Freshwater Election

Mayor Lucinda has always worked hard for Freshwater, listening to its people, animals, and magical creatures. But when a new candidate, Monty Acrid, shows up with big promises and flashy giveaways, things take an unexpected turn. Girl Tales is throwing a podcast party in celebration of the upcoming U.S. Election that's taking place on Tuesday, November 5th! Along with other amazing kids' podcasts, we're releasing a special episode all about elections and the political process. If you want to hear more, don't miss out on The Past and The Curious and their episode, A Very Special Desk. In the Oval Office sits a very important desk. Known as the Resolute Desk, this piece of presidential furniture has a history that ties to the age of Arctic Exploration, Queen Victoria, and more. This special episode will take you on a journey through the life of a simple wooden desk that has made quite a journey of it's own - and will be serving another president soon. Grownups in the U.S.! The election takes place on Tuesday, November 5th. Are you ready to vote? Do you have your voting plan in place? Many states offer early voting or the option to vote by mail, so it's never too soon to get started. If you're unsure how or where to vote, need details on your state's election process, or want to learn about the candidates running, don't wait—head to vote.gov today and create your voting plan! And remember, kids are the future—and future voters! Voting is about making our voices heard and their thoughts and opinions matter too. Get them involved now by talking about the election, whether it's for your local school board or the presidency, and why being a voter is so important. Give them space to ask questions and bring them along when you vote, whether at the polls or when mailing in your ballot. Visit vote.gov and make your voting plan today! Written by Tessa Flannery Performed by Rebecca Cunningham Produced by Megan Bagala Executive Produced by Rebecca Cunningham Theme Song by Megan Bagala