When Eris, goddess of discord, crashes the wedding of the mortal Peleus and sea goddess Thetis, she wreaks her usual havoc. Eris throws a golden apple into the party, which is inscribed “For the goddess who is most fair.” Her mischief sparks a tussle between Athena, Hera and Aphrodite that transforms the entire world. Live from Mount Olympus is produced by the Onassis Foundation. Karen Brooks Hopkins is executive producer. Our series creator and showrunner is Julie Burstein. Live from Mount Olympus is co-produced by the Brooklyn-based theatre collective The TEAM. Our directors are Rachel Chavkin, Josiah Davis, Joan Sergay, and Keenan Tyler Oliphant. Our actors are: Eric Berryman (Dionysus, Pan, Zephrys); Ato Blankson-Wood (Apollo); Josiah Davis (Ganymede); Jill Frutkin (Aphrodite); Joanne Hernandez (Daphne); Adrienne Hopkins (Nymph); Caroline Hopkins (Zoe); Natalie Hopkins (Nymph); Modesto ‘Flako’ Jimenez (Otus); Libby King (Athena); Ian Lassiter (Zeus); Zhailon Levingston (Announcer); Christina Liberus (Artemis); Nehemiah Luckett (Midas); Kimberly Marable (Leto, Fury); Jake Margolin (Orion); Marcel Isaiah Martinez (Hyacinthus); James Harrison Monaco (Marsyas); Xavier Pacheco (Paris, Ephialtes); Kristen Sieh (Python, Fury); Nedra Marie Taylor (Hera); Ching Valdes-Aran (Delos); Daniel Watts (Eros, Silenus) And André De Shields is Hermes (and in this episode, Eris, goddess of discord!) The TEAM’s Producing Director is Emma Orme, and Associate Producer is Diana Khong. We thank the artists and leaders of Epic Theater Ensemble for their continued collaboration! Live from Mount Olympus is written by Nathan Yungerberg with Julie Burstein and Jason Adam Katzenstein. Audio production and mix by John Melillo. Audio editing and sound design by Julie Burstein and David Schulman (E1 and E4). Music and songs composed, arranged and produced by Magdalini Giannikou. Lyrics and vocal production by Malena Marcase. Music performed by Banda Magda. Instrumental music mixed and mastered by Luca Bordonaro. Songs mixed and mastered by Tom Beuchel. Music direction by Magdalini Giannikou and Nehemiah Luckett. Jason Adam Katzenstein created our illustrations and is series humor consultant. Series creative advisors: Dr. Michael Cohen and Richard Nodell. Mandy Boikou is Administrative Director and Sofia Pipa is Program Manager at Onassis USA. Amal Biskin is our production assistant. Live from Mount Olympus was recorded with engineers Roy Hendrickson, Mor Mezrich, Matthew Sullivan, Matthew Soares, Omisha Chaitanya and Elizabeth Scott at The Power Station at Berklee NYC. Press by Grand Communications. Graphic design by Onassis Creative Studio. Live from Mount Olympus is distributed by PRX. Since 1975, the Onassis Foundation has been dedicated to culture, community, and education, with projects that can effectively inspire social change and justice across borders. Learn more at www.onassis.org.

When twin giants storm Olympus, a prophecy reveals that no god nor man can kill them. Artemis has to find room in her heart to forgive Apollo so they can embark on their most dangerous adventure yet – to save the gods. Will Olympus endure? Live from Mount Olympus is produced by the Onassis Foundation. Karen Brooks Hopkins is executive producer. Our series creator and showrunner is Julie Burstein. Live from Mount Olympus is co-produced by the Brooklyn-based theatre collective The TEAM. Our directors are Rachel Chavkin, Josiah Davis, Joan Sergay, and Keenan Tyler Oliphant. Our actors are: Eric Berryman (Dionysus, Pan, Zephrys); Ato Blankson-Wood (Apollo); Josiah Davis (Ganymede); Jill Frutkin (Aphrodite); Joanne Hernandez (Daphne); Adrienne Hopkins (Nymph); Caroline Hopkins (Zoe); Natalie Hopkins (Nymph); Modesto ‘Flako’ Jimenez (Otus); Libby King (Athena); Ian Lassiter (Zeus); Zhailon Levingston (Announcer); Christina Liberus (Artemis); Nehemiah Luckett (Midas); Kimberly Marable (Leto, Fury); Jake Margolin (Orion); Marcel Isaiah Martinez (Hyacinthus); James Harrison Monaco (Marsyas); Xavier Pacheco (Paris, Ephialtes); Kristen Sieh (Python, Fury); Nedra Marie Taylor (Hera); Ching Valdes-Aran (Delos); Daniel Watts (Eros, Silenus) And André De Shields is Hermes (and this season, Eris, goddess of discord!) The TEAM’s Producing Director is Emma Orme, and Associate Producer is Diana Khong. We thank the artists and leaders of Epic Theater Ensemble for their continued collaboration! Live from Mount Olympus is written by Nathan Yungerberg with Julie Burstein and Jason Adam Katzenstein. Audio production and mix by John Melillo. Audio editing and sound design by Julie Burstein and David Schulman (E1 and E4). Music and songs composed, arranged and produced by Magdalini Giannikou. Lyrics and vocal production by Malena Marcase. Music performed by Banda Magda. Instrumental music mixed and mastered by Luca Bordonaro. Songs mixed and mastered by Tom Beuchel. Music direction by Magdalini Giannikou and Nehemiah Luckett. Jason Adam Katzenstein created our illustrations and is series humor consultant. Series creative advisors: Dr. Michael Cohen and Richard Nodell. Mandy Boikou is Administrative Director and Sofia Pipa is Program Manager at Onassis USA. Amal Biskin is our production assistant. Live from Mount Olympus was recorded with engineers Roy Hendrickson, Mor Mezrich, Matthew Sullivan, Matthew Soares, Omisha Chaitanya and Elizabeth Scott at The Power Station at Berklee NYC. Press by Grand Communications. Graphic design by Onassis Creative Studio. Live from Mount Olympus is distributed by PRX. Since 1975, the Onassis Foundation has been dedicated to culture, community, and education, with projects that can effectively inspire social change and justice across borders. Learn more at www.onassis.org.

The Greek gods live high on Mount Olympus, and from time to time - they sing! As the gods celebrate Artemis and Apollo's triumph over the twin giants, they sing their Olympian anthem - "Look for Us!" CHORUS: In the sun, the moon, the stars No matter where you are Keep us in your heart and look for us Know that this is always true All our stories live in you APOLLO: In the rising sun, recall my melodies APHRODITE: I live in passion, desire and beauty ARTEMIS: See me in the wild, in the light of the moon ATHENA: You’ll find me in wisdom, and freedom too CHORUS: We’re never far away In the sun, the moon, the stars No matter where you are Keep us in your heart and look for us Know that this is always true All our stories live in you They live in you LETO: In a mother’s love , feel my presence there DIONYSUS: In the frenzy of a party , feel my joy in the air ZEUS: In the midst of a storm hear the power of my thunder HERA: In marriage, see my spirit HERMES: And in mischief know my wonder CHORUS 2: We’re never far away In the sun, the moon, the stars No matter where you are Keep us in your heart and look for us Know that this is always true All our stories live in you We’re never far away Just look for us Olympus forever! Eric Berryman is Dionysus, Ato Blankson-Wood is Apollo, Jill Frutkin is Aphrodite, Libby King is Athena, Ian Lassiter is Zeus, Christina Liberus is Artemis; Kimberly Marable is Leto, Nedra Marie Taylor is Hera, and André De Shields is Hermes. "Look for Us" (and all of Live from Mount Olympus music and songs) was composed, arranged and produced by Magdalini Giannikou. Lyrics and vocal production by Malena Marcase. Music performed by Banda Magda. Songs mixed and mastered by Tom Beuchel. Music direction by Magdalini Giannikou and Nehemiah Luckett.

About Live from Mount Olympus

About Live from Mount Olympus

About Live from Mount Olympus

A dramatic adventure for tweens and listeners of all ages, Live from Mount Olympus weaves timeless Greek myths with the artistry of foremost contemporary theater-makers. Hermes, god of storytellers, travelers, and thieves (Tony Award-winner André De Shields) is our host.Season Seven: Apollo & Artemis: Are you ready to jam out with the gods in our first-ever musical season? Apollo, shining god of music, releases his hit single, “Dragon Slayer.” With the swagger of a divine rock star, Apollo shares his triumphs, but when Apollo acts cruelly towards his twin sister Artemis, he must seek forgiveness – or risk the destruction of all of Olympus.Season Six: Theseus and Ariadne: King Minos of Crete demands fourteen young Athenians to feed to the monstrous Minotaur, so Prince Theseus and a lively group of teenagers set sail. Minos expects his daughter Ariadne to watch as the Athenian tributes meet their gruesome deaths. But Eros, mischievous god of love, takes aim, changing everyone's fate. Season Five: Pandora: Zeus, king of the gods, commands Hephaestus to sculpt a beautiful woman out of clay, and orders each god to grant her a gift. While you may think you know Pandora's story, you’ve never heard it told this way before.Season Four: Prometheus: You’d think being able to see the future would be a gift – but Prometheus’s visions are never completely clear. When he glimpses a coming war that threatens the whole world, Prometheus must forge an unlikely alliance with the young Olympian Zeus. Season Three: Atalanta: A tiny newborn, abandoned in the forest, is adopted by a mama bear who raises her as her own. Guided by Artemis and Athena, the bear girl grows up wise and strong, a skilled archer ready for adventure. When she meets the greatest heroes in all Greece - who are none too happy to hunt alongside a girl - Atalanta surprises them all.Season Two: Demeter and Persephone: Persephone is eager to strike out on her own, but is suddenly pulled into the underworld and must find her power in the darkness. Her mother Demeter fights to bring her back to the sunlight, and nothing can grow. Can the Olympians stop fighting before humanity starves?Season One: Perseus: Young Perseus makes a rash promise to save his mother from the clutches of an evil king, and must strike out on a dangerous quest full of terrifying monsters, powerful gods, and a brave girl who will change our hero’s life forever.Live from Mount Olympus is a production of the Onassis Foundation, created & produced by Peabody Award-winning showrunner Julie Burstein, co-produced by the Brooklyn-based theater collective The TEAM, & directed by Rachel Chavkin, Zhailon Levingston, Keenan Tyler Oliphant, & Josiah Davis. Karen Brooks Hopkins is executive producer.Written by Nathan Yungerberg. Audio production & mix by John Melillo. Audio editing & sound design by David Schulman (S1), Yonatan Rekem (S2-6), Tessa Zitter (S2), and Julie Burstein (S7). Magdalini Giannikou composed our original music & songs, performed by Banda Magda. Song lyrics & vocal production by Malena Marcase, mixed & mastered by Tom Beuchel, score mixed & mastered by Luca Bordonaro. Jason Adam Katzenstein created our illustrations & is series humor consultant.Press by Grand Communications. Graphic design by Onassis Creative Studio. Distribution by PRX.Since 1975, the Onassis Foundation has been dedicated to culture, community, & education, with projects that can effectively inspire social change and justice across borders. Learn more at www.onassis.org.