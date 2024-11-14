Blippi and Meekah are going sledding on Snow Peak Mountain! But wait! It gets better! They get to take a train to get there. BEST DAY EVER.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

When the fire alarm rings while Blippi and Meekah visit their local fire station, Chief Branburry invites the two best friends to ride along and help with a very cute rescue.

A hot summer day at the clubhouse has Blippi and Meekah wondering how animals stay cool on days like this. They set out on a safari to learn how lions, hippos and elephants live in hot African climates.

Blippi and Meekah's favorite band, Blake and The Ballpits are in town! Or, Blake is in town, the Ballpits are missing! Blippi, Meekah and TABBS jump in as the backup band to help Blake rock out at the concert.

About Blippi & Meekah’s Road Trip

The recipient of TWO 2024 Gold Signal Awards for ‘Best Kids’ and ‘Best Road Trip’ Podcast, Blippi & Meekah’s Road Trip follows best friends Blippi and Meekah as they hop in their BlippiMobile, beep, beep! and take a road trip to an awesome adventure driven by their curiosity. Visiting a vrooming Monster Truck Rally, a singing Rainforest and roaring Prehistoric Era to meet dinosaurs, each adventure is packed with interactive sounds, fun facts, songs and games, like “Follow Your Ears” and “What’s Outside Your Window”. When their adventures end, Blippi and Meekah drive back to their Clubhouse, recounting their favorite moments, learnings and discoveries. They had so much fun, they can’t wait to go on another ultimate road trip real soon – with YOU!