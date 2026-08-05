Welcome to our July Breastfeeding Q&A episode! We open with a conversation about what surprised women most about breastfeeding (for better or worse) after all the things they'd heard from others, from pain and emotional shifts to supply, pumping, and expectations that didn’t match reality.

Additionally, we answer the following questions:

I’m pregnant and still breastfeeding my toddler. What should I know about tandem nursing, and how do I prioritize a newborn without creating oversupply?

My newborn had low blood sugar readings in the hospital and we were encouraged to use donor milk. Was that necessary, and would things have resolved differently outside that setting?

I experience waves of anxiety, nausea, and sadness right before letdown. What is this and is it normal?

As usual, we lead into a round of quickies including: can latch change during teething, how to manage nipple sensitivity during your cycle, does milk supply drop when baby starts sleeping longer stretches, should you always nurse from both sides, is one breast doing all the work okay, do breastfed babies need vitamin D, and when is it okay for baby to sleep through the night. We wrap with a personal question which is: What advice would you give to someone entering the industry?

#364 | When Co-Sleeping Gets Complicated: Weaning, Toddlers, and Sleep Transitions with Tiffany Belanger



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