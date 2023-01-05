Elsie + Emma are sisters and co-founders of the top DIY blog — A Beautiful Mess. They have written over seven thousand blog posts, so it seemed like a good time... More
#181: Organizing Your Home (Deep Dive)
This week we are talking about organizing. How we keep the clutter at bay and our tips to get the rest of your family to stay organized. Plus we are doing our book report on Cleopatra and Frankenstein by Coco Mellors. Visit the shownotes at abeautifulmess.com/podcast and write in to us at [email protected] or leave us a voicemail at 417-893-0011. Thank you to this week's sponsor: Get a FREE 1-year supply of Vitamin D and 5 free travel packs at athleticgreens.com/ABEAUTIFULMESS Use code ABM20 for 20% off bubsnaturals.com Save 35% off your first order at sundaysfordogs.com/abeautifulmess Get 15% off at jennikayne.com/abeautifulmess
5/1/2023
55:48
#180: Selling Our Home Fully Furnished
This past week Elsie sold her home in Nashville and for the first time, she sold it fully furnished. In this episode, she’s going to explain all that entailed and share what she learned from the experience! Plus we are each revealing a favorite book that we have read recently. Visit the shownotes at abeautifulmess.com/podcast and write in to us at [email protected] or leave us a voicemail at 417-893-0011. Thank you to this week's sponsor: Get 35% off your first order at sundaysfordogs.com/abeautifulmess Save 10% off your first month at betterhelp.com/abeautifulmess Get a free 1 year supply of vitamin D and 5 free travel packs with your first purchase at athleticgreens.com/abeautifulmess Receive 10% off your next purchase at carawayhome.com/abeautifulmess
4/24/2023
44:38
#179: All Things Self Care
This week we're sharing our self-care routines including mental health, physical health, skincare stuff, and new things we want to try. We're also being kind of random- I'm sharing all my favorite sparkling seltzer waters and Emma's sharing her salt float experience. Visit the shownotes at abeautifulmess.com/podcast and write in to us at [email protected] or leave us a voicemail at 417-893-0011. Thank you to this week's sponsor: Get a FREE 1 year supply of Vitamin D and 5 free travel packs at athleticgreens.com/abeautifulmess Receive a FREE sample pack at drinklmnt.com/abeautifulmess Get 15% off at jennikayne.com/abeautifulmess Save 30% off your order at mykitsch.com/mess
4/17/2023
53:54
#178: Father Of The Bride - Comfort Rewatch
This week we're dissecting a favorite comfort watch movie for decor and home inspiration. This is an ongoing series for us, and this week's selection is Father of The Bride (1991) a Nancy Meyer's classic! Visit the shownotes at abeautifulmess.com/podcast and write in to us at [email protected] or leave us a voicemail at 417-893-0011. Thank you to this week's sponsor: Get $30 off your first box at wildgrain.com/mess Save 35% off your first order at sundaysfordogs.com/abeautifulmess Receive 10% off your first month at betterhelp.com/abeautifulmess Use code ABM20 for 20% off bubsnaturals.com
4/10/2023
38:35
#177: Elsie's Historic House Mood Board
This week Elsie is sharing the vision she has for her new home. She’s breaking it down and sharing all her mood boards, plans, and current projects with you. Elsie is also sharing an embarrassing story because she knows you all love it when she looks like a clown. Visit the shownotes at abeautifulmess.com/podcast and write in to us at [email protected] or leave us a voicemail at 417-893-0011. Thank you to this week's sponsor: Get 10% off during your first 3 months at ritual.com/abeautifulmess Save 40% off unlimited access to Calm’s entire library at calm.com/abeautifulmess Receive a FRE sample pack at drinklmnt.com/abeautifulmess Get 30% off anything and everything at mykitsch.com/mess
Elsie + Emma are sisters and co-founders of the top DIY blog — A Beautiful Mess. They have written over seven thousand blog posts, so it seemed like a good time to start a podcast! The sisters have a lot to say on everything from home and DIY to family life and business. Visit abeautifulmess.com/podcast for show notes.