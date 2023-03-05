Join Cynthia Overgard and Trisha Ludwig once per week for evidence-based straight talk on having a safe and informed birth, which starts with determining if you... More
#211 | Declining RhoGAM: A Conversation with Two Rh-Negative Women
RhoGAM or Anti-D is a blood product offered to pregnant women with an Rh-negative blood type who have conceived with an Rh-positive father. The use of RhoGAM is said to significantly reduce the chances of the mother becoming sensitized to a future baby if the current baby she is carrying has an Rh-positive blood type. The RhoGAM injection is routinely offered to all Rh-negative women, despite that it is not always needed, comes with certain side effects, and isn't 100% effective. In this episode, we hear from two women: Kelsey and Emily, both of whom are Rh-negative mothers. Kelsey and Emily each had RhoGAM in the past: Kelsey had it with her first baby, and Emily had it when she miscarried. Both of them had some degree of side-effects from the shot. In Kelsey's second pregnancy and birth, she declined RhoGAM entirely, and Emily (currently pregnant) is open to getting RhoGAM after her baby's birth. In this roundtable-style episode, we learn about the thought processes leading to their respective decisions. If you are struggling to determine if RhoGAM is the right choice for you, this episode will give you the statistics and factors to consider if and when RhoGAM or Anti-D is necessary and the right choice for you and your baby.
5/3/2023
48:04
#210 | April Q&A: PPH, Tipping Doulas, Vitamin A in Pregnancy, Surrogacy, Postpartum Rage, After Birth Pains, GDM, Age Over 35, Cholestasis
Hello everyone! We are back with our April Q&A episode, and it is loaded with your excellent questions! Don't forget you can subscribe on Apple podcasts Patreon to hear the extended, ad-free versions. Here's what we are talking about today:Is it safe to plan a birth center birth if someone has a history of pre-eclampsia, HELLP syndrome and a postpartum hemorrhage?Is it appropriate and/or expected to tip your doula?Other than placenta accreta, what other reasons are there for retained placenta?Can I take beef liver supplements in pregnancy? And do I need to worry about getting too much Vitamin A? What is safe and what is not?In the case of surrogate and adoptive mothers, who should hold the baby first after the birth?I am experiencing postpartum rage and resentment toward my partner. How long does this last?And in our extended version (available on Apple subscriptions & Patreon):What can I take for after birth pains?If I have an elevated fasting blood sugar and a diagnosis of Gestational Diabetes, is my baby really at risk? If so, what can I do without going on medication?Is being over age 35 really a risk factor in birth?Is there anything you can do to prevent Cholestasis in pregnancy?And of course, everyone's favorite: Quickies!Thanks for joining us, and remember you can call our phone line with your questions 24/7 at 802-GET-DOWN. (That's 802-438-3696)
4/26/2023
44:04
#209 | The Danger of Retained Placenta, Delayed Postpartum Hemorrhage & Negligent Care: Chelsea's Birth Story
Chelsea was determined to have an unmedicated hospital birth. When she was unexpectedly diagnosed with cholestasis at 38 weeks, she found herself getting induced with Misoprostil, Pitocin, and ruptured membranes at 3 cm dilated. She quickly progressed to full dilation, had a short pushing phase and birthed her baby vaginally. Everything seemed great until she went home and starting passing large blood clots. After multiple calls to different OBs that all passed it off as normal, she started bleeding profusely and was transferred back to the hospital for delayed postpartum hemorrhage. Chelsea's story is one of knowing the importance of trusting our own intuition and insisting we get the care we need when we know something is wrong. Down to Birth is sponsored by:DrinkLMNT -- Purchase LMNT today and receive a free sample kit. Stay salty.Love Majka Products -- Support your milk supply with nourishing protein powder, hydration boosters and lactation bites.Silverette Nursing Cups -- Soothe and heal sore nipples with 925 silver nursing cups.Postpartum Soothe -- Herbs and padsicles to heal and comfort after vaginal birth.
4/19/2023
48:49
#208 | Achieving a Pain-Free Birth with Karen Welton @painfreebirth
If you are pregnant for the first time or even the second or third, we all want to know the secret ingredient to experiencing a "pain-free" birth experience. Today, we brought on a leading voice in the pain-free birth world, Karen Welton, to go deep on what it takes. Do you know the most important step in accessing a "pain free" birth? Hint: It's not about what you do in labor. It's not about position. It's not even about your birth location or provider. It's about your brain. It begins and ends with your mindset and focus. The key to mastering your birth is mastering your brain's influence on your physiology. Can you create an environment for birth where you could be so relaxed and embodied in your physiology that you could have sex in that space? Join us in this enlightening discussion and take the first step to finding a "pain-free" ecstatic, even pleasurable birth experience. Painfreebirth on InstagramPain Free Birth Free MasterclassDown to Birth is sponsored by:DrinkLMNT -- Purchase LMNT today and receive a free sample kit. Stay salty.Love Majka Products -- Support your milk supply with nourishing protein powder, hydration boosters and lactation bites.Silverette Nursing Cups -- Soothe and heal sore nipples with 925 silver nursing cups.Postpartum Soothe -- Herbs and padsicles to heal and comfort after vaginal birth.
4/12/2023
48:50
#207 | My Baby is Not Going Anywhere: Yoga Teacher Erika Halweil's Birth Story
Erika gave birth to her first child in the hospital and was labeled a "weirdo" and stamped as "difficult" for her birth plan intentions. When the hospital staff tried to take her baby away in order to administer the Vitamin K shot and Erythromycin eye ointment, she refused, holding her baby close as the staff tried to pull the baby from Erika's arms. Next came the call to CPS (Child Protective Services), putting Erika on a government watch list as a threat to her child's well-being. As a long-time yoga practitioner and deep spiritualist, Erika shares her perspective on birth as a one-of-a-kind opportunity to embrace discomfort and release the notion of separation from oneness. Erika HalweilDown to Birth is sponsored by:DrinkLMNT -- Purchase LMNT today and receive a free sample kit. Stay salty.Love Majka Products -- Support your milk supply with nourishing protein powder, hydration boosters and lactation bites.Silverette Nursing Cups -- Soothe and heal sore nipples with 925 silver nursing cups.Postpartum Soothe -- Herbs and padsicles to heal and comfort after vaginal birth.
Join Cynthia Overgard and Trisha Ludwig once per week for evidence-based straight talk on having a safe and informed birth, which starts with determining if you've hired the right provider. If we had to boil it down to a single premise, it's this: A healthy mom and baby isn't all that matters. We have more than 30 years' experience between us in midwifery, advocacy, childbirth education, postpartum support and breastfeeding, and we've served thousands of women and couples. Listen to the birth stories of our clients, listeners and celebrities, catch our expert-interviews, and submit your questions for our monthly Q&A episodes by calling us at 802-GET-DOWN. We're on Instagram at @downtobirthshow and also at Patreon.com/downtobirthshow, where we offer live ongoing events, so be sure to join our worldwide community. Become informed, empowered, and have a great time in the process. We're all about forming a connection with our listeners - join us!