For this special occasion we packed the studio with Misfits new and old, as well as inviting listeners to join us via Zoom. Many games were played, as well as the usual fun conversations and shenanigans. Thanks to everyone who has been with us on this journey to 600, and hello to all of our new listeners. And special thanks to our sponsors: A Different Agenda, Leod Escapes, Vintage Rides, Insta 360, Brake Free Tech, Twisted Road, Wendy Crockett and Breaking Away Adventures.
With Liza, Neil, Jake 2.0, Miss Emma, Nak, Mikey 3 Times, Scottie, Naked Jim, Charley and Bagel.
Join our Discord at discord.gg/hpRZcucHCT
www.motorcyclesandmisfits.com
[email protected]
www.patreon.com/motorcyclesandmisfits
www.zazzle.com/store/recyclegarage
www.youtube.com/channel/UC3wKZSP0J9FBGB79169ciew
With Liza, Neil, Jake 2.0, Miss Emma, Nak, Mikey 3 Times, Scottie, Naked Jim, Charley and Bagel.
--------
2:23:42
Podcast 599: New ICE Engines and New Electric Bikes: Do We Care?
There's a new Ducati engine, and it doesn't have Desmodromic valves!!! Emma thinks Ducati is on the right path, and this engine is getting her excited. But there's also new engines from Honda and CF Moto. Does she care about these? We go down the list of new things recently announced, including new models from Zero, an Electric Royal Enfield, a fuel injected DRZ400, and a more powerful Vespa, and ask the group if they care and if so why.
With Liza, Scott, Miss Emma, Zack, Josh and Bagel.
Join our Discord at discord.gg/hpRZcucHCT
www.motorcyclesandmisfits.com
[email protected]
www.patreon.com/motorcyclesandmisfits
www.zazzle.com/store/recyclegarage
www.youtube.com/channel/UC3wKZSP0J9FBGB79169ciew
www.vintagerides.travel
--------
2:08:56
Podcast 598: Why Aren't Muscle Bikes More Popular?
Liza got a jeep and can't stop talking about it. But really, when you think about it, a Jeep is practically a motorcycle. You can easily work on them, and driving them gives you almost the same sensation as riding, with your hair in the wind and the smells of the outdoors.
In fact, many Jeep owners are also riders, so the crossover makes sense. But here's a question that brings us to our topic tonight; muscle bikes. How many muscle car owners are also muscle bike owners? And why aren't muscle bikes more popular? We dive into the history and origins of muscle bikes, and Emma does a History Hole on the Harley Vrod. We also talk about what makes a bike a muscle bike, and which are our favorites.
With Liza, Stumpy John, Miss Emma, Naked Jim and Bagel.
Join our Discord at discord.gg/hpRZcucHCT
www.motorcyclesandmisfits.com
[email protected]
www.patreon.com/motorcyclesandmisfits
www.zazzle.com/store/recyclegarage
www.youtube.com/channel/UC3wKZSP0J9FBGB79169ciew
www.vintagerides.travel
--------
1:58:03
Podcast 597: Legend: Marc Marquez w/ Michael Gougis
Let's talk about racing. Special guest Roadracing World editor Michael Gougis joins us to talk about his new book Legend: Marc Marquez' 2019 MotoGP World Championship. https://a.co/d/cuRGfwb Marc Marquez is one of the best racers ever, and in 2019 he was unbeatable. Michael tells us about his book which breaks down the season and highlights what makes Marc so special. We also dive into other racing topics, like who will be the next great American racer in MotoGP, and what does he think of the baggers.
Next up, Emma explains why the 2 stroke race bikes were replaced with the slower 4 stroke bikes, and then we read listener emails.
With Liza, Stumpy John, Miss Emma, Mikey 3 Times, Naked Jim and Bagel.
Join our Discord at discord.gg/hpRZcucHCT
www.motorcyclesandmisfits.com
[email protected]
www.patreon.com/motorcyclesandmisfits
www.zazzle.com/store/recyclegarage
www.youtube.com/channel/UC3wKZSP0J9FBGB79169ciew
www.vintagerides.travel
--------
1:58:58
Podcast 596: Off Road Riding Advocate Ed Stovin
Everyone is back from their trips, and the band is back together. Stumpy John and Naked Jim share stories from their trip to Moon Rocks Nevada OHV. They experienced everything from wide open desert to single track and river beds. Desert riding can bring a lot of fun and dangers both, but fortunately they had no issues. One thing for sure though, is that they have people like our guest Ed Stovin to thank for having access to these off road wonderlands. Ed has been working tirelessly as an off road advocate, gaining access to lands that weren't available, as well as fighting to keep access to parks and BLM land. It's a constant battle against environmentalists who'd rather just keep everyone out to protect the local environment, rather than educate and work with the off road groups to find a balance and appreciation for the wild. And in what could be considered the exact opposite of desert riding, Emma shares stories from her recent trip to Roma and Tuscanny on a Moto Guzzi.
With Liza, Stumpy John, Miss Emma, Naked Jim and Bagel.
https://sdorc.org/
Join our Discord at discord.gg/hpRZcucHCT
www.motorcyclesandmisfits.com
[email protected]
www.patreon.com/motorcyclesandmisfits
www.zazzle.com/store/recyclegarage
www.youtube.com/channel/UC3wKZSP0J9FBGB79169ciew
www.vintagerides.travel
The Motorcycles and Misfits Podcast is how we share our passion for all things two-wheeled. We ride street, dirt, ADV, track, touring, vintage and scooters, and we wrench, ride, race and attend events year round. We share our stories and interviews every week from the Re-Cycle Garage in sunny Santa Cruz, Ca.