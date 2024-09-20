Denim jeans were once the preferred trouser for cowboys in the American west; some decades later, they became a symbol of rebellion for non-conformist teens. These days jeans are all about comfort and casual style, and the average American woman owns 7 pairs.
And yet blue jeans also happen to have one of fashion's biggest environmental footprints. On today's show Sarene Alsharif reveals the harsh realities associated with jeans production; she also shares practical strategies for transforming this wardrobe staple into a sustainable solution.
Here's a preview:
[7:00] Stone-washed with actual stones? Dyed with carcinogenic dyes? Uncovering your favorite pair's dirty little enviro-secrets
[13:00] Want some stretch? Revisiting our desire for synthetic fibers in our denim
[23:00] The trend cycle = smoke and mirrors
[27:00] It's a marriage not a fling (and other tried-and-true sustainable fashion tips)
[31:00] Stephanie's nihilist thoughts: What happens when collective action matters, and yet the collective isn't doing its part?
Resources mentioned:
How To Save The World With A Pair Of Jeans (via YouTube)
Tad More Tailoring
Atomic Habits (by James Clear)
The Comfort Crisis Embrace Discomfort To Reclaim Your Wild, Happy, Healthy Self (February's Book Club pick!)
A Poverty Of Spirit
We Americans may indeed be "rich" in material terms, but we suffer from what Mother Teresa calls a poverty of spirit. As we chased economic growth we closed ourselves off. We abandoned interconnectedness with other people, beings, and things. We also abandoned ourselves.
Many of the problems in our world today are visual manifestations of such abandonment. If the world isn't looking the way you want it to look right now, author Jeff Golden argues that solving our (numerous) issues starts by healing our culture-wide poverty of spirit.
Here's a preview:
[4:00] Money doesn’t make us happy, and the extent to which we strive for stuff is a manifestation of how unhappy we actually are inside
[8:00] How we feel about ourselves impacts how we show up in the world. How we treat others! Whether we regard other beings with love and respect!
[16:00] Exactly why healing our world (and ourselves!) may indeed start by getting out of our heads
[32:00] Debunking heady intellectual conversations about the importance of the economy, plus: a laundry list of the ways we use stuff as stand-ins for well-being
[38:00] Tangible ways to "drop into yourself" (because you and others deserve it!)
Resources mentioned:
Episode #478: Charting A Rich Life
Reclaiming the Sacred: Healing Our Relationships with Ourselves and the World
Micro Activism
Many of us shy away from the word 'activist' because the term brings to mind a very specific type of person. But if you're regularly taking action to make the world a better place? Guess what my friend, you're already an activist (yes, really!).
What matters is not the size of the action, nor how vigorous the action is. It's all about consistency. On today's re-air author Omkari Williams helps us find the kind of social justice engagement that feels both empowering *and* sustainable.
Here's a preview:
[4:00] Activism isn't just marching and picketing: Here's what micro activism looks like in the day to day
[10:30] Are you a headliner, an organizer, a producer, or an indispensable? How to determine your unique activist archetype
[22:00] The status quo isn't working for the vast majority of us. So where's the passion for change?
[30:00] How to know whether your efforts constitute shallow work or deep work
Resources mentioned:
Micro Activism: How You Can Make a Difference in the World without a Bullhorn
Take Omkari's Activist Archetype Quiz
Seafoodwatch.org consumer guides
How To Be An Anti-Capitalist
Capitalism has transformed the world, sure. But at what cost? (Immense environmental ones, of course.)
Americans, it's high-time we accept that the Golden Age of capitalism is long gone. On today's show: A frank discussion with sustainable finance visionary Kara Perez about insulating ourselves from late-stage capitalism's most damaging effects with individual and collective action.
Here's a preview:
[6:00] Money is a tool for change, and yet it's literally something we made up
[11:00] Can we be nickled and dimed even more than we already are? (Spoiler alert: Yes.)
[14:00] A few of the ways in which shareholder capitalism limits society's ability to progress
[22:00] Tangible ways you and I can "change the flow of money"
Resources mentioned:
Episode #395: Lifestyle Creep (with Kara Perez)
Green Money: How to Reduce Waste, Build Wealth, and Create a Better Future for All
How to Be an Anticapitalist in the Twenty-First Century (by Erik Olin Wright)
