The Story of Saul, Part 3
A storm of destruction is coming and King Saul doesn't see it. When Saul hears the words of his advisors more loudly than the direction of the Lord, his distraction threatens to destroy an entire nation.
8/26/2023
27:24
The Story of Saul, Part 2
A reluctant king rises to the challenge of leading a nation. King Saul's humility and obedience brings his people back to worshiping God. But as the Philistine armies prepare to attack, the king's faith is put to the ultimate test.
8/19/2023
The Story of Saul, Part 1
We want a king like the other nations! The nation of Israel turns its back on God's leadership and calls for a king to be chosen from among them. But following God's direction, the prophet Samuel makes an unlikely choice-a man whose last job was rounding up wild donkeys!
8/12/2023
Shadow Valley, Part 6
Chuck hunts after the kidnappers and finds a ruthless gang of bandits whose purpose is the same as his own! They're all looking for "The One" - the one to free the captives in Shadow Valley. If the bandits find him first, all hope is lost for the prisoners. Finding himself with a new name and a renewed purpose, Chuck struggles to put his past behind him and look forward to God's plan for his future. But his reputation as Goliath continues to haunt him wherever he goes. Will he be the monster, Goliath forever or can God forgive and heal him of his painful past?
8/5/2023
Shadow Valley, Part 5
Bandits are kidnapping children from surrounding villages, throwing the entire mountainside into chaos. Chuck reluctantly helps recover the children in a daring rescue that earns him a new name, Paw Paw Chuck. But the wounds of his past life as Goliath are slow to heal and he faces a life changing decision: to move forward, or live forever in the past!
Find adventure, fun, and music in Wildwood! Journey into an exciting world where the truths of God's Word are shared by a cast of lovable animal characters and the lessons learned are entertaining and life-changing. On the radio each week or in your podcast player app, Paws and Tales helps children grasp essential life lessons in a fun and memorable way.