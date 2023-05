What If World - Stories for Kids

Elsa asks: What if it got so cold that everything grew fur?

Pixicato is bored of studying magic, so she takes a break with her friend Snurtle, the snow turtle. But when they get trapped in a Minotaur's Labyrinth, will her magic be enough to save them? Lessons include: Every new skill you practice can help you find your path; as Pablo Picasso once said, you must "learn the rules like a pro so that you can break them like an artist."