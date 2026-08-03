This week we're digging into all kinds of interesting topics listeners emailed us about from body image and the glow up to being the best aunt and even some home decor topics. It's random but it's fun!



Thank you to this week's sponsor:

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Questions we answer:

What are you doing for a "Summer Glow Up"?

Has retiring from influencing affected your relationship with the way you look?

Do you have any tips on how to be a great aunt?

What do I do with an heirloom crib that I'm no longer using?

How do I renovate without losing the history of my house?

If your life was a sitcom what would your genre tags be on Netflix?



You can support us by leaving us a couple of 5 star recipe reviews this week at abeautifulmess.com

Have a topic idea for the podcast? Write in to us at podcast@abeautifulmess.com or leave us a voicemail at 417-893-0011.