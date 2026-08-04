Kids Meditation & Sleep Stories

The Glass Submarine — A Bedtime Adventure Under the Waves



Snuggle in close and get ready to drift off on a dreamy underwater journey! In this gentle guided meditation, your little one climbs aboard their very own glass submarine, ready to explore the calm, glowing world beneath the sea. As the submarine glides quietly through soft blue water, curious fish dart by, gentle waves ripple overhead, and the ocean grows quieter and dreamier with every passing moment.



Perfect for winding down at bedtime, this soothing story combines slow, calming narration with rhythmic breathing cues to help children relax their bodies, quiet their busy minds, and float peacefully into sleep. With no scary surprises — just wonder, curiosity, and calm — The Glass Submarine is an ideal listen for kids who love imaginative adventures and parents looking for a screen-free way to ease into a restful night.



Dive in, breathe deep, and let the gentle currents carry you off to dreamland. 🌊🛥️💤