Teaching Kids to Cook: This Expert Shares Her Secret to Raising Health-Conscious Children | Katie Kimball (EP365)
Katie Kimball joins the show today to share her journey about teaching kids to cook and the importance of real food. Katie discusses the challenges of introducing kids to cooking, especially amidst a culture of processed foods, and provides practical tips for getting started with your own children. Whether it's simple tasks for toddlers or knife skills for older kids, Katie emphasizes the lasting benefits of involving children in meal preparation. This episode also dives into how changing dietary habits positively impacts kids' health and overall well-being.Episode Chapters |00:00 | The Importance of Teaching Kids to Cook02:56 | A Journey Towards Healthy Eating06:03 | Understanding Food and Its Impact on Health08:59 | Building a Relationship with Food12:06 | Navigating Food Choices and Family Dynamics18:57 | Navigating Children's Food Preferences20:11 | Advocating for Healthy Choices22:38 | Building a Positive Relationship with Food24:36 | Involving Kids in the Kitchen26:12 | Understanding Picky Eating28:01 | Teaching Kitchen SkillsAbout Katie |Katie Kimball is known as the national voice of healthy kids cooking. She's a former teacher, two-time TEDx speaker, writer, and mom of 4 kids. She created the Kids Cook Real Food eCourse, which was recommended by The Wall Street Journal as the best online cooking class for kids. Her blog Kitchen Stewardship helps families stay healthy without going crazy, and she's on a mission to connect families around healthy food, teach every child to cook, and help families instill those all-important life skills!Links Discussed in This Episode |Order a Copy of Minimalist Moms: Living and Parenting with SimplicityDiane's Resource: Restoration Home Podcast - A Minimalist Christmas with Diane BodenPrevious Episode: Rest, Simplicity, & Soup: Nourishing Your Family with Ease & Intention | Kathi Lipp (EP358)Katie's Resource: Confident Knife SkillsConnect with Katie:https://kidscookrealfood.comhttps://kitchenstewardship.comhttps://www.instagram.com/katiekimballkidscookhttp://facebook.com/kidscookrealfood/http://facebook.com/kitchenstewardshiphttps://youtube.com/kitchenstewhttps://www.linkedin.com/in/katie-kimball/https://kidscookrealfood.com/media
Introducing Smart Money Happy Hour
Join me as a listener of Smart Money Happy Hour with Rachel Cruze and George Kamel. Hope you enjoy it as much as I do!
Going Deeper: A New Way to Teach Sports | Mike Schroder
Going Deeper episodes will be less structured with a more conversational tone. These conversations will focus on interesting people I've come across that share similar values, perspectives and intentions expressed on the Minimalist Moms Podcast.Today, I'm thrilled to be joined by Mike Schroder, the founder of Future Fans—a brand focused on helping kids connect with and enjoy sports. Mike's journey started with a simple goal: he wanted to bond with his kids over sports but found that teaching them about football wasn't as easy as he'd hoped. So, he created Future Fans to make learning about sports fun and engaging for kids. In our conversation, Mike opens up about the ups and downs of that journey, the power of intentional parenting, and how sports can bring families closer together. Plus, he shares the unique way Future Fans makes sports education accessible and enjoyable for young learners.Previous Going Deeper Episodes:Building a Business: Navigating Friendship, Challenges & Growth in PodcastingChoosing Quality Over Quantity (In Most Things) Can Improve WellbeingIronman Battling Brain CancerUnschoolingMy Parent is a HoarderLeaving Corporate for a More Intentional CareerAbout Mike |Mike is dad to three young kids living in Columbus, Ohio with his wife Sara. Originally from Cincinnati, Mike is a long time Bengals and Reds fan, as well as the Columbus Crew and Blue Jackets, and Indiana Hoosiers. He has spent over 10 years in management consulting, including five years at McKinsey & Co. He started his career at Target Corp. Mike is a graduate of Indiana University's Kelley School of Business and has an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern.Links Discussed in This Episode |Order a Copy of Minimalist Moms: Living and Parenting with SimplicityWebsiteInstagramwww.futurefans.com
When Decluttering Feels Difficult | Julia Ubbenga (EP364)
In this episode, Julia Ubbenga, creator of Rich in What Matters, explores the universal struggle with clutter and why letting go of possessions is a challenge for everyone. She shares her journey to minimalism, including overcoming debt and downsizing her family's belongings by 75%. We discuss strategies for tackling emotional attachments to items, recognizing biases, and aligning decluttering with personal values. Julia explains how minimalism can bring freedom and peace, especially for busy moms.Episode Chapters |00:00 | Introduction to Decluttering and Minimalism02:58 | Understanding Cognitive Biases in Decluttering06:00 | The Importance of Values in Decluttering08:49 | Loosening Attachments and Managing Sentimental Items12:01 | Realizing Memories Beyond Possessions18:01 | The Emotional Impact of Clutter22:23 | Overcoming Guilt and Embracing Gratitude24:37 | Trusting the Process of Letting Go26:58 | Choosing What to Keep: The Just-in-Case Mindset29:52 | The Journey of Decluttering: Choosing Your HardAbout Julia |Julia Ubbenga is creator of the popular blog Rich in What Matters. Her online projects, which have attracted over 50 million views, help others let go of inner and outer clutter and reorder their lives around what matters most. Julia resides in Kansas City with her husband and their four children.Links Discussed in This Episode |Order a Copy of Minimalist Moms: Living and Parenting with SimplicityDiane's Resource: Swipe Up For More! by Stephanie McNealPrevious Episode: EP252: Let's Declutter: Negative Self-Talk with Julie UbbengaBook: Wanting: The Power of Mimetic Desire in Everyday LifePodcast Episode: EP227: Mimetic Desire in Everyday Life with Luke BurgisJulia's Resource: Nurtured FirstConnect with Julia:www.richinwhatmatters.comInstagram
Strategies for Reducing Your Grocery Bill | Kimberley Gillan (EP363)
With the rising cost of living and food prices, many are struggling to afford nutritious meals. Drawing from her own experience with food insecurity after a health crisis, my guest today, author, Kimberley Gillan provides insights on affordable shopping, meal planning, and ingredient swaps that stretch each dollar. She emphasizes realistic strategies that make nutritious eating accessible without sacrificing flavor or quality. Listeners will leave with actionable tools to improve their diet, save money, and foster better well-being for themselves and their families.Episode Chapters |03:10 | Strategies for Reducing Grocery Bills06:00 | Understanding Nutrient-Dense Foods08:48 | Supermarket Psychology and Shopping Tips12:00 | The Importance of Potatoes and Carbohydrates14:53 | Psychological Aspects of Budgeting and Nutrition17:55 | Bulk Buying and Pantry Essentials21:06 | Community and Gardening as SolutionsAbout Kimberley |Kimberley Gillan has a background in economics, policy and strategy planning, and uses her practical knowledge to find new answers to old questions, such as "What is the lowest price you would have to pay for food without compromising on nutrition?" or "What are the key ingredients in a laundry detergent?" In answering these questions, Kimberley uses fundamental economic principles to come up with revolutionary answers on what your minimum spend should be, in order to live your best life. She lives in Far North Queensland, Australia.Links Discussed in This Episode |Order a Copy of Minimalist Moms: Living and Parenting with SimplicityDiane's Resource: Empowered CooksKatie's Resource: Book: A New Earth by Eckhart TolleConnect with Kimberley:KimberleyGillan.comFacebook
The Minimalist Moms podcast is designed to accompany you on your journey towards a more purposeful life. This includes every aspect: your mindset, daily routine, connections with others, and naturally, your possessions. Your host, Diane Boden, invites you to join her as she engages in conversations with a diverse range of experts. Together, they delve into the realms of minimalism, intentionality, and embracing a life of simplicity.