Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsKids & FamilyPaws & Tales
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Paws & Tales
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Paws & Tales

Paws & Tales
Kids & Family
Paws & Tales
Latest episode

83 episodes

  • Paws & Tales

    Powers And Principalities

    08/01/2026
    Mr. Rockler’s new railroad threatens to run right over The Fortress! Now the Club must band together to save it. They don’t know it yet, but the battle is for much more than just their clubhouse… it’s a spiritual battle for the future of Shadow Valley!
  • Paws & Tales

    The Good Shepherd

    07/25/2026
    C.J. and Ned are shepherds for a day! Really, how tough can it be? But when wolves plan an attack, C.J. and Ned learn first-hand it’s not as easy as it seems. Discover how our Good Shepherd cares for His sheep.
  • Paws & Tales

    Grow Your Gifts

    07/18/2026
    “It’s time for a spiritual workout!” C.J. and Gooz, each in their own way, try to use the gifts that God has given them. But when they meet some unexpected failures, they both vow to give up and never use them again! Find out how a little “gift exercise” will help keep you spiritually strong.
  • Paws & Tales

    The Island of Ned

    07/11/2026
    The New Wildwood Library is nearly completed and Miss Harbor’s class has been given the honor of making something to go on permanent display. Ned knows just the thing and sets off to create his masterpiece. But his foolish pride and anger put the project and his life in jeopardy! Can his friends save him from destruction?
  • Paws & Tales

    The Story of Esther, Part 3

    07/04/2026
    Haman’s plan to kill all of the Jews is made into law, and no one - not even the king can stop him. As Haman’s pride swells, Esther is certain that God’s plan for her life is “for such a time as this.” God uses Esther in a mighty way and shows His sovereignty, in a thrilling conclusion that is celebrated by Jews even today.
More Kids & Family podcasts
Trending Kids & Family podcasts
About Paws & Tales
Find adventure, fun, and music in Wildwood! Journey into an exciting world where the truths of God's Word are shared by a cast of lovable animal characters and the lessons learned are entertaining and life-changing. On the radio each week or in your podcast player app, Paws & Tales helps children grasp essential life lessons in a fun and memorable way.
Podcast website
Kids & Family

Listen to Paws & Tales, Wow in the World and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.12.4 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 8/7/2026 - 11:27:29 AM
A company fromMADSACK