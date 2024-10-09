Nickelodeon’s Goodnight Bedtime Stories

Blaze's Bedtime Struggles at Gabby's Garage with Calm Sounds
Blaze and his friends are going to a relaxing sleepover at Gabby’s Garage. As they prepare to hit the hay, they are surprised that Crusher has no nighttime routine! From dirty tires to unbrushed teeth, Crusher’s bedtime struggles are real. Blaze and the crew step in to lend a helping hand with white noise and sleepy sounds.
Catch episodes of Blaze and the Monster Machines on Paramount+!
0:00 Intro
0:10 Sleepover at Gabby’s Garage
0:53 Goodnight Bedtime Stories Theme Song
1:30 Getting Ready for Bed
3:30 Sleepy Time Checklist
4:25 Bedtime Business Song
6:30 Love that Song
7:20 Calm Imagination Exercise
8:10 Five Senses Exercise
9:25 Give Stuffy a Big Hug
10:08 The Super Wrecking Bot Story
13:25 Rock-a-Bye Baby Song
15:30 Sweet Dreams
16:05 Sleepy Sounds
--------
40:32
Bedtime in the Wild with the PAW Patrol
The PAW Patrol pups watch a spectacular fireworks display in Adventure Bay, but it wakes up the animals deep within the jungle. The pups help the animals find their way back to bed for their nighttime routine and calming sounds with white noise. For more PAW Patrol adventures, tune in on Paramount+.
0:00 Intro
1:10 Skye and Everest Introduction
2:20 Goodnight Bedtime Stories Theme Song
3:00 Calming Down Wild Animals
4:50 Silly Zoo Sound Song
6:10 Helping Piggies to Bed
7:05 Three Little Pigs Story
8:30 Helping a Little Lamb Get Home
10:20 Mary Had a Little Lamb song
11:30 Preparing to Get Some Rest
12:20 Imagination Exercise
13:50 Good Night
14:15 Sleepy Sounds
--------
46:01
Dora's Bedtime Moon Story with Calm Sounds
Dora, Boots and Papi read a magical bed time story titled ‘How the Moon Got Up Into the Sky’ on a full moon night. Listen to white noise for relaxing moments before falling asleep to this sleepy story. Explore more Dora adventures on Paramount+.
0:00 Intro
1:10 Dora & Boots Sleepover
1:50 Goodnight Bedtime Stories Theme Song
2:30 Imaginary Tree and Bridge Exercise
5:50 Three Billy Goats Story
9:10 And the Green Grass Grew Song
11:40 How the Moon Got Up Into the Sky Story
16:00 Sleepy Sounds
--------
42:51
Blue is Bear-ly Awake with Calm Sounds
Josh and Blue had an adventure-filled day of clue-finding! As the sun sets, Josh is sleepy for bed time, but Blue remains wide awake. Will lullabies, calming exercises, sleepy stretches and white noise help them find sleep? Tune in to the Nick Jr. channel and Paramount+ for more Blues Clues episodes!
0:00 Intro
1:15 Goodnight Bedtime Stories Theme Song
1:50 Breathing Exercise
3:15 Nighttime Words
4:00 Stretching Exercise
8:05 Dora and the Very Sleepy Bear Story and Song
10:30 Sweet Dreams, Baby Bear
11:15 Hush Little Baby Song
13:45 Tuck Into Bed
14:30 Counting Bears Exercise
16:00 Sleepy Sounds
--------
46:08
Blaze's Bedtime in Velocityville with Calm Sounds
Join Blaze, Crusher and Pickle as they spend their first night sleeping at the repair shop in Velocityville. Crusher’s feeling a bit anxious about the unfamiliar surroundings, but luckily, Blaze and AJ have some tricks up their sleeves to ensure a good night’s sleep with ambient sounds and white noise. Fall asleep to sleepy sounds while listening to this Blaze story. Tune in to more episodes of ‘Blaze and the Monster Machines’ on Paramount+!
0:00 Intro
1:15 Crusher and Pickle Introduction
2:30 Goodnight Bedtime Stories Theme Song
3:00 Affirmations
4:30 Breathing Exercise
6:10 Twinkle Twinkle Little Star Song
8:00 Crusher’s Shadows
9:25 Like Nobody Else Song
11:05 Blowing Horns
12:00 Little Boy Blue Story
12:30 Getting Ready to Sleep
13:00 Sleepy Sounds
When the day is done, teeth have been brushed and pajamas are on, climb into bed and rest easy as Nickelodeon’s Goodnight Bedtime Stories makes bedtime a dream! Follow along with your favorite Nickelodeon friends as they go from playtime to bedtime with a carefully crafted mix of gentle songs, stories, nighttime affirmations, stretches and imagination moments that will make winding down the day special. With this official Nickelodeon podcast featuring Dora, Blue, Blaze, and the PAW Patrol, caregivers can focus on providing the most important part of bedtime: those extra special cuddles!
Listen to Nickelodeon’s Goodnight Bedtime Stories, Good Inside with Dr. Becky and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app