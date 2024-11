Podcast 596: Off Road Riding Advocate Ed Stovin

Everyone is back from their trips, and the band is back together. Stumpy John and Naked Jim share stories from their trip to Moon Rocks Nevada OHV. They experienced everything from wide open desert to single track and river beds. Desert riding can bring a lot of fun and dangers both, but fortunately they had no issues. One thing for sure though, is that they have people like our guest Ed Stovin to thank for having access to these off road wonderlands. Ed has been working tirelessly as an off road advocate, gaining access to lands that weren't available, as well as fighting to keep access to parks and BLM land. It's a constant battle against environmentalists who'd rather just keep everyone out to protect the local environment, rather than educate and work with the off road groups to find a balance and appreciation for the wild. And in what could be considered the exact opposite of desert riding, Emma shares stories from her recent trip to Roma and Tuscanny on a Moto Guzzi. With Liza, Stumpy John, Miss Emma, Naked Jim and Bagel. https://sdorc.org/