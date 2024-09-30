Answers to fan questions, (potential) future cosplay plans from Bryan and Dante, and insider stories about how this epic, multi-part finale came to be. There’s lots of Avatar goodness to unveil as Janet and Dante welcome back their two dads, Mike DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko for the brilliant climax to this series finale! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

We couldn't wrap up the ATLA series without one last ultimate test of Avatar knowledge. Janet and Dante welcome more phenomenal superfans to go head to head with some of the series' insiders, like Avatar Studios' Isabella Boettcher & Pramodh Manian!

The end already? Say it isn't so! Mike DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko join Janet and Dante once more, for the EPIC finale to this beloved animated series.The comet has arrived and with the rest of Team Avatar spread out fighting their own battles, the time has finally come for Aang to go toe-to-toe with the Fire Lord and face his destiny.

You want the inside scoop, we've got the inside scoop - directly from "Dad of the Podcast" and SVP of Games and Emerging Media at Paramount, Doug Rosen, as he shares a first look with Janet and Dante into some of the exciting projects set to expand the Avatar gaming world.

It's the end of an era—Aang's era, at least—as Janet and Dante look back at some fan favorite guests and various "visiting professors" that have joined their journey to their degrees in Avatar. Featuring never-before-seen video from past seasons, our favorite co-hosts reminisce as they bid a fond farewell to the world of ATLA and get ready to meet the new Avatar seventy years into the future... Korra!

About Avatar: Braving the Elements

Enter the amazing world of Avatar through the official companion podcast, Avatar: Braving the Elements from Nickelodeon. Join hosts Janet Varney (the voice of "Korra") and Dante Basco (the voice of "Prince Zuko") each week as they re-watch every episode of Avatar: The Last Airbender then break down key themes, notable battles, and behind-the-scenes trivia you can't get anywhere else. Special guests from cast members to producers join them to explore elements of the Avatarverse, including the origins of the story and how Avatar was brought to life.