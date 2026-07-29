Pilot to Pilot - Aviation Podcast

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Some people are drawn to the sky. Others are forged there.

Rob “Scratch” Mitchell grew up surrounded by aviation legend — his grandfather flew Spitfires over occupied Europe, his father patrolled Cold War skies in a Royal Canadian Air Force jet. By the time Scratch sat down to choose his own path, there was never really a question. He wanted to fly fighters. He wanted to be the best. And through relentless focus, iron discipline, and a willingness to outwork everyone around him, that’s exactly what he became.

In this episode of the Pilot to Pilot Podcast, Scratch takes us from the crucible of Canadian military pilot training — where attrition rates hovered near 50% — through the unforgiving world of F-18 tactical flying, into the bright lights of the Canadian Forces Snowbirds, where he eventually led the team as commanding officer. Along the way, he opens up about the fatal accident that occurred on his watch during his very first airshow weekend as team lead, and what it taught him about leadership, humanity, and what it truly means to hold a team together when the world falls apart.

What you’ll hear in this episode:

How Scratch finished number one in his pilot training class to guarantee a fighter slot — and why second place wasn’t an option

The story behind his callsign, involving a French tanker, the wrong basket technique, and a very expensive canopy

What 95 airshows in a single season does to a team — and to a marriage

The moment during the Snowbirds’ first airshow of the season when his wingman was lost, and how Scratch led nine pilots back to earth when the world had just gone silent

Why ego has no place in the debrief room — even when you’re debriefing your commanding officer

The civilian world’s hardest lesson for a fighter pilot: sometimes skill and effort aren’t enough, and luck is a variable you cannot control

His pivot from the cockpit to the camera — and why aviation storytelling was always the through line

Whether you fly airliners, light aircraft, or simply love the world above the clouds, this is an episode about what it means to commit completely — to a mission, to a team, and to yourself.