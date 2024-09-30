Powered by RND
Radio Logo
PodcastsLeisureFrugal Friends Podcast
Listen to Frugal Friends Podcast in the App
Listen to Frugal Friends Podcast in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Frugal Friends Podcast

Podcast Frugal Friends Podcast
iHeartPodcasts and Jen Smith & Jill Sirianni
Controlling your spending is hard to do. On every episode of Frugal Friends, we'll try to help you gain a little more control on one aspect of the countless dir...
More
LeisureHome & GardenBusinessInvesting

Available Episodes

5 of 466
  • The Money Management Holy Trinity
    Personal finance tips are everywhere, and let’s be honest—it can feel overwhelming. How are you supposed to keep up, let alone know what actually works for you? But what if money management didn’t have to be so complicated? What if it could actually be simple? In this episode, Jen and Jill reveal what they call 'The Money Management Holy Trinity.' With these three, you’ll see just how manageable your money can be! 🎙️ Get full show notes here!https://bit.ly/490gDDR  📘 Pre-order the book herehttps://bit.ly/BWYL-podcast 💌 Want to save money and spend better in just 5 minutes? Get The Friendletter! Our FREE 3x weekly newsletter with freebies, deals, and savings hacks.https://www.frugalfriendspodcast.com/friendletter 📣 Submit your bill of the week and get a shoutout from us https://www.frugalfriendspodcast.com/bill-of-the-week/ 💸 Check out our monthly challenge community http://www.frugalfriendspodcast.com/club 👉🏼 Subscribe for more on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/frugalfriends 💃🏼 Hang out with us on Instagram! https://www.instagram.com/frugalfriendspodcast/See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    48:37
  • 5 Ways Your Childhood Impacts How You Spend Money
    Ever wonder why you can't break certain money habits, like impulse buying, constantly overspending, or even depriving yourself too much, even when you know it’s not gonna be great for your finances? Maybe it's time to ask your inner child. In this episode, Jen and Jill take a trip down memory lane and explore how our childhood experiences may still be influencing the way we manage (or mismanage) money today. 🎙️ Get full show notes here!https://bit.ly/4hIIigD  📘 Pre-order the book herehttps://bit.ly/BWYL-podcast 💌 Want to save money and spend better in just 5 minutes? Get The Friendletter! Our FREE 3x weekly newsletter with freebies, deals, and savings hacks.https://www.frugalfriendspodcast.com/friendletter 📣 Submit your bill of the week and get a shoutout from us https://www.frugalfriendspodcast.com/bill-of-the-week/ 💸 Check out our monthly challenge community http://www.frugalfriendspodcast.com/club 👉🏼 Subscribe for more on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/frugalfriends 💃🏼 Hang out with us on Instagram! https://www.instagram.com/frugalfriendspodcast/See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    47:52
  • The Key to Simple & Budget Friendly Meal Plans with Mandy Klentz
    It doesn't matter if you're living alone or with your family, the most challenging question of the day is always what to eat for the next meal. If cooking isn't your strong suit and you find yourself stressing about what to eat for the rest of the day, then this is for you. In this episode, Jen and Jill are joined by Mandy Klentz of PlandyMandy to share her tips on effectively planning your meals sustainably so you wouldn't have to ask again what to cook for your next meal. 🎙️ Get full show notes here!https://bit.ly/4fkyIyH  📘 Pre-order the book herehttps://bit.ly/BWYL-podcast 💌 Want to save money and spend better in just 5 minutes? Get The Friendletter! Our FREE 3x weekly newsletter with freebies, deals, and savings hacks.https://www.frugalfriendspodcast.com/friendletter 📣 Submit your bill of the week and get a shoutout from us https://www.frugalfriendspodcast.com/bill-of-the-week/ 💸 Check out our monthly challenge community http://www.frugalfriendspodcast.com/club 👉🏼 Subscribe for more on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/frugalfriends 💃🏼 Hang out with us on Instagram! https://www.instagram.com/frugalfriendspodcast/See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    53:50
  • 10 Things You Didn’t Know Started As Marketing Campaigns
    We’ve all had that moment when an advertisement passes by, and our mind goes, “I definitely need that,” thanks to how effective and well-thought-out their marketing is. But they will always be what they are meant to be—strategies designed to influence us to spend. It’s not evil, but it’s definitely costing us something. In this episode, Jen and Jill reveal the fascinating world of marketing and how a simple product can transform into a necessity or more so, a luxury. 🎙️ Get full show notes here!https://bit.ly/4fzg8Tq  📘 Pre-order the book herehttps://bit.ly/BWYL-podcast 💌 Want to save money and spend better in just 5 minutes? Get The Friendletter! Our FREE 3x weekly newsletter with freebies, deals, and savings hacks.https://www.frugalfriendspodcast.com/friendletter 📣 Submit your bill of the week and get a shoutout from us https://www.frugalfriendspodcast.com/bill-of-the-week/ 💸 Check out our monthly challenge community http://www.frugalfriendspodcast.com/club 👉🏼 Subscribe for more on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/frugalfriends 💃🏼 Hang out with us on Instagram! https://www.instagram.com/frugalfriendspodcast/See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    56:42
  • How to Have a Frugal Holiday Season
    A present for you—from our hearts: a frugal holiday season! There’s no better way to celebrate than by enjoying the season without guilt. Plus, it’s much more meaningful to give something heartfelt rather than something you regret because it was pricey. In this episode, Jen and Jill will unwrap meaningful ways to celebrate frugally and offer mindset shifts to help you embrace the holiday season! 🎙️ Get full show notes here!https://bit.ly/3UbC6nd  📘 Pre-order the book herehttps://bit.ly/BWYL-podcast 💌 Want to save money and spend better in just 5 minutes? Get The Friendletter! Our FREE 3x weekly newsletter with freebies, deals, and savings hacks.https://www.frugalfriendspodcast.com/friendletter 📣 Submit your bill of the week and get a shoutout from us https://www.frugalfriendspodcast.com/bill-of-the-week/ 💸 Check out our monthly challenge community http://www.frugalfriendspodcast.com/club 👉🏼 Subscribe for more on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/frugalfriends 💃🏼 Hang out with us on Instagram! https://www.instagram.com/frugalfriendspodcast/  See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    50:55

More Leisure podcasts

Trending Leisure podcasts

About Frugal Friends Podcast

Controlling your spending is hard to do. On every episode of Frugal Friends, we'll try to help you gain a little more control on one aspect of the countless directions your money is being pulled toward through frugality and a few laughs. If you're trying to save money, spend less, adopt minimalism, pay off debt or reach financial independence, we think you'll like the show.
Podcast website

Listen to Frugal Friends Podcast, The Journey On Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Radio
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v6.28.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 11/20/2024 - 11:30:49 PM