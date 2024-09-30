Fig & Farm at Home, Budget Decorating, Decor Tips, Decluttering, Home Styling, DIY Decor

305 // The 2025 home decorating trend report: what's hot and what's not in home design this new year
Hey friend!
It's here - the most anticipated episode all year. The What's Hot & What's Not in home design in 2025. This year I gathered my insight from Better Homes and Garden, House Beautiful, Southern Living and Elle Decor. Surprisingly this year, more than any other years, most of these lists were in alignment and agreement with each other - not many outliers.
Of course, I added my personal opinion about some of them, where others I was in complete agreement and even some where I was in disagreement. :)
Trend or not, recommended design choices by fancy-pants designers or not, the ultimate goal here is for you to LOVE YOUR HOME. To release any expectations that your homes should be Pinterset perfect or Instagram worthy. Your home should be a reflection of you and if that means you put carpet into your bathroom because you love the way if feels on your feet when you step out of the bath (you'll have to listen to the episode to know WHY in 2025 I'm talking about carpeted bathrooms), if it makes you happy - it's OK. ;)
Joking aside, I know that making decisions in your home is a big deal. It's frustrating, laborious and connected to a lot of things that have nothing to do with the ultimate goal of what it looks like: money spent, compromising styles, honoring grandma's heirlooms, etc. If you are ready for a bit of guidance and a lot of support as you balance it all in 2025 - I invite you to book a Decorating SOS Coaching Call. Together we'll create a plan that fits your needs while matching your personality, budget and timeline.
Book a Decorating SOS Coaching Call
Happy styling!
dani
--------
304 // 5 Easy ways to make your home look cohesive when you don't know where to start
Hey Friend!
Welcome to 2025 and a brand new series on the fig & farm (at home) podcast. Every Tuesday I'll be answering listener questions in my new Dear Dani series. Have a question that you want answered? Leave it here: [email protected]
Today's question comes from Amanda who wants to know how to make her home look less disjointed. The 'fancy' word we use in the design world is 'cohesive' and the goal is to do just that, but it takes a bit of work. In this episode I'm sharing 5 quick tips so you can make your home look and feel cohesive when you aren't entirely sure where to start.
5 Easy ways to make your home look cohesive
1. Learn your design style (aka your aesthetic): pay attention to the all the details of the things you gravitate to time and time again.
2. Write those details down.
3. Leave your card at home and go on a field trip to your favorite home decor store. Act as-if you are making selections and see if the things you would choose match with the design elements you noticed in tip 1. If they do...you're on to your aesthetic. If they don't...go back to tip 1 and dive in a bit more.
4. Using your list, go through the items in your home and start decluttering items that don't match that aesthetic or design style, keeping the items that do.
5. Shop your home. Once the extra items are removed, now you have the foundation for shopping your home instead of shopping the store whenever inspiration to re-decorate a room strikes
Happy styling!!
xo,
dani
--------
303 // FAN FAVORITE: 6 Easy and budget friendly ways to bring more Quiet Luxury into your home decorating this year
FAN FAVORITE: Replay of a top episode in 2024
Trend alert for 2024: Quiet Luxury Homes
The markers of a Quiet Luxury design style are design elements that:
~ mix old/new
~ use earth tones
~ have a classic subtle design
~ are quality pieces
~ are minimalistic in nature
~ are comfortable and inviting
But HOW do you infuse Quiet Luxury into your home? In this episode I share 6 easy ways you can start infusing different elements into your home's design that feel and look like they belong inside a Quiet Luxury magazine!
Want specific help learning how to infuse Quiet Luxury into your home? Taking Home Design 101 teaches you the foundations of decorating your home so you can infuse QL this year and bright and bold when your style changes in fifteen years. Register here for Home Design 101.
--------
302 // FAN FAVORITE: Tired of home design trends? 10 ways to design a timeless, classic and cohesive looking home
FAN FAVORITE: Replay of a fav episode in 2024
10 design elements to design a timeless, classic and cohesive looking home
Do you ever get tired of seeing home design trends come and go? It's the nature of trends, that's for sure, but they're so quick that by the time you're ready to embrace it...it's gone just like that, then you're left wondering why you have the hot pink sofa with the bubble chairs and the retro lights. Why? Because Barbiecore was a trend two seconds ago but hasn't been seen since last summer.
It's time to learn the design elements that are the hallmark of a timeless, classic and cohesively designed home. In this episode I shed light on the 10 design elements that are in every home that looks timeless, classic and cohesive. Grab your notebook because you're going to want to take notes.
SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENTS inside the show:
1. The winner of the $50 Home Goods gift card for filling out the survey. THANK YOU! If you'd still like to fill out the survey, I would greatly appreciate your insight. You can fill it out here: https://forms.gle/WSmEWFzQrGJMc6Nz6
2. We're doing another $50 Home Goods gift card GIVEAWAY in celebration of fig & farm (at home) reaching 100,000 downloads!!! How do you enter to win:
* Go to APPLE PODCAST and leave a 5 ***** written review
* Take a screenshot of the review that you wrote and...
* Email it to me at [email protected] or send it to me on Instagram @figandfarm
Directions for how to leave a review:
* Open Apple Podcasts
* Search fig & farm (at home)
* Scroll half way down the page until you see the 5*****
* Fill out the 5*****
* Write a review in the box
--------
301 // FAN FAVORITE: Have NO money to decorate your home? 10 easy tips for saving BIG
FAN FAVORITE: Replay from a top episode in 2024
10 EASY tips for saving BIG money
fig & farm (at home) was born on a budget! Next week, you'll hear exactly how it was born and how with a little creativity, it's not only remained solvent, but grown steadily into the black.
This episode is for everyone, but is especially meant to inspire all those mamas who stay stuck in the belief that they can't have a home they love because they can't afford it. I know each financial situation is different, but I also know that a lot of times it simply comes down to these two things:
INTENTIONALITY and CHOICES
So this episode is FULL of 10 easy ways you can find money in the 'cracks' (so to speak), as well as ways you can be more mindful of your spending habits. ALL of these money saving tips I have done and continue to do...because, let's face it...life is expensive.
Be sure to subscribe to the show, as this Summer Savings Series comes to an end next week as I'm sharing my favorite ways to make a little extra cash on the side.
--------
