Listen to Pilot to Pilot - Aviation Podcast in the App
Justin Siems
The Pilot to Pilot podcast is a place for aviators to come for inspiration and encouragement. We aim to help all types of aviators to continue pursuing their av... More
LeisureAviation
Available Episodes

  • E270 - State of the Industry
    Have you ever wanted inside info on what’s going on in the Aviation industry? Well this is the episode for you. In todays episode Dr. Jim Higgins and I talk about the Pilot shortage, why some airlines have paused hiring and what the future might look like with automation.
    5/2/2023
    51:24
  • E269 Corporate Pilot For Life
    Avination, welcome back to the Pilot to Pilot podcast. Todays episode is with corporate Pilot for life, Claire! Corporate flying and Fractional flying are a legit career and if you’re interested you should give it a shot!
    4/25/2023
    1:02:26
  • 268 - Jim Higgins Pilot, Teacher and Former MEC Chairman
    Avination, welcome back to the Pilot to Pilot podcast. Todays episode is with Jim Higgins. Now, this isn’t your normal state of the industry podcast. Todays podcast is all about Jim and his story, and let me tell you, it does not disappoint. Jim’s story is a great one.
    4/18/2023
    1:13:32
  • Joe Costanza: Airline pilot and J3 Cub lover
    More details to come soon!
    4/4/2023
    1:02:00
  • E265- Kevin the Editor : Corporate Over Airlines
    Avination, welcome back to the Pilot to Pilot podcast. Todays episode is with Pilot to Pilot podcast editor, Kevin. Find out how Kevin became the editor and why he chose the corporate life over airlines.
    3/21/2023
    1:12:23

About Pilot to Pilot - Aviation Podcast

The Pilot to Pilot podcast is a place for aviators to come for inspiration and encouragement. We aim to help all types of aviators to continue pursuing their aviation dreams, whether that be flying commercially or flying for fun.
