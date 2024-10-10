Building Healthy Relationships by Exploring Adult Attachment Patterns (Part 1) :: Charissa Lopez [Ep 498]
Do you ever wonder why you respond the way you do to your kids? Do you feel like there are things to process from childhood but don’t have the words to explain those feelings?
Today Charissa Lopez, a Licensed Professional Counselor in Dallas joins me. She specializes in play therapy, EMDR, emotionally focused family therapy, and trauma-informed care. She is full of wisdom and the science to explain why we respond and parent in specific ways based on childhood patterns. Join us as we talk about…
Secure attachment in the early years (ages 0-3) and how meeting our little ones needs just 30% of the time allows them to feel secure and attuned.
Loving parental behaviors – beyond the basic needs by showing our kids delight, affection, and supporting their inner and outer exploration.
How to repair relationships and remain a safe place for our kids.
Dismissive attachment pattern explained.
HOPE- a way to learn more helpful patterns and allow God to heal past hurts.
Connect with Charissa Lopez:
Website: Charissa Lopez | Licensed Professional Counselor
Links Mentioned:
The Window of Tolerance :: Charissa Fry [Ep 260]
Welcome Don't Mom Alone Friends! - Charissa Lopez Counseling–helpful pdfs on loving parental behaviors and attachment styles.
Confidence in Parenting Decisions :: Laura Wifler [Ep 497]
Do you struggle with discontentment and comparison in motherhood and beyond? Do you constantly second guess the best way to raise your kids in regards to food, education, health, and even naptime?
Today, Laura Wifler, from Risen Motherhood is here to talk about her new book written with her sister-in-law Emily Jensen. We start by breaking down the framework they introduce in the Gospel Mom and how we are often looking for a formula to parent our kids but God has given us a framework in the metanarrative of the Bible.
Next, we talk about the challenges of trying to live in a Christian mom community- we know God calls us to be with others but what do we do when friendship is hard or not life-giving? As moms, we feel like there is a right and wrong way to do every single little thing in motherhood- feeding, naptime, schooling, health and those often all lead to comparison. Laura gives us some truth and ideas regarding comparison, how to be content, and accept your actual life. God has so many lessons for us moms if we lean in and apply the gospel lens it helps give life and joy even in hardship.
Connect with Laura Wifler:
Website: Risen Motherhood: Helping Moms Connect Their Faith To Motherhood
Facebook: Risen Motherhood
Instagram: Risen Motherhood®️ (@risenmotherhood)
Links Mentioned:
Risen Motherhood: by Emily Jensen and Laura Wifler
Gospel Mom: by Emily Jensen and Laura Wifler, Laura
Ep. 93 || How Should We Educate Our Children? The Case for Freedom, Part 1
Ep. 94 || Freedom in Education Choices: An Interview with Melissa Kruger on Private Schooling, Part 2
Ep. 95 || Irene Sun on Homeschool: Freedom in Education Choices, Part 3
Ep. 96 || Freedom in Education Choices: An Interview with Jen Wilkin on Public Schooling, Part 4
A Long Obedience in the Same Direction: by Eugene H., Peterson
Boys vs. Girls--the early years (2 part series) :: Courtney DeFeo and Heather [Ep 496]
Ever wonder how your mom friends with all boys or all girls handle parenting? Do you often wonder how in the world a “boy mom” or a “girl mom” views the opposite?
Today my good friend Courtney DeFeo is here to have an in-depth conversation about her experiences as a “girl mom” and asks me tons of great questions about what life with four boys is like (spoiler alert- active and crazy). Courtney is an author, podcaster, and creative mom of two girls. We bring the conversations we have had many times over the lunch table to the podcast today. Often our worlds feel opposite, her girls used to sit and play with playdough for thirty minutes, and my boys sit for three minutes. Her girls love clothes, nails, and coloring while my boys were in a bouncy house, eating my decor, and moving their bodies constantly.
We end by starting to break down the teen years and how the emotions show up differently for each gender. By discussing some of the gender stereotypes that come up we hope this conversation helps you support your mom friends better. And don’t forget to go over to Courtney’s podcast to finish the conversation later this week.
Connect with Courtney DeFeo:
Website: Home - Courtney DeFeo
Facebook: Courtney DeFeo | Facebook
Instagram: Courtney DeFeo (@courtney_defeo)
Podcast: Pardon the Mess - Courtney DeFeo
Links Mentioned:
Foundations: by Ruth Chou Simons
The Worry-Free Parent: by Sissy Goff
What in the World?!: by Leanne Morgan
The Tech-Wise Family: by Andy Crouch
Whoobli Ninja Inflatable Kids Punching Bag
Trampoline with handle
Skylight Digital Picture Frame
ZELUS Balance Ball Trainer with Resistance Bands
Water Blaster 2pcs Water Gun Fight Shooting Water Guns for Kids
Roller Skates for Girls Boys Ages 4-12
KidKraft Vintage Wooden Play Kitchen
LEGO Creator 3 in 1 Mighty Dinosaur Toy
Do Not Grow Weary :: Sharon McMahon [Ep 495]
Do you often feel like what is the point of engaging politically or voting? Are you worried about the direction our nation is headed and what is next?
Today Sharon McMahon is here to teach us about how our government functions and encourages us that individuals make a difference. She began as a government, history, and law teacher and then took her passion for educating to Instagram. Her platform grew rapidly as she has a way of helping all of us understand the process and history of the United States. Her new book The Small and the Mighty reminds us that each person has a part to play in our sphere of influence and shows us how the United States was founded on the backs of small but mighty people.
Sharon encourages with this truth that “we must not grow weary in doing good”. Our ancestors who have suffered much continued to fight for justice and invest in the communities around them and we have so much to learn from their stories.
Connect with Sharon McMahon:
Website: Sharon McMahon | America's Government Teacher
Facebook: Sharon McMahon | Facebook
Instagram: SHARON McMAHON (@sharonsaysso)
Links Mentioned:
The Preamble | Sharon McMahon | Substack
Vote - Register and get information on Voting | Sharon McMahon
The Small and the Mighty: by Sharon McMahon
Right Where You Belong: by Heather MacFadyen
Seek Him First :: Lillian Richey [Ep 494]
Do you ever struggle to keep Christ at the center of Christmas? Do you feel many Christmas traditions take a ton of time and energy or are just busy work but don’t point to Jesus?
Today Lillian Richey, my personal friend, is here to share her new project called Finding Jesus which helps families make Christmas meaningful and simple. Last year the Lord dropped into her heart the idea of a Jesus doll that tells the whole story of Christmas through scripture and helps kids see Jesus. Through the last few months, God has used this project to bring the gospel around the world, including China, and answered prayers. In less than a year this beautiful product has come to life.
Finding Jesus points our kids to Christ and a connection to Him that goes deep into hearts and minds. This doll, puzzle, story, and song weaves together the Biblical truth with some fun. Lillian’s story shows us that when we listen to the voice of God His ideas are gospel minded and He has the resources to help us accomplish creative ideas.
Connect with Lillian Richey:
Website: Finding Jesus (seekhimfirst.com)
Facebook: Finding Jesus | Dallas TX | Facebook
Instagram: Finding Jesus (@findingjesusdoll)
Links Mentioned:
Children's Jesse Tree Advent Cards
Related Episodes:
Advent Untangled :: Mindy Rives [Ep 385]
Celebrating Advent :: Tsh Oxenreider [Ep 305]
Christmas Traditions with Little Ones :: Jacki Rucksdashel [Ep 142]
