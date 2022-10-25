Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Live from Mount Olympus in the App
Listen to Live from Mount Olympus in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsKids & Family
Live from Mount Olympus

Live from Mount Olympus

Podcast Live from Mount Olympus
Podcast Live from Mount Olympus

Live from Mount Olympus

Onassis Foundation
add
Season 3: Get ready for the story of an unexpected hero! Atalanta is abandoned at birth in the deep forest, where all expect her to perish. Instead, she’s adopt... More
Kids & FamilyStories for Kids
Season 3: Get ready for the story of an unexpected hero! Atalanta is abandoned at birth in the deep forest, where all expect her to perish. Instead, she’s adopt... More

Available Episodes

5 of 33
  • Atalanta 3: "A place to escape from princely concerns?"
    Young Meleager enjoys the quiet of the forest, until his father, King Oeneus, shouts through the trees to wish him happy birthday.  They return to the palace for the festival of the first fruits, and everyone celebrates!  But they have made a terrible mistake – which places their kingdom in dire peril. Combining the artistry of foremost contemporary theater-makers with the timeless stories of Greek myth and the imaginative power of audio, Live from Mount Olympus is an adventure for tweens and their grownups. The podcast is a production of the Onassis Foundation, co-produced by the Brooklyn-based theater ensemble The TEAM, and directed by Tony Award-winner Rachel Chavkin (Hadestown, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet), Zhailon Levingston (Chicken & Biscuits, Director of Initiatives at Broadway Avocacy Coalition), Ahmad Simmons (Performer in Hadestown, Carousel, Westside Story, Associate Choreograph, Hadestown), and Keenan Tyler Oliphant (Associate Director, Hadestown & Director, PlayCo’s Will You Come with Me?). Karen Brooks Hopkins is our executive producer. Our series creator and showrunner is Peabody Award-winning producer Julie Burstein. Our actors include: Carlo Alban, Ben Beckley, Kayla Bennett, Sumaya Bouhbal, Vinie Burrows, Sean Carvajal, Jill Frutkin, Abel Garcia, Divine Garland, Halima Henderson, Joanne Hernandez, Monée Cheri Hunter, Modesto “Flako” Jimenez, Libby King, Ian Lassiter, Zhailon Levingston, Christian Liberus, Nehemiah Luckett, Kimberly Marable, Jake Margolin, Justin Medina, James Harrison Monaco, Gregg Mozgala, Xavier Pacheco, Elena Reyes, Mickey Robinson, Cat Rodríguez, Max Samuels, Kristen Sieh, John Turturro, Jillian Walker. And André De Shields is Hermes Special thanks to Adrienne Hopkins, Caroline Hopkins, and Natalie Hopkins. This season, The TEAM’s Interim Producing Director Nidia Medina and Producing Associate Chandler Smith led production, with support from the new Producing Director Emma Orme. We had casting support from Melissa Friedman of Epic Theater Ensemble. Our writer is Nathan Yungerberg. Yonatan Rekem is assistant editor and Claire Striet is our production assistant. Audio production and mix by John Melillo. Music composed by Magdalini Giannikou, and performed by Banda Magda. Jason Adam Katzenstein created our illustrations and is series humor consultant. A big thank you to our creative advisors: Dr. Michael Cohen, Effie Tsiotsiou, Dr. Janet Handler Burstein and Richard Nodell. Michael Kendrick is Program Director for Onassis USA and Olivia Buntaine is antiquities consultant for our show. Marketing by Causelab. Social Media management by Milagros Verendia. Press by Blake Zidell. Graphic design by Onassis Creative Studio. Live from Mount Olympus was recorded with tracking engineers Marc Frongillo and Violette Furton at Dubway Studios and Roy Hendrickson at The Power Station at Berklee NYC. This season is dedicated to the memory of Dr. Janet Handler Burstein, who believed that these myths continue to express our human struggle to understand ourselves and the world we live in. Since 1975, the Onassis Foundation has been dedicated to culture, community, and education, with projects that can effectively inspire social change and justice across borders. Learn more at www.onassis.org. Live from Mount Olympus is distributed by PRX.
    5/2/2023
    22:20
  • Atalanta 2: “Once an outcast always an outcast”
    Atalanta dares her bear cub siblings to leave the shelter of the forest. As they gorge on grapes in a vineyard, they overhear gossipy birds who know much more about Atalanta’s life than she does, until Mama Bear suddenly warns them of danger. Combining the artistry of foremost contemporary theater-makers with the timeless stories of Greek myth and the imaginative power of audio, Live from Mount Olympus is an adventure for tweens and their grownups. The podcast is a production of the Onassis Foundation, co-produced by the Brooklyn-based theater ensemble The TEAM, and directed by Tony Award-winner Rachel Chavkin (Hadestown, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet), Zhailon Levingston (Chicken & Biscuits, Director of Initiatives at Broadway Avocacy Coalition), Ahmad Simmons (Performer in Hadestown, Carousel, Westside Story, Associate Choreograph, Hadestown), and Keenan Tyler Oliphant (Associate Director, Hadestown & Director, PlayCo’s Will You Come with Me?). Karen Brooks Hopkins is our executive producer. Our series creator and showrunner is Peabody Award-winning producer Julie Burstein. Our actors include: Carlo Alban, Ben Beckley, Kayla Bennett, Sumaya Bouhbal, Vinie Burrows, Sean Carvajal, Jill Frutkin, Abel Garcia, Divine Garland, Halima Henderson, Joanne Hernandez, Monée Cheri Hunter, Modesto “Flako” Jimenez, Libby King, Ian Lassiter, Zhailon Levingston, Christian Liberus, Nehemiah Luckett, Kimberly Marable, Jake Margolin, Justin Medina, James Harrison Monaco, Gregg Mozgala, Xavier Pacheco, Elena Reyes, Mickey Robinson, Cat Rodríguez, Max Samuels, Kristen Sieh, John Turturro, Jillian Walker And André De Shields is Hermes Special thanks to Adrienne Hopkins, Caroline Hopkins, and Natalie Hopkins. This season, The TEAM’s Interim Producing Director Nidia Medina and Producing Associate Chandler Smith led production, with support from the new Producing Director Emma Orme. We had casting support from Melissa Friedman of Epic Theater Ensemble. Our writer is Nathan Yungerberg. Yonatan Rekem is assistant editor and Claire Striet is our production assistant. Audio production and mix by John Melillo. Music composed by Magdalini Giannikou, and performed by Banda Magda. Jason Adam Katzenstein created our illustrations and is series humor consultant. A big thank you to our creative advisors: Dr. Michael Cohen, Effie Tsiotsiou, and Richard Nodell. Michael Kendrick is Program Director for Onassis USA and Olivia Buntaine is antiquities consultant for our show. Marketing by Causelab. Social Media management by Milagros Verendia. Press by Blake Zidell. Graphic design by Onassis Creative Studio. Live from Mount Olympus was recorded with tracking engineers Marc Frongillo and Violette Furton at Dubway Studios and Roy Hendrickson at The Power Station at Berklee NYC. This season is dedicated to the memory of Dr. Janet Handler Burstein, who believed that these myths continue to express our human struggle to understand ourselves and the world we live in. Since 1975, the Onassis Foundation has been dedicated to culture, community, and education, with projects that can effectively inspire social change and justice across borders. Learn more at www.onassis.org. Live from Mount Olympus is distributed by PRX.
    4/25/2023
    17:58
  • Atalanta 1: “Who would leave a baby in the forest???”
    Abandoned with nothing but a scrap of cloth which bears her name, a baby cries on the forest floor. The goddesses Artemis and Athena watch in astonishment as a mother bear, grieving for her own lost cub , nurses the tiny newborn. On the same day, the Fates visit a newborn prince, and predict a terrible end to his life. What will become of these two babes? Combining the artistry of foremost contemporary theater-makers with the timeless stories of Greek myth and the imaginative power of audio, Live from Mount Olympus is an adventure for tweens and their grownups. The podcast is a production of the Onassis Foundation, co-produced by the Brooklyn-based theater ensemble The TEAM, and directed by Tony Award-winner Rachel Chavkin (Hadestown, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet), Zhailon Levingston (Chicken & Biscuits, Director of Initiatives at Broadway Avocacy Coalition), Ahmad Simmons (Performer in Hadestown, Carousel, Westside Story, Associate Choreograph, Hadestown), and Keenan Tyler Oliphant (Associate Director, Hadestown & Director, PlayCo’s Will You Come with Me?). Karen Brooks Hopkins is our executive producer. Our series creator and showrunner is Peabody Award-winning producer Julie Burstein. Our actors include: Carlo Alban, Ben Beckley, Kayla Bennett, Sumaya Bouhbal, Vinie Burrows, Sean Carvajal, Jill Frutkin, Abel Garcia, Divine Garland, Halima Henderson, Joanne Hernandez, Monée Cheri Hunter, Modesto “Flako” Jimenez, Libby King, Ian Lassiter, Zhailon Levingston, Christian Liberus, Nehemiah Luckett, Kimberly Marable, Jake Margolin, Justin Medina, James Harrison Monaco, Gregg Mozgala, Xavier Pacheco, Elena Reyes, Mickey Robinson, Cat Rodríguez, Max Samuels, Kristen Sieh, John Turturro, Jillian Walker And André De Shields is Hermes Special thanks to Adrienne Hopkins, Caroline Hopkins, and Natalie Hopkins. This season, The TEAM’s Interim Producing Director Nidia Medina and Producing Associate Chandler Smith led production, with support from the new Producing Director Emma Orme. We had casting support from Melissa Friedman of Epic Theater Ensemble. Our writer is Nathan Yungerberg. Yonatan Rekem is assistant editor and Claire Striet is our production assistant. Audio production and mix by John Melillo. Music composed by Magdalini Giannikou, and performed by Banda Magda. Jason Adam Katzenstein created our illustrations and is series humor consultant. A big thank you to our creative advisors: Dr. Michael Cohen, Effie Tsiotsiou, Dr. Janet Handler Burstein and Richard Nodell. Michael Kendrick is Program Director for Onassis USA and Olivia Buntaine is antiquities consultant for our show. Marketing by Causelab. Social Media management by Milagros Verendia. Press by Blake Zidell. Graphic design by Onassis Creative Studio. Live from Mount Olympus was recorded with tracking engineers Marc Frongillo and Violette Furton at Dubway Studios and Roy Hendrickson at The Power Station at Berklee NYC. Thanks to Fosterfields Living Historical Farm for the sound of their spinning wheel. This season is dedicated to the memory of Dr. Janet Handler Burstein, who believed that these myths continue to express our human struggle to understand ourselves and the world we live in. Since 1975, the Onassis Foundation has been dedicated to culture, community, and education, with projects that can effectively inspire social change and justice across borders. Learn more at www.onassis.org. Live from Mount Olympus is distributed by PRX.
    4/18/2023
    16:10
  • Get ready for an unexpected hero! Season 3 of Live from Mount Olympus: Trailer
    Season Three of Live from Mount Olympus begins! A tiny newborn is abandoned in the forest of Arcadia. Raised by bears, the baby grows up fierce and strong, with the wild and beautiful heart of the forest beating inside her. Yet when she ventures into the human world, everyone she meets thinks they’re doing her a favor by telling her how to dress and act and be, and she must fight to decide for herself who she is and where she belongs. Combining the artistry of foremost contemporary theater-makers with the timeless stories of Greek myth and the imaginative power of audio, Live from Mount Olympus is an adventure for tweens and their grownups. The podcast is a production of the Onassis Foundation, co-produced by the Brooklyn-based theater ensemble The TEAM, and directed by Tony Award-winner Rachel Chavkin (Hadestown, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet), Zhailon Levingston (Chicken & Biscuits, Director of Initiatives at Broadway Avocacy Coalition), Ahmad Simmons (Performer in Hadestown, Carousel, Westside Story, Associate Choreograph, Hadestown), and Keenan Tyler Oliphant (Associate Director, Hadestown & Director, PlayCo’s Will You Come with Me?). Karen Brooks Hopkins is our executive producer. Our series creator and showrunner is Peabody Award-winning producer Julie Burstein. Our actors include: Carlo Alban, Ben Beckley, Kayla Bennett, Sumaya Bouhbal, Vinie Burrows, Sean Carvajal, Jill Frutkin, Abel Garcia, Divine Garland, Halima Henderson, Joanne Hernandez, Monée Cheri Hunter, Modesto “Flako” Jimenez, Libby King, Ian Lassiter, Zhailon Levingston, Christian Liberus, Nehemiah Luckett, Kimberly Marable, Jake Margolin, Justin Medina, James Harrison Monaco, Gregg Mozgala, Xavier Pacheco, Elena Reyes, Mickey Robinson, Cat Rodríguez, Max Samuels, Kristen Sieh, John Turturro, and Jillian Walker. André De Shields is Hermes. Special thanks to Adrienne Hopkins, Caroline Hopkins, and Natalie Hopkins. This season, The TEAM’s Interim Producing Director Nidia Medina and Producing Associate Chandler Smith led production, with support from the new Producing Director Emma Orme. We had casting support from Melissa Friedman of Epic Theater Ensemble. Our writer is Nathan Yungerberg. Yonatan Rekem is assistant editor and Claire Striet is our production assistant. Audio production and mix by John Melillo. Music composed by Magdalini Giannikou, and performed by Banda Magda. Jason Adam Katzenstein created our illustrations and is series humor consultant. A big thank you to our creative advisors: Dr. Michael Cohen, Effie Tsiotsiou, Dr. Janet Handler Burstein and Richard Nodell. Michael Kendrick is Program Director for Onassis USA and Olivia Buntaine is antiquities consultant for our show. Marketing by Causelab. Social Media management by Milagros Verendia. Press by Blake Zidell. Graphic design by Onassis Creative Studio. Live from Mount Olympus was recorded with tracking engineers Marc Frongillo and Violette Furton at Dubway Studios and Roy Hendrickson at The Power Station at Berklee NYC. This season is dedicated to the memory of Dr. Janet Handler Burstein, who believed that these myths continue to express our human struggle to understand ourselves and the world we live in. Since 1975, the Onassis Foundation has been dedicated to culture, community, and education, with projects that can effectively inspire social change and justice across borders. Learn more at www.onassis.org. Live from Mount Olympus is distributed by PRX.
    4/11/2023
    3:16
  • Mythlet: How to Become a Mythical Monster
    We love scary monsters – how about you?  Greek mythology is FULL of terrifying monsters - and on Live from Mount Olympus, many of them are played by Ian Lassiter.  In this mythlet, Ian reveals how he prepares to become the bloodthirsty sea monster Cetus, who menaces Perseus and Andromeda in Season One, and the imposing three-headed dog Cerberus who surprises Persephone in Season Two! We also want to invite you to share your scariest mythological monster impression! Call us at (646) 543-0799, leave your grown up’s contact info in case we have the chance to share your monster (phone number is fine), and give us your BEST monster voice! We can’t wait to listen! Combining the artistry of foremost contemporary theater-makers with the timeless stories of Greek myth and the imaginative power of audio, Live from Mount Olympus is an adventure for tweens and families of all ages. This podcast is a production of the Onassis Foundation. The bold and original audio drama is created and produced by Peabody Award-winning showrunner Julie Burstein, co-produced by the Brooklyn-based theater ensemble The TEAM, and directed by Tony Award-winner Rachel Chavkin (Hadestown, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet) and Keenan Tyler Oliphant (Associate Director of Hadestown and director of PlayCo’s upcoming U.S. premiere of Ebru Nihan Celkan’s Will You Come with Me?). Karen Brooks Hopkins is the executive producer. Live from Mount Olympus is presented by TRAX from PRX. Find out more at Onassis.link/Olympus Our actors include: Kayla Bennett, Eric Berryman, Vinie Burrows, Jaaliyah Casey, Divine Garland, Mari Harris, Joanne Hernandez, Modesto “Flako” Jimenez, Anna Kendrick, Libby King, Ian Lassiter, Zhailon Levingston, Christina Liberus, Kimberly Marable, Nehemia Luckett, Jake Margolin, James Harrison Monaco, Isabella Rossellini, Kristen Sieh, Nidra Sous la Terre, Eierene Tuakora, and Ching Valdes-Aran. And André De Shields is Hermes. Special thanks to Calvin Samuel Blanch, Elliot Byler, Sam Chavrichs, Adrienne Hopkins, Caroline Hopkins, and Natalie Hopkins. The TEAM’s Producing Director is Alexandra Lalonde, and Producing Manager is Laura Elliot.  We had casting support from Melissa Friedman of Epic Theater Ensemble. Our writer is Nathan Yungerberg.  Tessa Zitter is assistant producer and Yonatan Rekem is assistant editor.  Audio production and mix by John Melillo. Live from Mount Olympus music was composed by Magdalini Giannikou, with help from Luca Bordonaro, and performed by Banda Magda. Jason Adam Katzenstein created our illustrations and is our series humor consultant. Michael Kendrick is Program Director for Onassis USA.  Marketing and social media management by Karina Grudnikov and Caroline English.  Press by Blake Zidell.  Graphic design by Onassis Creative Studio. Since 1975, the Onassis Foundation has been dedicated to culture, community, and education, with projects that can effectively inspire social change and justice across borders. Learn more at www.onassis.org.
    10/25/2022
    6:15

More Kids & Family podcasts

About Live from Mount Olympus

Season 3: Get ready for the story of an unexpected hero! Atalanta is abandoned at birth in the deep forest, where all expect her to perish. Instead, she’s adopted by a mama bear, who raises her as her own.  As Atalanta grows, she knows she is loved but senses that she is different  – she doesn’t look like her brother and sister, she runs on two legs faster than they can on four, she has no fur of her own. But if she’s not a bear, then what is she? Artemis teaches the bear girl how to hunt, Athena teaches her the finer points of human society, and Atalanta becomes a skilled archer, ready for adventure. When she meets the greatest heroes in Greece (who are none too happy about having a girl in their midst) Atalanta surprises them all.

Season 2: Persephone longs for the chance to do more than paint the flowers that suddenly bloom wherever she steps as she trails behind her mother Demeter. When Persephone breaks free to join her friends Artemis and Athena for a picnic, she is suddenly stolen away to the underworld, full of intimidating gods and misunderstood monsters. On her own for the first time, Persephone struggles to find her way in the dark world below. Demeter tears apart the world above to bring her daughter back to the sunlight, and nothing can grow.  When nothing grows, humans starve. Can the gods stop fighting  so humanity can survive?

Season 1: When young Perseus makes a rash promise to save his mother from the clutches of an evil king, he has to strike out on a dangerous quest.  Hermes, god of luck and thieves (Hadestown's André De Shields), is our host for this tale of terrifying monsters, powerful gods, and a brave girl who will change our hero’s life forever.

Combining the artistry of foremost contemporary theater-makers with the timeless stories of Greek myth and the imaginative power of audio, Live from Mount Olympus is an adventure for tweens and families of all ages. This podcast is a production of the Onassis Foundation.

This bold and original audio drama is created and produced by Peabody Award-winning showrunner Julie Burstein, co-produced by the Brooklyn-based theater ensemble The TEAM, and directed by Tony Award-winner Rachel Chavkin, Zhailon Levingston, Ahmad Simmons, and Keenan Tyler Oliphant. Karen Brooks Hopkins is the executive producer.

Live from Mount Olympus is presented by TRAX from PRX.

Find out more at Onassis.link/Olympus

Since 1975, the Onassis Foundation has been dedicated to culture, community, and education, with projects that can effectively inspire social change and justice across borders. Learn more at www.onassis.org.

Podcast website

Listen to Live from Mount Olympus, Expanding Reality and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Live from Mount Olympus

Live from Mount Olympus

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Live from Mount Olympus: Podcasts in Family