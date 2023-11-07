Here's an oldie but a goodie! Tabitha Turkey loves the chillier weather in Freshwater but Declan Duck does NOT and he's sick of her positive attitude. Declan tells Tabitha she'll be eaten at the upcoming harvest festival when he knows that's not true. The only way for Tabitha to get out of this is to fly South for the winter!
Writer:
Producers: Tessa Flannery and Megan Bagala
Performer and Executive Producer: Rebecca Cunningham
23:17
Winnie the Bear Catches a Heffalump
Join Winnie the Bear and her friend Piglet as they set out on a quest to catch a mysterious creature known as a Heffalump!
Written by Rebecca Cunningham
Adapted from Winnie the Pooh by A.A. Milne
Performed by Rebecca Cunningham and Tessa Flannery
Produced by Tessa Flannery
Executive Produced by Rebecca Cunningham
Theme Song by Megan Bagala
22:30
She is Fierce: The Three Witches
Three magical witches named Carnation, Crocus, and Camellia, welcome visitors to their cottage as long as they’re polite and bring a small gift. But when a rude man named Macbeth demands their help, the witches decide to teach him a lesson about kindness and respect.
Written by Tessa Flannery
Performed by Rebecca Cunningham and Tessa Flannery
Produced by Chad Chenail
Executive Produced by Rebecca Cunningham
Theme Song by Megan Bagala
16:40
Introducing: Six Minutes
Are your Taleblazers looking for another podcast to listen to? Check out Six Minutes. Six Minutes tells the story of 11-year-old Holiday, pulled from icy waters with no memory of who she is or where she comes from. When she begins to develop mysterious powers, she’ll realize there’s more to her past than she could ever imagine. Want to hear more? Stick around, we have the first episode and one incredible cliffhanger for you. Follow Six Minutes wherever you get your podcasts and if you want to listen early and ad-free, make sure to get a GZM Family subscription. Visit GZMShows.com for more info.
10:10
The Great Freshwater Election
Mayor Lucinda has always worked hard for Freshwater, listening to its people, animals, and magical creatures. But when a new candidate, Monty Acrid, shows up with big promises and flashy giveaways, things take an unexpected turn.
Girl Tales is throwing a podcast party in celebration of the upcoming U.S. Election that’s taking place on Tuesday, November 5th! Along with other amazing kids’ podcasts, we’re releasing a special episode all about elections and the political process.
If you want to hear more, don’t miss out on The Past and The Curious and their episode, A Very Special Desk. In the Oval Office sits a very important desk. Known as the Resolute Desk, this piece of presidential furniture has a history that ties to the age of Arctic Exploration, Queen Victoria, and more. This special episode will take you on a journey through the life of a simple wooden desk that has made quite a journey of it's own - and will be serving another president soon.
Grownups in the U.S.! The election takes place on Tuesday, November 5th. Are you ready to vote? Do you have your voting plan in place? Many states offer early voting or the option to vote by mail, so it's never too soon to get started. If you're unsure how or where to vote, need details on your state’s election process, or want to learn about the candidates running, don’t wait—head to vote.gov today and create your voting plan!
And remember, kids are the future—and future voters! Voting is about making our voices heard and their thoughts and opinions matter too. Get them involved now by talking about the election, whether it's for your local school board or the presidency, and why being a voter is so important. Give them space to ask questions and bring them along when you vote, whether at the polls or when mailing in your ballot.
Visit vote.gov and make your voting plan today!
Written by Tessa Flannery
Performed by Rebecca Cunningham
Produced by Megan Bagala
Executive Produced by Rebecca Cunningham
Theme Song by Megan Bagala
Girl Tales is a podcast featuring reimagined fairytales. Damsels in distress? Princesses in need of protection? You won’t find those here. The girls in our stories take control of their own destinies, turning your favorite fairytales into exciting new adventures. With energetic voice actors and professional sound design, these stories burst to life at the touch of a button. Episodes air every Monday. Recommended for ages 5-10.