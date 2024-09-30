Personal finance tips are everywhere, and let’s be honest—it can feel overwhelming. How are you supposed to keep up, let alone know what actually works for you? But what if money management didn’t have to be so complicated? What if it could actually be simple? In this episode, Jen and Jill reveal what they call 'The Money Management Holy Trinity.' With these three, you’ll see just how manageable your money can be! 🎙️ Get full show notes here!https://bit.ly/490gDDR 📘 Pre-order the book herehttps://bit.ly/BWYL-podcast 💌 Want to save money and spend better in just 5 minutes? Get The Friendletter! Our FREE 3x weekly newsletter with freebies, deals, and savings hacks.https://www.frugalfriendspodcast.com/friendletter 📣 Submit your bill of the week and get a shoutout from us https://www.frugalfriendspodcast.com/bill-of-the-week/ 💸 Check out our monthly challenge community http://www.frugalfriendspodcast.com/club 👉🏼 Subscribe for more on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/frugalfriends 💃🏼 Hang out with us on Instagram! https://www.instagram.com/frugalfriendspodcast/See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
5 Ways Your Childhood Impacts How You Spend Money
Ever wonder why you can't break certain money habits, like impulse buying, constantly overspending, or even depriving yourself too much, even when you know it's not gonna be great for your finances? Maybe it's time to ask your inner child. In this episode, Jen and Jill take a trip down memory lane and explore how our childhood experiences may still be influencing the way we manage (or mismanage) money today.
The Key to Simple & Budget Friendly Meal Plans with Mandy Klentz
It doesn't matter if you're living alone or with your family, the most challenging question of the day is always what to eat for the next meal. If cooking isn't your strong suit and you find yourself stressing about what to eat for the rest of the day, then this is for you. In this episode, Jen and Jill are joined by Mandy Klentz of PlandyMandy to share her tips on effectively planning your meals sustainably so you wouldn't have to ask again what to cook for your next meal.
10 Things You Didn’t Know Started As Marketing Campaigns
We've all had that moment when an advertisement passes by, and our mind goes, "I definitely need that," thanks to how effective and well-thought-out their marketing is. But they will always be what they are meant to be—strategies designed to influence us to spend. It's not evil, but it's definitely costing us something. In this episode, Jen and Jill reveal the fascinating world of marketing and how a simple product can transform into a necessity or more so, a luxury.
How to Have a Frugal Holiday Season
A present for you—from our hearts: a frugal holiday season! There's no better way to celebrate than by enjoying the season without guilt. Plus, it's much more meaningful to give something heartfelt rather than something you regret because it was pricey. In this episode, Jen and Jill will unwrap meaningful ways to celebrate frugally and offer mindset shifts to help you embrace the holiday season!
Controlling your spending is hard to do. On every episode of Frugal Friends, we'll try to help you gain a little more control on one aspect of the countless directions your money is being pulled toward through frugality and a few laughs. If you're trying to save money, spend less, adopt minimalism, pay off debt or reach financial independence, we think you'll like the show.