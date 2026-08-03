What If World - Stories for Kids

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521 episodes
- Meet Zorilla Gorilla, Zebra Fitzgerald, and the Great Catsby in a New What City adventure that lets us see What If World’s biggest city in a new light.
Themes include: Making new friends, looking out for tricky behavior, moving to a new home, grown-ups handling their big feelings, weird is wonderful.
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We referenced the great article Teacher Your Child About Safe Strangers & Tricky People while working on this story and when talking with our kids about safe grown-ups and tricky behavior. Hopefully it helps you, too!
Want more kids podcasts for the whole family? Grown-ups, subscribe to Starglow+ here. Learn more about Starglow Media here. Follow Starglow on Instagram and YouTube
Share questions with a grown-up's help via email: hello@whatifworldpodcast.com or voicemail: 205-605-WHAT (9428)
Eric and Karen O'Keeffe make What If World. Our producer is Miss Lynn. Character art by Ana Stretcu, episode art by Lynn Hickernell, podcast art by Jason O’Keefe, and theme song by Craig Martinson.
- Talking Bears and mumbling Bearries are just some of the strange creatures Fred the Dog and Alabaster Zero will encounter on their camping trip. Mr. Eric and Miss Lynn fully improvise this story, inspired by your questions, and offer some pointers along the way.
Lessons include: When telling a story with a friend, it helps to talk to them about your ideas before you start.
Subscribe at whatifworld.fun, Support the show, and get our Yoto Cards!
Want more kids podcasts for the whole family? Grown-ups, subscribe to Starglow+ here. Learn more about Starglow Media here. Follow Starglow on Instagram and YouTube
Share questions with a grown-up's help via email: hello@whatifworldpodcast.com or voicemail: 205-605-WHAT (9428)
Eric and Karen O'Keeffe make What If World. Our producer is Miss Lynn. Character art by Ana Stretcu, episode art by Lynn Hickernell, podcast art by Jason O’Keefe, and theme song by Craig Martinson.
- Detective Alabaster Zero will solve the mystery of how Miss Karen helped create What If World. Will he get to the bottom of her villainous plot against cereal?
Lessons include: We’ve got to be bad at something before we get to be sort of okay at it; it can be very fulfilling to figure out something on your own.
Subscribe at whatifworld.fun, Support the show, and get our Yoto Cards!
Want more kids podcasts for the whole family? Grown-ups, subscribe to Starglow+ here. Learn more about Starglow Media here. Follow Starglow on Instagram and YouTube
Share questions with a grownup's help via email: hello@whatifworldpodcast.com or voicemail: 205-605-WHAT (9428)
Eric and Karen O'Keeffe make What If World. Our producer is Miss Lynn. Character art by Ana Stretcu, episode art by Lynn Hickernell, podcast art by Jason O’Keefe, and theme song by Craig Martinson.
- Dracomax has a new friend who hasn’t discovered her true dragon name yet. Can Dracomax help her figure out who she is?
Lessons: We don’t have to be who we’re told to be; Being mean may get you noticed, but it won’t make you happy.
This story has been remastered with new effects, cleaned up sound, and a takeaway practice at the end.
Subscribe at whatifworld.fun, Support the show, and get our Yoto Cards!
Want more kids podcasts for the whole family? Grown-ups, subscribe to Starglow+ here. Learn more about Starglow Media here. Follow Starglow on Instagram and YouTube
Share questions with a grownup's help via email: hello@whatifworldpodcast.com or voicemail: 205-605-WHAT (9428)
Eric and Karen O'Keeffe make What If World. Our producer is Miss Lynn. Character art by Ana Stretcu, episode art by Lynn Hickernell, podcast art by Jason O’Keefe, and theme song by Craig Martinson.
- A classic dungeon crawl takes Iggy, Scuggy, and Claude through Fun Gus’s Mush Room as they try to save the city of STEAMhold.
Lessons include: Kindness comes back to you in unexpected ways; there is always another problem for a hero to help with.
This week, we play G&G with Molly Murphy as Claud the Leafbat Sidekick, Jonathan Cormur as Ignis Draconius the Fire Sorcerer, and Scuggy Woodrot, the Armadillo Magineer.
Molly Murphy is the head writer for Dorktales Storytime Podcast, and you can reach them for all your writing needs at: mkmurphycreative@gmail.com
Jonathan Cormur is a professional voice actor, and you can hear many of his amazing voices on the Dorktales Storytime Podcast: jonincharacter.com/dorktales-storytime-podcast
Dante Belletti tutors middle and high school students on Zoom for test prep and academic support. Grown-ups can email danteabelletti@gmail.com to learn more!
This story is part of a Guilds & Goblins adventure, where What If World guests play an original tabletop RPG for kids and families. Real-life dice rolls, usually with a 20-sided die, help us tell the story, along with your questions! Part 1 & 2 of this series are episodes 398-399. Look for G&G or Cryptid Kids episodes if you want to hear more.
Subscribe at whatifworld.fun, Support the show, and get our Yoto Cards!
Want more kids podcasts for the whole family? Grown-ups, subscribe to Starglow+ here. Learn more about Starglow Media here. Follow Starglow on Instagram and YouTube
Share questions with a grownup's help via email: hello@whatifworldpodcast.com or voicemail: 205-605-WHAT (9428)
Eric and Karen O'Keeffe make What If World. Our producer is Miss Lynn. Character art by Ana Stretcu, episode art by Lynn Hickernell, podcast art by Jason O’Keefe, and theme song by Craig Martinson.
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About What If World - Stories for Kids
Join Mr. Eric for imaginative stories sparked by kids' questions, fostering curiosity and resilience. Grownups, share your kids' What-If Questions, and we may use them in a story! Call our voicemail at 205-605-WHAT or email hello@whatifworldpodcast.com.Podcast website
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