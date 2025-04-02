Powered by RND
RealBreakingNate, SuperDuperDani and Jordan Fringe bring you a wide variety of Pokemon topics from the collecting aspect of the hobby! Cards, video games, weird...
  • Pokémon Reprints Soon! Ft. PkmnCast - Shadowless Podcast EP#273
    It is a special episode this week as we officially crossover with the It's Super Effective Podcast!Nate, Jordan and this weeks special guest Co-Host, Steve (@PkmnCast), discuss the latest in Pokémon! This week we cover a lot of news from new cards, new products, experiences and so much more! Right here on... the Shadowless Podcast... 
    --------  
    2:10:17
  • Destined Rivals Pre-Orders! - Shadowless Podcast EP#272
    Dani and Nate discuss the latest in Pokémon! This week we discuss "Destined Rivals," Pokémon TCG Pocket, Pokémon GO and so much more! Right here on... the Shadowless Podcast... 
    --------  
    2:11:40
  • Pokémon Legos Announced! Ft. UnlistedLeaf - Shadowless Podcast EP#271
    Dani, Nate and this weeks guest Co-Host, Ando (@UnlistedLeaf), discuss the latest in Pokemon! This week catch up with Ando, we discuss the Pokemo Lego collaboration announcement, the upcoming release of "Journey Together," and so much more! Right here on... the Shadowless Podcast... 
    --------  
    2:09:06
  • So Many Vacations! - Shadowless Podcast EP#270
    Dani and Nate discuss the latest in Pokémon! This week we discuss new cards unveiled for the upcoming Japanese set "Heat Wave Arena," more news about "Journey Together," and vacations? Right here on... the Shadowless Podcast... 
    --------  
    1:27:34
  • Our Thoughts On Pokemon Day 2025 - Shadowless Podcast EP#269
    Dani, Nate and Jordan discuss the latest in Pokémon! This week we discuss Pokémon Day and the Pokémon Presents from this past week. And so much more! Right here on... the Shadowless Podcast... 
    --------  
    1:52:01

About Shadowless Podcast: A Pokemon Podcast

RealBreakingNate, SuperDuperDani and Jordan Fringe bring you a wide variety of Pokemon topics from the collecting aspect of the hobby! Cards, video games, weird obscure collectibles and more! 
