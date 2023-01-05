Audio Ground School by Part Time Pilot

Welcome to the Part Time Pilot Audio Ground School Podcast! This podcast is going to be all about providing student pilots with ANOTHER way that they can consum... More
Episode #40 - Density Altitude
Welcome to the Part Time Pilot Audio Ground School Podcast! This podcast is going to be all about providing student pilots with ANOTHER way that they can consume the Private Pilot curriculum.
The #1 reason student pilots never end up becoming a private pilot is NOT due to money. The real reason is actually deeper than that. Yes, flight training is expensive. But every student pilot knows this and budgets for it when they decide to do it.
The actual #1 reason a student pilot fails is because they do not have a good, fundamental understanding of the private pilot knowledge they are meant to learn in ground school.
You see when a student does not have a good grasp of this knowledge they get to a point in their flight training where their mind just can't keep up. They start making mistakes and having to redo lessons. And THAT is when it starts getting too expensive.
This audio ground school is meant for the modern day student pilot... aka the part time student pilot. Let's face it, the majority of us have full time responsibilities on top of flight training. Whether it is a job, kids, family, school, etc. we all keep ourselves busy with the things that are important to us. And with today's economy we have to maintain that job just to pay for the training. The modern day student pilot is busy, on the go and always trying to find time throughout his or her day to stay up on their studies. The audio ground school allows them to consume high quality content while walking, running, working out, sitting in traffic, traveling, or even just a break from the boring FAR/AIM or ground school lecture.
Did I meant high quality content? The audio ground school is taken straight out of the 5-star rated Part Time Pilot Online Ground School that has had over 350 students take and pass their Private Pilot exams without a SINGLE STUDENT FAILING. We do this by keeping ground school engaging, fun, light and consumable. We have written lessons, videos, audio lessons, live video lessons, community chats, quizzes, practice tests, flash cards, study guides, eBooks and much more.
Part Time Pilot was created to be a breath of fresh air for student pilots. To be that flight training provider that looks out for them and their needs. So that is just what we are doing with this podcast.
Episode 40:
We wrap up the section on the Fundamentals of Aerodynamics with... an altitude? What the heck? Well, it turns out that density altitude is ALL about aircraft performance and in order to understand how it effects our aircraft, we first had to understand the fundamentals of things like lift and drag. Now that we have, we can comprehend density altitude and why we care about it.
Links mentioned in the episode:
Online Ground School: https://parttimepilot.com/private-pilot-online-ground-school/?utm_source=podcast
How to Become a Private Pilot FREE Course: https://parttimepilot.com/free-how-to-become-a-pilot/
Ultimate Private Pilot Test Prep Book: https://amzn.to/40LSyLM
Density Altitude Video: https://youtu.be/8BWMTeVpa1U
FAA Airmen Testing Supplement (FIg 8 for Density Alt. Chart): https://www.faa.gov/training_testing/testing/supplements/media/sport_rec_private_akts.pdf
NEW GoFundMe SCHOLARSHIP:
Donate at least $10 to be eligible here: https://gofund.me/a8c2f5ee
Apply to short application here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSflpKFBxJSiUuRSp67Zv15JdIwNOqwGH91SE_oO--LIVRUc-Q/viewform?usp=sf_link
15% Off Aviation Headsets Discount:
Part Time Pilot Students & Listeners can now receive 15% off & Free Shipping on Kore Aviation Headsets using the coupon code 'parttimepilot':
https://www.koreheadset.com/discount/parttimepilot
5/1/2023
57:56
Episode #39 - Left Turning Tendency & Adverse Yaw
Episode 39:
In this lesson we continue our talk of aerodynamics by tackling the subjects of left turning tendency and adverse yaw. To be able to understand these lessons, we first had to get the fundamentals of lift and drag understood. So if you haven't listened to those lessons, they are a must! In this episode, we go over the 4 factors of left turning tendency, what they are and how they effect your aircraft and then we talk about adverse yaw, what it is and when you will see it when flying an aircraft.
4/24/2023
37:18
Episode #38 - Wake Turbulence & Ground Effect
Episode 38:
Back to the lessons! Now that we have covered the fundamental forces and reasons that aircraft's do the things that they do we will now talk about some of the most common phenomenon that you as a pilot will experience. And guess what, these phenomenon can be explained using the same fundamental science we just went over in the last few episodes. So if you have not listened to those, please go back and listen because it is very important you get that fundamental understanding! The phenomenon we talk about in this episode are Wake Turbulence & Ground Effect!
4/17/2023
38:00
Episode #37 - BONUS The SR-71 Blackbird
Episode 37:
We take a break from the lessons because... well... it is important to take some time off and relax our bodies and our brains and we have been going at these ground school topics for 37 straight weeks without a break! So in this episode I just decided to talk about something really cool in aviation! My favorite aircraft, the SR-71 Blackbird. I tell some really cool facts about the Blackbird and then share an amazing story from one of the pilots of the Blackbird, hope you enjoy!
4/10/2023
34:43
Episode #36 - Drag
Episode 36:
Continuing our lessons on the Fundamentals of Aerodynamics with this next lesson that covers Drag! Drag is very similar to lift when we think of it mathematically. However, where lift gets its contribution from the wings, drag gets its contributions from several sources and there are actually several different types of drags that you could be asked about on your FAA Written. Understanding drag is big for aerospace engineers and aircraft manufacturers and the more advanced you get as a pilot you will start to think about things like efficiency and range which all have to do with drag!
