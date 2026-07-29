Pilot to Pilot - Aviation Podcast

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371 episodes
E365: Pete Stavrides: From Watching Challenger Explode to Flying Super Hornets07/28/2026 | 1h 3 mins.Pilot to Pilot Magazine — Volume 003 is out now. Get yours at pilottopilothq.com/mag
Sponsors — please support the people who support the show: • Textron Aviation — The Pipistrel Voyager is perfect answer for high utilization flight training, easy ownership and broader access to aviation • Avemco Insurance — Save 5% as a Pilot to Pilot listener. Call (888) 635-4297 or visit avemco.com/4297-owner (owners) or avemco.com/4297-non-owner (non-owners) • • Garmin — Plan, file, fly, log with the Garmin Pilot app • Allworth Airline Advisors — Register for their latest webinar at allworthfinancial.com/justin • Learn the Finer Points — Save 10% off your first year at learnthefinerpoints.com/justin. https://allworthfinancial.com/airlines/lp/runway-for-retirement-webinar?utm_campaign=airlines+-+more+runway+for+retirement?lmls=Partner+Channel&lmld=Pilot+to+Pilot&ad_version=Social
Pete Stavridis was nine years old, watching the Challenger explode on live TV, when he decided he was going to fly airplanes. No pilots in the family. No money for it. So he enlisted in the Navy out of high school in 1995 — not the optimal path to fighters — flew P-3 Orions as an enlisted aircrewman on counter-drug ops over Panama and Colombia, and worked his way into a commission. He selected #1 out of T-34s, got the Super Hornet, and flew combat over Iraq and Afghanistan.
Now he's an Airbus first officer (by design), an FAA examiner with roughly 700 checkrides behind him, an aircraft management guy specializing in the Piaggio, and he runs upset recovery training in the L-39. He also raced at Reno in the gold jet class at 500 mph, four to six feet off another airplane — until he watched his friend and competitor Aaron Hoag G-LOC and go into the ground in front of him in 2022.
We get into:
Why enlisting first was a risk he'd take again
What a Navy flight surgeon prescribed when Pete was struggling in T-45s (hint: Halo)
Being shot off a carrier deck, and why nothing else compares
Fighter pilot ego vs. actual humility — and why humility can't read as weakness
What air racing really takes: micro-knots, wake vortices, and why pole position changes everything
Losing Aaron, "stem power," and how he got the jet on the ground
Why the DPE shortage isn't a DPE problem, it's an FAA problem
What he can read about an applicant in the first two minutes
Honesty, knowledge, determination — his three traits of a good captain, FO, or wingman
Exposing your kids to aviation without pushing it
"When we get in an airplane, we're in a survival situation. We're not supposed to be there."
Happy Flying,
Justin
- Pilot to Pilot Magazine — Volume 003 is at the printers. Get yours at pilottopilothq.com/mag
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Big thanks to Textron Aviation for sponsoring this week's episode of Pilot to Pilot! This week I'm joined by Jason Rhode as we talk bout his unconventional journey in aviation - from where he started to what ultimately led up to step up into larger aircraft.
Don't miss this opportunity to hear how the right aircraft can help you take the next step in your aviation journey!
What happens when a public company CEO gets tired of the airlines and decides to fly himself? Jason Rhode, former CEO of Cirrus Logic, joins Justin to share one of the most unique aviation journeys we've featured — one that started not with a childhood dream of flying, but with a sweaty preflight in 110-degree Austin heat and a finance guy's ForeFlight demo.
In this Textron Aviation-sponsored episode, Jason walks through every aircraft in his progression — DA40, DA62, Kodiak, TBM, and finally the Citation CJ3+ — and why Textron Aviation was the throughline that made each transition smoother than the last. He breaks down what the pro ownership program actually looks like from the inside, how Textron connected him with the right mentor pilots and Flight Safety simulator training, and why the M2-to-jet transition is far less intimidating than the insurance market wants you to believe.
In this episode:
Why owning a plane extended Jason's career as a CEO by four to five years
How Textron's pro ownership program handles maintenance tracking, mentor pilots, and service center coordination
The CJ3+ acquisition story: buying a plane that had been in a ditch, flying it to 45,000 feet before the seller had
Finding the right insurance underwriter for jet transitions (and why your broker matters more than you think)
Pilot and Paws missions, concert chasing in the Citation, and the lifestyle that makes it all worth it
Sponsors — please support the people who support the show: •Textron Aviation — Built for lifelong aviators. Plan your next chapter at txtav.com/stepup • Avemco Insurance — Save 5% as a Pilot to Pilot listener. Call (888) 635-4297 or visit avemco.com/4297-owner (owners) or avemco.com/4297-non-owner (non-owners) • Garmin — Plan, file, fly, log with the Garmin Pilot app • Allworth Airline Advisors — Register for their latest webinar at allworthfinancial.com/justin • Learn the Finer Points — Save 10% off your first year at learnthefinerpoints.com/justin. https://allworthfinancial.com/airlines/lp/runway-for-retirement-webinar?utm_campaign=airlines+-+more+runway+for+retirement?lmls=Partner+Channel&lmld=Pilot+to+Pilot&ad_version=Social
363: Fighter Pilot. Snowbird Team Leader. Filmmaker. Rob “Scratch” Mitchell on Leading Through Loss, Chasing Excellence, and Finding a New Sky06/24/2026 | 1h 24 mins.Pilot to Pilot Magazine — Volume 002 is out now. Get yours at pilottopilothq.com/mag
Sponsors — please support the people who support the show: • Avemco Insurance — Save 5% as a Pilot to Pilot listener. Call (888) 635-4297 or visit avemco.com/4297-owner (owners) or avemco.com/4297-non-owner (non-owners) • Textron Aviation — Built for lifelong aviators. Plan your next chapter at txtav.com/stepup • Garmin — Plan, file, fly, log with the Garmin Pilot app • Allworth Airline Advisors — Register for their latest webinar at allworthfinancial.com/justin • Learn the Finer Points — Save 10% off your first year at learnthefinerpoints.com/justin. https://allworthfinancial.com/airlines/lp/runway-for-retirement-webinar?utm_campaign=airlines+-+more+runway+for+retirement?lmls=Partner+Channel&lmld=Pilot+to+Pilot&ad_version=Social
Some people are drawn to the sky. Others are forged there.
Rob “Scratch” Mitchell grew up surrounded by aviation legend — his grandfather flew Spitfires over occupied Europe, his father patrolled Cold War skies in a Royal Canadian Air Force jet. By the time Scratch sat down to choose his own path, there was never really a question. He wanted to fly fighters. He wanted to be the best. And through relentless focus, iron discipline, and a willingness to outwork everyone around him, that’s exactly what he became.
In this episode of the Pilot to Pilot Podcast, Scratch takes us from the crucible of Canadian military pilot training — where attrition rates hovered near 50% — through the unforgiving world of F-18 tactical flying, into the bright lights of the Canadian Forces Snowbirds, where he eventually led the team as commanding officer. Along the way, he opens up about the fatal accident that occurred on his watch during his very first airshow weekend as team lead, and what it taught him about leadership, humanity, and what it truly means to hold a team together when the world falls apart.
What you’ll hear in this episode:
How Scratch finished number one in his pilot training class to guarantee a fighter slot — and why second place wasn’t an option
The story behind his callsign, involving a French tanker, the wrong basket technique, and a very expensive canopy
What 95 airshows in a single season does to a team — and to a marriage
The moment during the Snowbirds’ first airshow of the season when his wingman was lost, and how Scratch led nine pilots back to earth when the world had just gone silent
Why ego has no place in the debrief room — even when you’re debriefing your commanding officer
The civilian world’s hardest lesson for a fighter pilot: sometimes skill and effort aren’t enough, and luck is a variable you cannot control
His pivot from the cockpit to the camera — and why aviation storytelling was always the through line
Whether you fly airliners, light aircraft, or simply love the world above the clouds, this is an episode about what it means to commit completely — to a mission, to a team, and to yourself.
- Pilot to Pilot Magazine — Volume 002 is out now. Get yours at pilottopilothq.com/mag
Sponsors — please support the people who support the show: • Avemco Insurance — Save 5% as a Pilot to Pilot listener. Call (888) 635-4297 or visit avemco.com/4297-owner (owners) or avemco.com/4297-non-owner (non-owners) • Textron Aviation — Built for lifelong aviators. Plan your next chapter at txtav.com/stepup • Garmin — Plan, file, fly, log with the Garmin Pilot app • Allworth Airline Advisors — Register for their latest webinar at allworthfinancial.com/justin • Learn the Finer Points — Save 10% off your first year at learnthefinerpoints.com/justin. You plan for everything when you fly. But have you planned for life after the cockpit? Download the free guide from Allworth Airline Advisors https://allworthairline.com/justin.
His uncle flew F-18s in the Marines before becoming a UPS MD-11 captain. His dad plays organ. His twin sister teaches choir in Texas. And David spent the better part of a decade as a professional tuba player before a global pandemic, a family hotel, and one YouTube rabbit hole set him on an entirely different flight path. In this episode, David traces every step of a career change that most people would have talked themselves out of — the 141 versus 61 debate, the flight school that felt like family, the stage check that became his most memorable moment as a CFI, and the three-to-five-minute orchestra audition that taught him everything he needed to know about showing up prepared. His advice is simple, honest, and hard-won: don't chase the end goal. Just be the best version of wherever you are right now.
E361: Electric Planes, Forest Fires & Vancouver Island: A Canadian Pilot's Unconventional Path05/28/2026 | 1h 3 mins.Pilot to Pilot Magazine — Volume 002 is out now. Get yours at pilottopilothq.com/mag
Sponsors — please support the people who support the show: • Avemco Insurance — Save 5% as a Pilot to Pilot listener. Call (888) 635-4297 or visit avemco.com/4297-owner (owners) or avemco.com/4297-non-owner (non-owners) • Textron Aviation — Built for lifelong aviators. Plan your next chapter at txtav.com/stepup • Garmin — Plan, file, fly, log with the Garmin Pilot app • Allworth Airline Advisors — Register for their latest webinar at allworthfinancial.com/justin • Learn the Finer Points — Save 10% off your first year at learnthefinerpoints.com/justin. https://allworthfinancial.com/airlines/lp/runway-for-retirement-webinar?utm_campaign=airlines+-+more+runway+for+retirement?lmls=Partner+Channel&lmld=Pilot+to+Pilot&ad_version=Social
Canadian pilot Mike Andrews has never taken the direct route — and that's exactly what makes his story worth hearing. Growing up in Southern Ontario, Mike got his start through Canada's Air Cadet program, earning a glider license at 16 and a private pilot license at 17 before nearly going the Canadian Armed Forces fighter pilot route. A heart murmur medical delay, a backpacking trip to New Zealand, and a hard reset later, he found himself building a flight school from scratch on Vancouver Island with one airplane and a jacket that said "ask me about flying."
Now based on Vancouver Island in British Columbia, Mike is one of Canada's leading instructors on the Pipistrel Velis Electro — the country's first electric aircraft approved for primary flight training — and he's about to embark on a brand new chapter as a bird dog pilot doing aerial wildfire fighting in BC's rugged mountain terrain.
In this episode, Justin and Mike dig into the Canadian pilot training system, what it's actually like to fly and teach in an electric airplane, the unique aviation culture of the Pacific Northwest coast, and what draws a variety-hungry pilot to a career where low-level mountain flying meets public service. Plus — Mike shares what it was like to nearly make it into Canadian fighter pilot selection before a three-day paperwork deadline changed everything.
Topics Covered:
Canada's Air Cadet program and glider scholarships
Canadian vs. American pilot training and instructor rating systems
Flying the Pipistrel Velis Electro — Canada's first electric flight trainer
Electric aviation: where it works today and where it's headed
Aerial wildfire fighting and the bird dog role
Building a sub-base flight school on Vancouver Island from the ground up
The TBM 960's "Home Safe" emergency automation features
Why variety — not the airlines — has driven Mike's entire career
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About Pilot to Pilot
Pilot to Pilot is the podcast for anyone who flies — or dreams about it. Host Justin Siems sits down with airline captains, bush pilots, CFIs, and everyone in between for honest conversations about the path to the cockpit, the grind of the career, and the love of flying that keeps us coming back. Whether you're a student pilot chasing your first solo or a captain with 20,000 hours, there's a seat for you here. New episodes weekly.Podcast website
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