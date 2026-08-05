Audio Ground School by Part Time Pilot

Welcome to the Part Time Pilot Audio Ground School Podcast! This podcast was created to help student pilots learn their ground school during their busy schedules. These audio lessons were created as Dedicated Audio... meaning they are not just the audio from one of our video lessons because video audio would assume that you can see the video visuals. A dedicated audio lesson assumes you cannot see anything and therefore goes into detail with metaphors and audible descriptions of the images in our course. If you don't want to wait each week for the new lesson, or you don't want to hear ads... you can get ALL our audio lessons, ad free and download them to your device with our VIP podcast: 🎧 Private Pilot VIP podcast: https://parttimepilot.com/ppl-vip-podcast/ 🎧 Sport Pilot VIP podcast: https://parttimepilot.com/sport-vip-podcast/ 🎧 IFR VIP podcast: https://parttimepilot.com/ifr-vip-podcast/ This VIP podcast is also included for all members of our Online Ground Schools: 🛩️ Private Pilot Online Ground School: https://parttimepilot.com/private-pilot-online-ground-school/ 🛩️ Sport Pilot Online Ground School: https://parttimepilot.com/sport-pilot-online-ground-school/ 🛩️ IFR Online Ground School: https://parttimepilot.com/ifr-online-ground-school/ ◽️◽️◽️◽️◽️◽️ Private Pilot - Section 6 - Lesson #1: In this free Private Pilot Online Ground School lesson from Part Time Pilot, we cover the topic of VFR, IFR, and Special VFR. We review the differences between Visual Flight Rules and Instrument Flight Rules, when Special VFR may be used, and the weather conditions and airspace requirements pilots must understand before every flight. ◽️◽️◽️◽️◽️◽️ Other products we offer to help student pilots gain the confidence and knowledge to be a Pilot in Command on the ground, before flight lessons in the air: 🤖 AI ATC & Checkride Realtime Voice Simulators: https://parttimepilot.com/ppl-interactive-ai-tools/ 📘 Ultimate Private Pilot Test Prep Book: https://amzn.to/40LSyLM ◽️◽️◽️◽️◽️◽️ FREE COURSE, Facebook Groups & Flight Instructor Access: We are trying to tackle the problem of flight training expenses head-on. We do this by educating students on how to save money, how to plan financially, where to get the best training, scholarships, and more to come. You can join our Facebook group "𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐚𝐲𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐚𝐲 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐅𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠" here: https://www.facebook.com/groups/668346764951657/ You can join our Facebook group " Private Pilot Ground & Flight Study Group" here: https://www.facebook.com/groups/parttimepilot/ 🎁 And you can enroll in our free course "𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐨 𝐁𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐚 𝐏𝐢𝐥𝐨𝐭 & 𝐒𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐲" here: https://parttimepilot.com/free-how-to-become-a-pilot/ 💵 Recommended Products & Discounts: https://parttimepilot.com/recommended-products-for-student-pilots/ 🛩️ Free Flight Instructor Sign Up: https://parttimepilot.com/free-flight-instructor-ground-school-access/ ◽️◽️◽️◽️◽️◽️ 🛫 WHERE TO FIND US: 🌐 https://parttimepilot.com/ https://www.instagram.com/part.time.pilot/ https://www.facebook.com/part.time.pilot1 https://www.tiktok.com/@part.time.pilot

Welcome to the Part Time Pilot Audio Ground School Podcast! This podcast was created to help student pilots learn their ground school during their busy schedules. These audio lessons were created as Dedicated Audio... meaning they are not just the audio from one of our video lessons because video audio would assume that you can see the video visuals. A dedicated audio lesson assumes you cannot see anything and therefore goes into detail with metaphors and audible descriptions of the images in our course. If you don't want to wait each week for the new lesson, or you don't want to hear ads... you can get ALL our audio lessons, ad free and download them to your device with our VIP podcast: 🎧 Private Pilot VIP podcast: https://parttimepilot.com/ppl-vip-podcast/ 🎧 Sport Pilot VIP podcast: https://parttimepilot.com/sport-vip-podcast/ 🎧 IFR VIP podcast: https://parttimepilot.com/ifr-vip-podcast/ This VIP podcast is also included for all members of our Online Ground Schools: 🛩️ Private Pilot Online Ground School: https://parttimepilot.com/private-pilot-online-ground-school/ 🛩️ Sport Pilot Online Ground School: https://parttimepilot.com/sport-pilot-online-ground-school/ 🛩️ IFR Online Ground School: https://parttimepilot.com/ifr-online-ground-school/ ◽️◽️◽️◽️◽️◽️ IFR Section 8 Lesson #1: In this free IFR Online Ground School lesson from Part Time Pilot, we cover the topic of Instrument Approach Charts. We review the different sections of an approach plate, how to interpret chart names, minimums, frequencies, and approach information, and how pilots use these charts to safely fly instrument approaches. Approach Charts Video: https://youtu.be/rzfls08nYCQ?si=_8kF40ciX00L8Hg- ◽️◽️◽️◽️◽️◽️ Other products we offer to help student pilots gain the confidence and knowledge to be a Pilot in Command on the ground, before flight lessons in the air: 🤖 AI ATC & Checkride Realtime Voice Simulators: https://parttimepilot.com/ppl-interactive-ai-tools/ 📘 Ultimate Private Pilot Test Prep Book: https://amzn.to/40LSyLM ◽️◽️◽️◽️◽️◽️ FREE COURSE, Facebook Groups & Flight Instructor Access: We are trying to tackle the problem of flight training expenses head-on. We do this by educating students on how to save money, how to plan financially, where to get the best training, scholarships, and more to come. You can join our Facebook group "𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐚𝐲𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐚𝐲 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐅𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠" here: https://www.facebook.com/groups/668346764951657/ You can join our Facebook group " Private Pilot Ground & Flight Study Group" here: https://www.facebook.com/groups/parttimepilot/ 🎁 And you can enroll in our free course "𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐨 𝐁𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐚 𝐏𝐢𝐥𝐨𝐭 & 𝐒𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐲" here: https://parttimepilot.com/free-how-to-become-a-pilot/ 💵 Recommended Products & Discounts: https://parttimepilot.com/recommended-products-for-student-pilots/ 🛩️ Free Flight Instructor Sign Up: https://parttimepilot.com/free-flight-instructor-ground-school-access/ ◽️◽️◽️◽️◽️◽️ 🛫 WHERE TO FIND US: 🌐 https://parttimepilot.com/ https://www.instagram.com/part.time.pilot/ https://www.facebook.com/part.time.pilot1 https://www.tiktok.com/@part.time.pilot

Welcome to the Part Time Pilot Audio Ground School Podcast! This podcast was created to help student pilots learn their ground school during their busy schedules. These audio lessons were created as Dedicated Audio... meaning they are not just the audio from one of our video lessons because video audio would assume that you can see the video visuals. A dedicated audio lesson assumes you cannot see anything and therefore goes into detail with metaphors and audible descriptions of the images in our course. If you don't want to wait each week for the new lesson, or you don't want to hear ads... you can get ALL our audio lessons, ad free and download them to your device with our VIP podcast: 🎧 Private Pilot VIP podcast: https://parttimepilot.com/ppl-vip-podcast/ 🎧 Sport Pilot VIP podcast: https://parttimepilot.com/sport-vip-podcast/ 🎧 IFR VIP podcast: https://parttimepilot.com/ifr-vip-podcast/ This VIP podcast is also included for all members of our Online Ground Schools: 🛩️ Private Pilot Online Ground School: https://parttimepilot.com/private-pilot-online-ground-school/ 🛩️ Sport Pilot Online Ground School: https://parttimepilot.com/sport-pilot-online-ground-school/ 🛩️ IFR Online Ground School: https://parttimepilot.com/ifr-online-ground-school/ ◽️◽️◽️◽️◽️◽️ Private Pilot - Section 6 - Lesson #2: In this free Private Pilot Online Ground School lesson from Part Time Pilot, we cover the topic of Class A Airspace. We review the boundaries of Class A airspace, the equipment requirements for operating within it, and why only IFR flights are permitted in this high-altitude controlled airspace. Class A Video: https://youtu.be/krfZzgd1-yA?si=JaVv9gMhe1EwCcmH ◽️◽️◽️◽️◽️◽️ Other products we offer to help student pilots gain the confidence and knowledge to be a Pilot in Command on the ground, before flight lessons in the air: 🤖 AI ATC & Checkride Realtime Voice Simulators: https://parttimepilot.com/ppl-interactive-ai-tools/ 📘 Ultimate Private Pilot Test Prep Book: https://amzn.to/40LSyLM ◽️◽️◽️◽️◽️◽️ FREE COURSE, Facebook Groups & Flight Instructor Access: We are trying to tackle the problem of flight training expenses head-on. We do this by educating students on how to save money, how to plan financially, where to get the best training, scholarships, and more to come. You can join our Facebook group "𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐚𝐲𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐚𝐲 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐅𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠" here: https://www.facebook.com/groups/668346764951657/ You can join our Facebook group " Private Pilot Ground & Flight Study Group" here: https://www.facebook.com/groups/parttimepilot/ 🎁 And you can enroll in our free course "𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐨 𝐁𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐚 𝐏𝐢𝐥𝐨𝐭 & 𝐒𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐲" here: https://parttimepilot.com/free-how-to-become-a-pilot/ 💵 Recommended Products & Discounts: https://parttimepilot.com/recommended-products-for-student-pilots/ 🛩️ Free Flight Instructor Sign Up: https://parttimepilot.com/free-flight-instructor-ground-school-access/ ◽️◽️◽️◽️◽️◽️ 🛫 WHERE TO FIND US: 🌐 https://parttimepilot.com/ https://www.instagram.com/part.time.pilot/ https://www.facebook.com/part.time.pilot1 https://www.tiktok.com/@part.time.pilot

Welcome to the Part Time Pilot Audio Ground School Podcast! This podcast was created to help student pilots learn their ground school during their busy schedules. These audio lessons were created as Dedicated Audio... meaning they are not just the audio from one of our video lessons because video audio would assume that you can see the video visuals. A dedicated audio lesson assumes you cannot see anything and therefore goes into detail with metaphors and audible descriptions of the images in our course. If you don't want to wait each week for the new lesson, or you don't want to hear ads... you can get ALL our audio lessons, ad free and download them to your device with our VIP podcast: 🎧 Private Pilot VIP podcast: https://parttimepilot.com/ppl-vip-podcast/ 🎧 Sport Pilot VIP podcast: https://parttimepilot.com/sport-vip-podcast/ 🎧 IFR VIP podcast: https://parttimepilot.com/ifr-vip-podcast/ This VIP podcast is also included for all members of our Online Ground Schools: 🛩️ Private Pilot Online Ground School: https://parttimepilot.com/private-pilot-online-ground-school/ 🛩️ Sport Pilot Online Ground School: https://parttimepilot.com/sport-pilot-online-ground-school/ 🛩️ IFR Online Ground School: https://parttimepilot.com/ifr-online-ground-school/ ◽️◽️◽️◽️◽️◽️ IFR Section 8 Lesson #2: In this free IFR Online Ground School lesson from Part Time Pilot, we cover the topic of Course Reversals. We review procedure turns, holding patterns, and teardrop course reversals, when each is used during an instrument approach, and how pilots safely intercept the final approach course. ◽️◽️◽️◽️◽️◽️ Other products we offer to help student pilots gain the confidence and knowledge to be a Pilot in Command on the ground, before flight lessons in the air: 🤖 AI ATC & Checkride Realtime Voice Simulators: https://parttimepilot.com/ppl-interactive-ai-tools/ 📘 Ultimate Private Pilot Test Prep Book: https://amzn.to/40LSyLM ◽️◽️◽️◽️◽️◽️ FREE COURSE, Facebook Groups & Flight Instructor Access: We are trying to tackle the problem of flight training expenses head-on. We do this by educating students on how to save money, how to plan financially, where to get the best training, scholarships, and more to come. You can join our Facebook group "𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐚𝐲𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐚𝐲 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐅𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠" here: https://www.facebook.com/groups/668346764951657/ You can join our Facebook group " Private Pilot Ground & Flight Study Group" here: https://www.facebook.com/groups/parttimepilot/ 🎁 And you can enroll in our free course "𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐨 𝐁𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐚 𝐏𝐢𝐥𝐨𝐭 & 𝐒𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐲" here: https://parttimepilot.com/free-how-to-become-a-pilot/ 💵 Recommended Products & Discounts: https://parttimepilot.com/recommended-products-for-student-pilots/ 🛩️ Free Flight Instructor Sign Up: https://parttimepilot.com/free-flight-instructor-ground-school-access/ ◽️◽️◽️◽️◽️◽️ 🛫 WHERE TO FIND US: 🌐 https://parttimepilot.com/ https://www.instagram.com/part.time.pilot/ https://www.facebook.com/part.time.pilot1 https://www.tiktok.com/@part.time.pilot

Welcome to the Part Time Pilot Audio Ground School Podcast! This podcast was created to help student pilots learn their ground school during their busy schedules. These audio lessons were created as Dedicated Audio... meaning they are not just the audio from one of our video lessons because video audio would assume that you can see the video visuals. A dedicated audio lesson assumes you cannot see anything and therefore goes into detail with metaphors and audible descriptions of the images in our course. If you don't want to wait each week for the new lesson, or you don't want to hear ads... you can get ALL our audio lessons, ad free and download them to your device with our VIP podcast: 🎧 Private Pilot VIP podcast: https://parttimepilot.com/ppl-vip-podcast/ 🎧 Sport Pilot VIP podcast: https://parttimepilot.com/sport-vip-podcast/ 🎧 IFR VIP podcast: https://parttimepilot.com/ifr-vip-podcast/ This VIP podcast is also included for all members of our Online Ground Schools: 🛩️ Private Pilot Online Ground School: https://parttimepilot.com/private-pilot-online-ground-school/ 🛩️ Sport Pilot Online Ground School: https://parttimepilot.com/sport-pilot-online-ground-school/ 🛩️ IFR Online Ground School: https://parttimepilot.com/ifr-online-ground-school/ ◽️◽️◽️◽️◽️◽️ Private Pilot - Section 6 - Lesson #3: In this free Private Pilot Online Ground School lesson from Part Time Pilot, we cover the topic of Class B Airspace. We review how Class B airspace is structured, its shelves and altitude limits, entry and communication requirements, VFR weather minimums, equipment requirements, and operating rules for pilots flying in and around the nation's busiest airports. Class B Video: https://youtu.be/_Cy5-YBflVc?si=2Ao1f-M-qyu2a351 ◽️◽️◽️◽️◽️◽️ Other products we offer to help student pilots gain the confidence and knowledge to be a Pilot in Command on the ground, before flight lessons in the air: 🤖 AI ATC & Checkride Realtime Voice Simulators: https://parttimepilot.com/ppl-interactive-ai-tools/ 📘 Ultimate Private Pilot Test Prep Book: https://amzn.to/40LSyLM ◽️◽️◽️◽️◽️◽️ FREE COURSE, Facebook Groups & Flight Instructor Access: We are trying to tackle the problem of flight training expenses head-on. We do this by educating students on how to save money, how to plan financially, where to get the best training, scholarships, and more to come. You can join our Facebook group "𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐚𝐲𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐚𝐲 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐅𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠" here: https://www.facebook.com/groups/668346764951657/ You can join our Facebook group " Private Pilot Ground & Flight Study Group" here: https://www.facebook.com/groups/parttimepilot/ 🎁 And you can enroll in our free course "𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐨 𝐁𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐚 𝐏𝐢𝐥𝐨𝐭 & 𝐒𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐲" here: https://parttimepilot.com/free-how-to-become-a-pilot/ 💵 Recommended Products & Discounts: https://parttimepilot.com/recommended-products-for-student-pilots/ 🛩️ Free Flight Instructor Sign Up: https://parttimepilot.com/free-flight-instructor-ground-school-access/ ◽️◽️◽️◽️◽️◽️ 🛫 WHERE TO FIND US: 🌐 https://parttimepilot.com/ https://www.instagram.com/part.time.pilot/ https://www.facebook.com/part.time.pilot1 https://www.tiktok.com/@part.time.pilot

About Audio Ground School by Part Time Pilot

About Audio Ground School by Part Time Pilot

About Audio Ground School by Part Time Pilot

Welcome to the Part Time Pilot Audio Ground School Podcast! This podcast is going to be all about providing student pilots with ANOTHER way that they can consume the Private Pilot curriculum. The #1 reason student pilots never end up becoming a private pilot is NOT due to money. The real reason is actually deeper than that. Yes, flight training is expensive. But every student pilot knows this and budgets for it when they decide to do it. The actual #1 reason a student pilot fails is because they do not have a good, fundamental understanding of the private pilot knowledge they are meant to learn in ground school. You see when a student does not have a good grasp of this knowledge they get to a point in their flight training where their mind just can’t keep up. They start making mistakes and having to redo lessons. And THAT is when it starts getting too expensive. This audio ground school is meant for the modern day student pilot... aka the part time student pilot. Let’s face it, the majority of us have full time responsibilities on top of flight training. Whether it is a job, kids, family, school, etc. we all keep ourselves busy with the things that are important to us. And with today’s economy we have to maintain that job just to pay for the training. The modern day student pilot is busy, on the go and always trying to find time throughout his or her day to stay up on their studies. The audio ground school allows them to consume high quality content while walking, running, working out, sitting in traffic, traveling, or even just a break from the boring FAR/AIM or ground school lecture. Did I meant high quality content? The audio ground school is taken straight out of the 5-star rated Part Time Pilot Online Ground School that has had over 350 students take and pass their Private Pilot exams without a SINGLE STUDENT FAILING. We do this by keeping ground school engaging, fun, light and consumable. We have written lessons, videos, audio lessons, live video lessons, community chats, quizzes, practice tests, flash cards, study guides, eBooks and much more. Part Time Pilot was created to be a breath of fresh air for student pilots. To be that flight training provider that looks out for them and their needs. So that is just what we are doing with this podcast. More information & Free Content on Part Time Pilot: Online Ground School: https://parttimepilot.com/private-pilot-online-ground-school/ Free How to Become a Private Pilot course: https://parttimepilot.com/free-how-to-become-a-pilot/ YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/parttimepilot Instagram: @part.time.pilot Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/part.time.pilot1 Tik Tok: @part.time.pilot Website: www.parttimepilot.com