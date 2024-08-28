Going Deeper: A New Way to Teach Sports | Mike Schroder

Going Deeper episodes will be less structured with a more conversational tone. These conversations will focus on interesting people I've come across that share similar values, perspectives and intentions expressed on the Minimalist Moms Podcast.Today, I'm thrilled to be joined by Mike Schroder, the founder of Future Fans—a brand focused on helping kids connect with and enjoy sports. Mike's journey started with a simple goal: he wanted to bond with his kids over sports but found that teaching them about football wasn't as easy as he'd hoped. So, he created Future Fans to make learning about sports fun and engaging for kids. In our conversation, Mike opens up about the ups and downs of that journey, the power of intentional parenting, and how sports can bring families closer together. Plus, he shares the unique way Future Fans makes sports education accessible and enjoyable for young learners.Previous Going Deeper Episodes:Building a Business: Navigating Friendship, Challenges & Growth in PodcastingChoosing Quality Over Quantity (In Most Things) Can Improve WellbeingIronman Battling Brain CancerUnschoolingMy Parent is a HoarderLeaving Corporate for a More Intentional CareerAbout Mike |Mike is dad to three young kids living in Columbus, Ohio with his wife Sara. Originally from Cincinnati, Mike is a long time Bengals and Reds fan, as well as the Columbus Crew and Blue Jackets, and Indiana Hoosiers. He has spent over 10 years in management consulting, including five years at McKinsey & Co. He started his career at Target Corp. Mike is a graduate of Indiana University's Kelley School of Business and has an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern.Links Discussed in This Episode |www.futurefans.com