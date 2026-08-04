Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsKids & FamilyKids Meditation & Sleep Stories
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Kids Meditation & Sleep Stories
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Kids Meditation & Sleep Stories

New Horizon
Kids & FamilyStories for Kids
Kids Meditation & Sleep Stories
Latest episode

134 episodes

  • Kids Meditation & Sleep Stories

    Sleep Story for Kids | SLEEPY BED FOR SLEEPY HEAD | Guided Meditation for Children

    08/04/2026 | 22 mins.
    Sleep Story for Kids | SLEEPY BED FOR SLEEPY HEAD | Guided Meditation for Children

    Help your child drift peacefully to sleep with this gentle bedtime meditation. They'll imagine resting in a soft, cozy bed made from angel feathers, surrounded by a calming blue light that encourages relaxation and sweet dreams.

    The first half features a soothing guided meditation, followed by gentle relaxing music that gradually fades away, creating the perfect peaceful atmosphere for a restful night's sleep.
  • Kids Meditation & Sleep Stories

    SHARE YOUR SMILE - A Magical Mindfulness Meditation for Children

    07/27/2026 | 15 mins.
    Share Your Smile – A Magical Mindfulness Meditation for Children

    Take a journey into a world of kindness, imagination, and joy with Share Your Smile, a guided meditation created to help children discover the magic of their own happiness.

    In this peaceful adventure, children will learn that their smile carries warmth, friendship, and love — a small gift that can travel far beyond themselves and brighten the lives of others. With gentle guidance, they are encouraged to feel calm, confident, and connected to the beautiful world around them.

    A reminder for every child:

    You are special.
    You are wonderful.
    And your smile has the power to make the world a brighter place.
  • Kids Meditation & Sleep Stories

    Sleep Story for Kids | THE GLASS SUBMARINE | Guided Meditation for Children

    07/14/2026 | 29 mins.
    The Glass Submarine — A Bedtime Adventure Under the Waves

    Snuggle in close and get ready to drift off on a dreamy underwater journey! In this gentle guided meditation, your little one climbs aboard their very own glass submarine, ready to explore the calm, glowing world beneath the sea. As the submarine glides quietly through soft blue water, curious fish dart by, gentle waves ripple overhead, and the ocean grows quieter and dreamier with every passing moment.

    Perfect for winding down at bedtime, this soothing story combines slow, calming narration with rhythmic breathing cues to help children relax their bodies, quiet their busy minds, and float peacefully into sleep. With no scary surprises — just wonder, curiosity, and calm — The Glass Submarine is an ideal listen for kids who love imaginative adventures and parents looking for a screen-free way to ease into a restful night.

    Dive in, breathe deep, and let the gentle currents carry you off to dreamland. 🌊🛥️💤
  • Kids Meditation & Sleep Stories

    Sleep Story for Kids | THE BUTTERFLY GARDEN | Guided Meditation for Children

    07/06/2026 | 30 mins.
    🌙 Sleep Story for Kids | The Butterfly Garden 🦋 | Guided Meditation for Children

    Drift into a peaceful night's sleep with The Butterfly Garden, a calming bedtime story and guided meditation designed to help children relax, unwind, and fall asleep naturally.

    Join us as we wander through a beautiful butterfly garden filled with colourful flowers, gentle breezes, and magical butterflies. As your child explores this peaceful place, they'll be guided into a soothing butterfly dreamland where their imagination can gently float into a restful sleep.

    Perfect for bedtime, naptime, or quiet moments, this relaxing sleep story encourages mindfulness, deep breathing, and a sense of calm, helping little ones let go of the day's worries and settle into sweet dreams.

    ✨ Perfect for:

    Bedtime relaxation

    Guided meditation for kids

    Calming anxiety and busy minds

    Mindfulness and relaxation

    Peaceful sleep and sweet dreams

    💜 If your child enjoys this story, don't forget to like, subscribe, and turn on notifications for more relaxing sleep stories, guided meditations, and mindful adventures.

    🌟 Sweet dreams, little butterfly. 🦋💤
  • Kids Meditation & Sleep Stories

    Guided Meditation for Kids | LAND OF GRATITUDE | Mindfulness for Children

    06/30/2026 | 15 mins.
    Appreciate all the fantastic things you have in your life as you visit the lovely Land of Gratitude!
More Kids & Family podcasts
Trending Kids & Family podcasts
About Kids Meditation & Sleep Stories
Guided Meditations & Sleep Stories for Kids and Adults of all ages. Download our App for Free: https://www.newhorizonholisticcentre.co.uk/newhorizonapp.html
Podcast website
Kids & FamilyStories for Kids

Listen to Kids Meditation & Sleep Stories, The Southern Tea and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Kids Meditation & Sleep Stories: Podcasts in Family
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.12.4 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 8/7/2026 - 11:07:01 AM
A company fromMADSACK