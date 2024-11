A Poverty Of Spirit

We Americans may indeed be "rich" in material terms, but we suffer from what Mother Teresa calls a poverty of spirit. As we chased economic growth we closed ourselves off. We abandoned interconnectedness with other people, beings, and things. We also abandoned ourselves.   Many of the problems in our world today are visual manifestations of such abandonment. If the world isn't looking the way you want it to look right now, author Jeff Golden argues that solving our (numerous) issues starts by healing our culture-wide poverty of spirit.     Here's a preview:   [4:00] Money doesn't make us happy, and the extent to which we strive for stuff is a manifestation of how unhappy we actually are inside   [8:00] How we feel about ourselves impacts how we show up in the world. How we treat others! Whether we regard other beings with love and respect!   [16:00] Exactly why healing our world (and ourselves!) may indeed start by getting out of our heads   [32:00] Debunking heady intellectual conversations about the importance of the economy, plus: a laundry list of the ways we use stuff as stand-ins for well-being   [38:00] Tangible ways to "drop into yourself" (because you and others deserve it!)     Resources mentioned: Episode #478: Charting A Rich Life Reclaiming the Sacred: Healing Our Relationships with Ourselves and the World