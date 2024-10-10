Confidence in Parenting Decisions :: Laura Wifler [Ep 497]

Do you struggle with discontentment and comparison in motherhood and beyond? Do you constantly second guess the best way to raise your kids in regards to food, education, health, and even naptime? Today, Laura Wifler, from Risen Motherhood is here to talk about her new book written with her sister-in-law Emily Jensen. We start by breaking down the framework they introduce in the Gospel Mom and how we are often looking for a formula to parent our kids but God has given us a framework in the metanarrative of the Bible. Next, we talk about the challenges of trying to live in a Christian mom community- we know God calls us to be with others but what do we do when friendship is hard or not life-giving? As moms, we feel like there is a right and wrong way to do every single little thing in motherhood- feeding, naptime, schooling, health and those often all lead to comparison. Laura gives us some truth and ideas regarding comparison, how to be content, and accept your actual life. God has so many lessons for us moms if we lean in and apply the gospel lens it helps give life and joy even in hardship. Connect with Laura Wifler: Website: Risen Motherhood: Helping Moms Connect Their Faith To Motherhood Facebook: Risen Motherhood Instagram: Risen Motherhood®️ (@risenmotherhood) Links Mentioned: Risen Motherhood: by Emily Jensen and Laura Wifler Gospel Mom: by Emily Jensen and Laura Wifler, Laura