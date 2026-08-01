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83 episodes
- “It’s time for a spiritual workout!” C.J. and Gooz, each in their own way, try to use the gifts that God has given them. But when they meet some unexpected failures, they both vow to give up and never use them again! Find out how a little “gift exercise” will help keep you spiritually strong.
- The New Wildwood Library is nearly completed and Miss Harbor’s class has been given the honor of making something to go on permanent display. Ned knows just the thing and sets off to create his masterpiece. But his foolish pride and anger put the project and his life in jeopardy! Can his friends save him from destruction?
- Haman’s plan to kill all of the Jews is made into law, and no one - not even the king can stop him. As Haman’s pride swells, Esther is certain that God’s plan for her life is “for such a time as this.” God uses Esther in a mighty way and shows His sovereignty, in a thrilling conclusion that is celebrated by Jews even today.
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About Paws & Tales
Find adventure, fun, and music in Wildwood! Journey into an exciting world where the truths of God's Word are shared by a cast of lovable animal characters and the lessons learned are entertaining and life-changing. On the radio each week or in your podcast player app, Paws & Tales helps children grasp essential life lessons in a fun and memorable way.Podcast website
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Paws & Tales
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