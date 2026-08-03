What If World - Stories for Kids

A classic dungeon crawl takes Iggy, Scuggy, and Claude through Fun Gus’s Mush Room as they try to save the city of STEAMhold.



Lessons include: Kindness comes back to you in unexpected ways; there is always another problem for a hero to help with.



This week, we play G&G with Molly Murphy as Claud the Leafbat Sidekick, Jonathan Cormur as Ignis Draconius the Fire Sorcerer, and Scuggy Woodrot, the Armadillo Magineer.



Molly Murphy is the head writer for Dorktales Storytime Podcast, and you can reach them for all your writing needs at: mkmurphycreative@gmail.com



Jonathan Cormur is a professional voice actor, and you can hear many of his amazing voices on the Dorktales Storytime Podcast: jonincharacter.com/dorktales-storytime-podcast



Dante Belletti tutors middle and high school students on Zoom for test prep and academic support. Grown-ups can email danteabelletti@gmail.com to learn more!



This story is part of a Guilds & Goblins adventure, where What If World guests play an original tabletop RPG for kids and families. Real-life dice rolls, usually with a 20-sided die, help us tell the story, along with your questions! Part 1 & 2 of this series are episodes 398-399. Look for G&G or Cryptid Kids episodes if you want to hear more.



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Share questions with a grownup's help via email: hello@whatifworldpodcast.com or voicemail: 205-605-WHAT (9428)



Eric and Karen O'Keeffe make What If World. Our producer is Miss Lynn. Character art by Ana Stretcu, episode art by Lynn Hickernell, podcast art by Jason O’Keefe, and theme song by Craig Martinson.