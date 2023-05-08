Shadow Valley, Part 6

Chuck hunts after the kidnappers and finds a ruthless gang of bandits whose purpose is the same as his own! They're all looking for "The One" - the one to free the captives in Shadow Valley. If the bandits find him first, all hope is lost for the prisoners. Finding himself with a new name and a renewed purpose, Chuck struggles to put his past behind him and look forward to God's plan for his future. But his reputation as Goliath continues to haunt him wherever he goes. Will he be the monster, Goliath forever or can God forgive and heal him of his painful past?