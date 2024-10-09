Nickelodeon’s Goodnight Bedtime Stories

Bedtime in the Wild with the PAW Patrol

The PAW Patrol pups watch a spectacular fireworks display in Adventure Bay, but it wakes up the animals deep within the jungle. The pups help the animals find their way back to bed for their nighttime routine and calming sounds with white noise. For more PAW Patrol adventures, tune in on Paramount+. 0:00 Intro 1:10 Skye and Everest Introduction 2:20 Goodnight Bedtime Stories Theme Song 3:00 Calming Down Wild Animals 4:50 Silly Zoo Sound Song 6:10 Helping Piggies to Bed 7:05 Three Little Pigs Story 8:30 Helping a Little Lamb Get Home 10:20 Mary Had a Little Lamb song 11:30 Preparing to Get Some Rest 12:20 Imagination Exercise 13:50 Good Night 14:15 Sleepy Sounds