Kids Meditation & Sleep Stories

Guided Meditations & Sleep Stories for Kids and Adults of all ages.
Download our App for Free: https://www.newhorizonholisticcentre.co.uk/newhorizonapp.html More
Available Episodes
Guided Meditation for Kids: BODY SCAN - Mindfulness for Children
In this Guided Meditation you will perform a gentle body scan... This Mindfulness practice is designed to bring your awareness to the present moment: a place of peace, calm and relaxation.
3/25/2020
10:16
Sleep Meditation for Kids: SLEEPY MIND - Sleep Story for Children
In this Sleep Meditation your child will embark on a journey to their SLEEPY MIND! A doorway within their mind which leads to the perfect place for sleep & relaxation.
This Sleep Story is great for: Sleep, Anxiety, Stress, Worry, Relaxation and expanding the imagination!
2/17/2020
29:35
Meditation for Kids: YOUR SECRET TREEHOUSE - Guided Meditation for Children
In this Guided Meditation we take the child on a journey to their peaceful place; to their secret treehouse in the forest where they find pure relaxation.
This is aimed at making the child feel safe and re-establish feelings of tranquility when suffering challenging emotions such as stress, worry & anxiety.
11/21/2019
16:03
Kids Meditation - SHINE YOUR LIGHT: Guided Meditation for Children
In this Guided Meditation for Children you will learn how to shine your light for all to see...and realise the wonderful person you truly are!
Keep on shining your light :-)
This Kids Meditation is great for: Sleep, Anxiety, Stress, Worry, Relaxation and expanding the imagination!
11/19/2019
20:42
SLEEPY COTTAGE: Sleep Meditation for Kids - Bedtime Sleep Story
Take your child off gently to sleep with this Bedtime Meditation for Children.
Sit back and relax in your beautiful sleepy cottage...listen to the crackling fire and the rhythm of the raindrops as they gently send you to sleep.
