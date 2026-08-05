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384 episodes
- When complications arise during pregnancy or birth, many women assume their birth plans are over. But does it have to be that way?
In this episode, we're joined by Catey, a mother of four whose pregnancies and births included severe preeclampsia, inductions, postpartum hemorrhages, postpartum depression, thyroid disease, infertility, and a hospital transfer. Despite these serious complications, every one of her births was planned under the care of certified nurse-midwives.
Catey shares how her midwives navigated medical emergencies while preserving shared decision-making, how they helped preserve the aspects of birth that mattered most to her, and how continuity of care made all the difference. We discuss the differences between physiologic labor and Pitocin inductions, when interventions like epidurals can become valuable tools, and the support that helped her recover from postpartum depression after both uncomplicated and traumatic births.
#358 | Dr. Sarah J. Buckley on Oxytocin, Safety, and the Biology of Birth
Stream our classes on this topic:
Recognizing & Overcoming Postnatal Depletion
Choosing Induction: When it May be Needed
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Access our workshops: Have a Physiologic Birth in the Hospital and Ultrasound: The Research vs Rhetoric
Needed <-- for 20% off
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Primally Pure Skincare: Use code DOWNTOBIRTH
Postpartum Soothe: Use code DOWNTOBIRTH
ENERGYBits Superfood<--for 20% off
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IG @downtobirthshow
Call 802-GET-DOWN.
Watch us on YouTube! Please note we don’t provide medical advice.
#378 | July Q&A: Parenting Styles, Mom Hobbies, What's "High Risk" Anyway, Third Labors, Manifesting Your Best Birth, Cytotec in Home Birth07/29/2026 | 58 mins.Heads up, all! If you'd like to learn more about our parenting conversation, join our Patreon event: Parenting without Reward & Punishment
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This week’s Q&A begins with a conversation that struck a chord with our community: why mothers need creativity, hobbies, and joy, and sharing inspiring stories from postpartum women who rediscovered parts of themselves through music, art, and new passions.
We also dive into an impassioned discussion about parenting values, including the things we all swore we’d never do as parents (and now do regularly), co-sleeping, screen time, bribes, eating toddler food, rewards & punishments, and raising children with confidence, respect, and strong boundaries.
Then we answer listener questions about:
What truly qualifies a pregnancy as “high risk” and who gets to define what makes someone high risk
Planning a home birth after a previous pregnancy complicated by preeclampsia
Building confidence after a difficult first birth experience
Manifesting the birth you want and the role of mindset in labor, despite how discouraging someone (ahem, your own midwife) responds
Whether third babies are really “wild cards” and where that idea comes from
Cytotec, balloon catheters, and induction recommendations in home birth care.
Plus, our Quickies cover wearable breast pumps, mastitis, vitamin D, breech babies, postpartum supplements, homeschooling, friendship, feeding schedules, and more. Thank you to everyone who called us with questions and comments for the show!
Livestream: Should we homeschool? Ask a Mom whose family thrived.
If you'd like to learn more about our parenting conversation, join our Patreon event: Parenting without Reward & Punishment
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Send us Fan Mail
Support the show
Access our workshops: Have a Physiologic Birth in the Hospital and Ultrasound: The Research vs Rhetoric
Needed <-- for 20% off
DrinkLMNT <-- for FREE 8-day supply
Primally Pure Skincare: Use code DOWNTOBIRTH
Postpartum Soothe: Use code DOWNTOBIRTH
ENERGYBits Superfood<--for 20% off
Join Patreon here
IG @downtobirthshow
Call 802-GET-DOWN.
Watch us on YouTube! Please note we don’t provide medical advice.
- In today's episode, we invited back Thaddeus Owen and Heidi Syme of DreamWalkerz, this time focusing on electromagnetic fields (EMFs), wireless technology, and the growing questions many families have about how modern environments can affect health.
We discuss the difference between naturally occurring and man-made electromagnetic fields, the research that has fueled concern about wireless technologies, and why this topic has become increasingly relevant as our homes fill with Wi-Fi networks, smartphones, Bluetooth devices, smart appliances, and baby monitors.
Thaddeus and Heidi share their perspective on practical ways families can reduce exposure without becoming overwhelmed, including simple changes related to device use, distance, sleep environments, and home technology. We also discuss grounding, time outdoors, and the role of nature in supporting overall well-being, as the best ways to reduce these exposures.
Topics discussed:
• What electromagnetic fields are and how they occur in nature
• The difference between native and non-native EMFs
• Research on wireless technology and biological effects
• Cell phones, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and baby monitors
• EMFs and fertility concerns
• Grounding and earthing practices
• Why sleep environments matter
• Common household sources of EMF exposure
• Practical ways to reduce exposure without fear or perfectionism
• The importance of spending time outdoors and connecting with nature
As with so many topics we cover, the goal isn't fear. It's awareness, thoughtful decision-making, and finding an approach that works for your family.
#330 | Sleep Like a Baby: The Impact of Melatonin, Blue Light, and Sunrise with DreamWalkerz
Dreamwalkerz
Dreamwalkerz.ai PromoCode: Downtobirth1
Primal Hackers
Send us Fan Mail
Support the show
Access our workshops: Have a Physiologic Birth in the Hospital and Ultrasound: The Research vs Rhetoric
Needed <-- for 20% off
DrinkLMNT <-- for FREE 8-day supply
Primally Pure Skincare: Use code DOWNTOBIRTH
Postpartum Soothe: Use code DOWNTOBIRTH
ENERGYBits Superfood<--for 20% off
Join Patreon here
IG @downtobirthshow
Call 802-GET-DOWN.
Watch us on YouTube! Please note we don’t provide medical advice.
#376 | July Breastfeeding Q&A: Sore Nipples, Breastfeeding Instincts, DMER, Low Blood Sugar in Infants and Tandem Feeding07/15/2026 | 47 mins.Welcome to our July Breastfeeding Q&A episode! We open with a conversation about what surprised women most about breastfeeding (for better or worse) after all the things they'd heard from others, from pain and emotional shifts to supply, pumping, and expectations that didn’t match reality.
Additionally, we answer the following questions:
I’m pregnant and still breastfeeding my toddler. What should I know about tandem nursing, and how do I prioritize a newborn without creating oversupply?
My newborn had low blood sugar readings in the hospital and we were encouraged to use donor milk. Was that necessary, and would things have resolved differently outside that setting?
I experience waves of anxiety, nausea, and sadness right before letdown. What is this and is it normal?
As usual, we lead into a round of quickies including: can latch change during teething, how to manage nipple sensitivity during your cycle, does milk supply drop when baby starts sleeping longer stretches, should you always nurse from both sides, is one breast doing all the work okay, do breastfed babies need vitamin D, and when is it okay for baby to sleep through the night. We wrap with a personal question which is: What advice would you give to someone entering the industry?
#364 | When Co-Sleeping Gets Complicated: Weaning, Toddlers, and Sleep Transitions with Tiffany Belanger
Send us Fan Mail
Support the show
Access our workshops: Have a Physiologic Birth in the Hospital and Ultrasound: The Research vs Rhetoric
Needed <-- for 20% off
DrinkLMNT <-- for FREE 8-day supply
Primally Pure Skincare: Use code DOWNTOBIRTH
Postpartum Soothe: Use code DOWNTOBIRTH
ENERGYBits Superfood<--for 20% off
Join Patreon here
IG @downtobirthshow
Call 802-GET-DOWN.
Watch us on YouTube! Please note we don’t provide medical advice.
- In today’s episode, we talk with Carly and Rachel of Kale Blossom about environmental toxins, what matters when it comes to everyday exposure, and how mothers can make thoughtful changes without getting pulled into fear-based messaging.
The conversation around “low-tox living” can quickly become overwhelming, especially during pregnancy and early motherhood, when concern for your baby is understandably high. We wanted to cut through the noise and ask a more useful question: where does reducing exposure meaningfully matter, and where are women being sold anxiety?
We talk about some of the highest-impact places to focus, including fragrance, household cleaning products, skincare, indoor air quality, plastics, and common materials in the home. We also discuss realistic, budget-conscious swaps, the role of overall health in supporting the body’s natural detoxification processes, and why perfection is neither possible nor necessary.
This is a practical conversation about relative risk, informed decision-making, and reducing toxic burden in a way that feels sustainable rather than stressful.
#221 | Understanding Fetal-Maternal Microchimerism with Rachel Marynowski of @Kale.Blossom
Kale Blossom
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Send us Fan Mail
Support the show
Access our workshops: Have a Physiologic Birth in the Hospital and Ultrasound: The Research vs Rhetoric
Needed <-- for 20% off
DrinkLMNT <-- for FREE 8-day supply
Primally Pure Skincare: Use code DOWNTOBIRTH
Postpartum Soothe: Use code DOWNTOBIRTH
ENERGYBits Superfood<--for 20% off
Join Patreon here
IG @downtobirthshow
Call 802-GET-DOWN.
Watch us on YouTube! Please note we don’t provide medical advice.
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About Down to Birth
Join Cynthia Overgard and Trisha Ludwig once per week for evidence-based straight talk on pregnancy, birth and postpartum --- beyond the clichés and beyond the system. With 40 years' combined experience in midwifery, childbirth education and advocacy, publishing, research and postpartum care, we've guided thousands of families toward safer, more empowered choices. Down to Birth is all about safe childbirth, while recognizing a safe outcome isn't all that matters. We challenge the status quo, explore women's rights in childbirth, and feature women from all over the world, shining shine light on the policies, culture, and systemic forces that shape our most intimate and transformative of life experiences. You'll hear the birth stories of our clients, listeners and numerous celebrities. You'll benefit from our expert-interviews, and at any time you can submit your questions for our monthly Q&A episodes by calling us at 802-GET-DOWN. With millions of downloads and listeners in 90 countries, our worldwide community of parents and birth professionals coms together to learn, question and create change, personally and societally. We're on Instagram at @downtobirthshow and at Patreon.com/downtobirthshow, where we offer live ongoing events multiple times per month. Become informed, feel empowered, and join the movement toward better maternity care in the United States and worldwide. As always, hear everyone, listen to yourself.Podcast website
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