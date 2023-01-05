What If World - Stories for Kids

Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Eric O'Keeffe
What if a dragon lived in my closet? What if there were a never-ending bowl of ice cream? Pirates, fairies, wizards, robots and many more friends help Mr. Eric ... More
  • Jack asks: What if all of What If World had identical twins?
    When Fred catches a “glowed” (think an especially shiny cold), he starts duplicating everyone in What If World with his magical sneezes! Lessons include: helping others out can leave them with more time and energy to play with you; taking advantage of others' care is not very caring This episode originally aired on May 20th, 2019. Please take our short survey to help the show and earn a chance to win a $500 Amazon gift card: surveymonkey.com/r/whatifworld Join our Patreon for ad-free stories, monthly bonus episodes, a shout-out on the show, bi-annual mailings, and more! patreon.com/whatifworld Our character art is by Ana Stretcu, and our episode art is by Lynn Hickernell.  Subscribe to What If World wherever you listen: link.chtbl.com/whatifworld. Share questions and artwork with a grownup's help via email at [email protected] or Instagram @whatifworldpodcast. What If World is made by Eric and Karen O'Keeffe. A big thanks to our producer Miss Lynn. Our podcast art is by Jason O’Keefe, and our theme song is by Craig Martinson.Advertise on What If World: [email protected]
    5/1/2023
    14:38
  • Levi asks: What if stovepipe hats had stoves on top?
    Can the wizard, Professor Abacus P. Grumbler, really go a whole day without using magic? Maybe, if he goes shopping at the Monster Market! Lessons include: You can always find a way to help, though it might involve stepping outside of your comfort zone; when a resource is scarce, we’ve got to do our best to share it. Please take our short survey to help the show and earn a chance to win a $500 Amazon gift card: surveymonkey.com/r/whatifworld Join our Patreon for ad-free stories, monthly bonus episodes, a shout-out on the show, bi-annual mailings, and more! patreon.com/whatifworld Our character art is by Ana Stretcu, and our episode art is by Lynn Hickernell.  Subscribe to What If World wherever you listen: link.chtbl.com/whatifworld. Share questions and artwork with a grownup's help via email at [email protected] or Instagram @whatifworldpodcast. What If World is made by Eric and Karen O'Keeffe. A big thanks to our producer Miss Lynn. Our podcast art is by Jason O’Keefe, and our theme song is by Craig Martinson. Advertise on What If World: [email protected]
    4/24/2023
    18:14
  • Elsa asks: What if it got so cold that everything grew fur?
    Pixicato is bored of studying magic, so she takes a break with her friend Snurtle, the snow turtle. But when they get trapped in a Minotaur’s Labyrinth, will her magic be enough to save them? Lessons include: Every new skill you practice can help you find your path; as Pablo Picasso once said, you must “learn the rules like a pro so that you can break them like an artist.” Please take our short survey to help the show and earn a chance to win a $500 Amazon gift card: surveymonkey.com/r/whatifworld Join our Patreon for ad-free stories, monthly bonus episodes, a shout-out on the show, bi-annual mailings, and more! patreon.com/whatifworld Our character art is by Ana Stretcu, and our episode art is by Lynn Hickernell.  Subscribe to What If World wherever you listen: link.chtbl.com/whatifworld. Share questions and artwork with a grownup's help via email at [email protected] or Instagram @whatifworldpodcast. What If World is made by Eric and Karen O'Keeffe. A big thanks to our producer Miss Lynn. Our podcast art is by Jason O’Keefe, and our theme song is by Craig Martinson. Advertise on What If World: [email protected]
    4/17/2023
    19:34
  • Desmond asks: What if a cat and a dog started a cooking show?
    Welcome to another episode of inFredible! This time, Fred joins JFKat to cook all your favorite foods that start with P! Unless, of course, they come alive… Lessons include: Taking a break from plans and worries may help you discover a solution; sharing a meal with loved ones is a great way to reconnect Please take our short survey to help the show and earn a chance to win a $500 Amazon gift card: surveymonkey.com/r/whatifworld Join our Patreon for ad-free stories, monthly bonus episodes, a shout-out on the show, bi-annual mailings, and more! patreon.com/whatifworld Our character art is by Ana Stretcu, and our episode art is by Lynn Hickernell.  Subscribe to What If World wherever you listen: link.chtbl.com/whatifworld. Share questions and artwork with a grownup's help via email at [email protected] or Instagram @whatifworldpodcast. What If World is made by Eric and Karen O'Keeffe. A big thanks to our producer Miss Lynn. Our podcast art is by Jason O’Keefe, and our theme song is by Craig Martinson. Advertise on What If World: [email protected]
    4/10/2023
    17:20
  • Tallulah asks: What if cats could turn into vampires?
    Have you ever heard the tale of the “Guy Who Cried Vampire”? Well, neither has hard-nosed detective Alabaster Zero. Can he and Fair Elise get to the bottom of this vampire mystery? And what's the deal with that cat? Lessons include: a dream come true may not be all you imagined, and your brain is better at solving mysteries than your gut. This remastered episode originally aired on August 28th, 2017. Join our Patreon for ad-free stories, monthly bonus episodes, a shout-out on the show, bi-annual mailings, and more! patreon.com/whatifworld Our character art is by Ana Stretcu, and our episode art is by Lynn Hickernell. See more art by Ana Stretcu at our merch store, the Imaginarium! whatifworld.threadless.com Subscribe to What If World wherever you listen: link.chtbl.com/whatifworld. Share questions and artwork with a grownup's help via email at [email protected], Instagram @whatifworldpodcast, or snail mail: What If World (or Mr. Eric) P.O. Box 4905 Panorama City, CA 91412 What If World is made by Eric and Karen O'Keeffe. A big thanks to our producer Miss Lynn. Our podcast art is by Jason O’Keefe, and our theme song is by Craig Martinson. Advertise on What If World: [email protected]
    4/3/2023
    17:57

About What If World - Stories for Kids

What if a dragon lived in my closet? What if there were a never-ending bowl of ice cream? Pirates, fairies, wizards, robots and many more friends help Mr. Eric tell stories inspired by kids’ questions. What If World’s progressive stories will keep kids laughing while fostering curiosity, imagination, and resilience. Listen Ad-Free: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/whatifworld/subscribe Call-in a what if question to 205-605-WHAT or email [email protected]!
