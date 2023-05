#211 | Declining RhoGAM: A Conversation with Two Rh-Negative Women

RhoGAM or Anti-D is a blood product offered to pregnant women with an Rh-negative blood type who have conceived with an Rh-positive father. The use of RhoGAM is said to significantly reduce the chances of the mother becoming sensitized to a future baby if the current baby she is carrying has an Rh-positive blood type. The RhoGAM injection is routinely offered to all Rh-negative women, despite that it is not always needed, comes with certain side effects, and isn't 100% effective. In this episode, we hear from two women: Kelsey and Emily, both of whom are Rh-negative mothers. Kelsey and Emily each had RhoGAM in the past: Kelsey had it with her first baby, and Emily had it when she miscarried. Both of them had some degree of side-effects from the shot. In Kelsey's second pregnancy and birth, she declined RhoGAM entirely, and Emily (currently pregnant) is open to getting RhoGAM after her baby's birth. In this roundtable-style episode, we learn about the thought processes leading to their respective decisions. If you are struggling to determine if RhoGAM is the right choice for you, this episode will give you the statistics and factors to consider if and when RhoGAM or Anti-D is necessary and the right choice for you and your baby.