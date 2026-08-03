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313 episodes
- This week we're discussing the best parties we've ever thrown, tips for hosting that will save you a little sanity, and we're debating a hot take about Doctor Seuss.
Thank you to this week's sponsor:
Try their products and support our show by going to DrinkLMNT.com/ABeautifulMess
Extra 20% your first order when you go to: Pendulumlife.com/mess
Best party they have thrown:
Halloween house warming party
New Year's party
Nova's Survivor theme birthday party
Wine pairing dinner party
Clothing exchange party
Wine ranking party
You can support us by leaving us a couple of 5 star recipe reviews this week at abeautifulmess.com
Have a topic idea for the podcast? Write in to us at podcast@abeautifulmess.com or leave us a voicemail at 417-893-0011.
- Today we are sharing how we play our days to stay productive and also happy. We are also debating hot takes on the controversial topics of astrology and raisins.
Planning Styles:
Emma - Uses paper planner for meals and notes app for daily to-do list
Elsie - Only appointments go on her digital calendar
Project Management:
Emma - Make a roadmap and seasonal bucket list
Elsie - Checklist
What makes a productive day:
Emma - Activity with the kids and play time for her
Elsie - Reading with kids for an hour, one household chore, and reading or watching TV before bed
Book Report:
The Hotel Nantucket by Ellen Hilderbrand
You can support us by leaving us a couple of 5 star recipe reviews this week at abeautifulmess.com
Have a topic idea for the podcast? Write in to us at podcast@abeautifulmess.com or leave us a voicemail at 417-893-0011.
- This week we're digging into all kinds of interesting topics listeners emailed us about from body image and the glow up to being the best aunt and even some home decor topics. It's random but it's fun!
Thank you to this week's sponsor:
Be prepared to save yourself a ton of time and money — just go to dupe.com and tell it what you're looking to buy.
Questions we answer:
What are you doing for a "Summer Glow Up"?
Has retiring from influencing affected your relationship with the way you look?
Do you have any tips on how to be a great aunt?
What do I do with an heirloom crib that I'm no longer using?
How do I renovate without losing the history of my house?
If your life was a sitcom what would your genre tags be on Netflix?
You can support us by leaving us a couple of 5 star recipe reviews this week at abeautifulmess.com
Have a topic idea for the podcast? Write in to us at podcast@abeautifulmess.com or leave us a voicemail at 417-893-0011.
- This week we're chatting about creating a dream life schedule that includes routines and rituals that work together to create a highly customized DREAM LIFE. We love this subject and I think it's something that can really help us through this current season of life and can help a lot of our listeners. Consider it a group project.
Thank you to this week's sponsor:
Download the Bilt app and join the membership for where you live, at joinbilt.com/mess
Get an exclusive 20% off their first order at pendulum.co/MESS
Designing a dream life:
Declutter phase
Brainstorming and trying out dream routines
Experiment until it's perfect
Make small tweaks each season.
Book Report:
Emma: The Mountain in the Sea by Ray Nayler
Elsie: The Dollhouse by Fiona Davis
You can support us by leaving us a couple of 5 star recipe reviews this week at abeautifulmess.com
Have a topic idea for the podcast? Write in to us at podcast@abeautifulmess.com or leave us a voicemail at 417-893-0011.
- This week we're chatting about small, free or inexpensive comforts you can employ to fix a bad day.
Thank you to this week's sponsor:
You can try their products and support our show by going to DrinkLMNT.com/ABeautifulMess
Just head to LolaBlankets.com and use code [MESS] to get 40% OFF your order.
Mini Comforts:
Elsie:
Making garlic parmesan noodles.
Watching Knives Out or another comfort movie.
Watching Twilight with my kids (has to be raining).
Wandering a Flea Market
Taking a walk to peep the Little Free Libraries (or drop books off)
Emma:
Bake something
Going thrifting
Get outside
Clean something out
Do a random art project
Book Report:
Emma: Shark Drunk by Morten Stroksnes
Elsie: Whistler by Ann Patchett
You can support us by leaving us a couple of 5 star recipe reviews this week at abeautifulmess.com
Have a topic idea for the podcast? Write in to us at podcast@abeautifulmess.com or leave us a voicemail at 417-893-0011.
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About A Beautiful Mess Podcast
Elsie + Emma are sisters and co-founders of the top DIY blog — A Beautiful Mess. They have written over seven thousand blog posts, so it seemed like a good time to start a podcast! The sisters have a lot to say on everything from home and DIY to family life and business. Visit abeautifulmess.com/podcast for show notes.Podcast website
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