What If World - Stories for Kids

Have you ever heard the tale of the “Guy Who Cried Vampire”? Well, neither has hard-nosed detective Alabaster Zero. Can he and Fair Elise get to the bottom of this vampire mystery? And what's the deal with that cat?
Lessons include: a dream come true may not be all you imagined, and your brain is better at solving mysteries than your gut.
This remastered episode originally aired on August 28th, 2017.
