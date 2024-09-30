The Key to Simple & Budget Friendly Meal Plans with Mandy Klentz

It doesn't matter if you're living alone or with your family, the most challenging question of the day is always what to eat for the next meal. If cooking isn't your strong suit and you find yourself stressing about what to eat for the rest of the day, then this is for you. In this episode, Jen and Jill are joined by Mandy Klentz of PlandyMandy to share her tips on effectively planning your meals sustainably so you wouldn't have to ask again what to cook for your next meal.