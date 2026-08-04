Kids Meditation & Sleep Stories

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134 episodes
Sleep Story for Kids | SLEEPY BED FOR SLEEPY HEAD | Guided Meditation for Children08/04/2026 | 22 mins.Sleep Story for Kids | SLEEPY BED FOR SLEEPY HEAD | Guided Meditation for Children
Help your child drift peacefully to sleep with this gentle bedtime meditation. They'll imagine resting in a soft, cozy bed made from angel feathers, surrounded by a calming blue light that encourages relaxation and sweet dreams.
The first half features a soothing guided meditation, followed by gentle relaxing music that gradually fades away, creating the perfect peaceful atmosphere for a restful night's sleep.
- Share Your Smile – A Magical Mindfulness Meditation for Children
Take a journey into a world of kindness, imagination, and joy with Share Your Smile, a guided meditation created to help children discover the magic of their own happiness.
In this peaceful adventure, children will learn that their smile carries warmth, friendship, and love — a small gift that can travel far beyond themselves and brighten the lives of others. With gentle guidance, they are encouraged to feel calm, confident, and connected to the beautiful world around them.
A reminder for every child:
You are special.
You are wonderful.
And your smile has the power to make the world a brighter place.
- The Glass Submarine — A Bedtime Adventure Under the Waves
Snuggle in close and get ready to drift off on a dreamy underwater journey! In this gentle guided meditation, your little one climbs aboard their very own glass submarine, ready to explore the calm, glowing world beneath the sea. As the submarine glides quietly through soft blue water, curious fish dart by, gentle waves ripple overhead, and the ocean grows quieter and dreamier with every passing moment.
Perfect for winding down at bedtime, this soothing story combines slow, calming narration with rhythmic breathing cues to help children relax their bodies, quiet their busy minds, and float peacefully into sleep. With no scary surprises — just wonder, curiosity, and calm — The Glass Submarine is an ideal listen for kids who love imaginative adventures and parents looking for a screen-free way to ease into a restful night.
Dive in, breathe deep, and let the gentle currents carry you off to dreamland. 🌊🛥️💤
- 🌙 Sleep Story for Kids | The Butterfly Garden 🦋 | Guided Meditation for Children
Drift into a peaceful night's sleep with The Butterfly Garden, a calming bedtime story and guided meditation designed to help children relax, unwind, and fall asleep naturally.
Join us as we wander through a beautiful butterfly garden filled with colourful flowers, gentle breezes, and magical butterflies. As your child explores this peaceful place, they'll be guided into a soothing butterfly dreamland where their imagination can gently float into a restful sleep.
Perfect for bedtime, naptime, or quiet moments, this relaxing sleep story encourages mindfulness, deep breathing, and a sense of calm, helping little ones let go of the day's worries and settle into sweet dreams.
✨ Perfect for:
Bedtime relaxation
Guided meditation for kids
Calming anxiety and busy minds
Mindfulness and relaxation
Peaceful sleep and sweet dreams
💜 If your child enjoys this story, don't forget to like, subscribe, and turn on notifications for more relaxing sleep stories, guided meditations, and mindful adventures.
🌟 Sweet dreams, little butterfly. 🦋💤
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About Kids Meditation & Sleep Stories
Guided Meditations & Sleep Stories for Kids and Adults of all ages. Download our App for Free: https://www.newhorizonholisticcentre.co.uk/newhorizonapp.htmlPodcast website
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