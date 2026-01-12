Welcome to The Connected and Capable Podcast—a supportive space for parents raising kids with sensory needs, big emotions, and behavioral challenges. If your child is highly sensitive, struggles with focus, self-control, aggression, picky eating, or simply seems overwhelmed by the world, you are not alone.In this podcast, we talk about the real worries that keep parents up at night: Will they grow out of this? What am I missing? How do I actually help my child? Whether your child has ADHD, sensory processing challenges, autism, or no formal diagnosis at all, this show is for families navigating days that feel long, confusing, and exhausting.Hosted by Alicia Grogan, pediatric occupational therapist of over 20 years and a mom raising kids with big emotions, sensory needs, and ADHD, The Connected and Capable Podcast breaks down doable, evidence-based strategies that truly support uniquely wired kids. You’ll learn how many common challenges are deeply connected—and how to build new pathways in the brain that improve sensory processing, emotional regulation, executive functioning, and more.This podcast is about giving you peace in your day and setting the foundation for your child to reach their full potential. As the person who knows your child best, you have more power than you think—and real change is possible, even for the busiest parents.Your child is capable. And so are you. Let’s dive in.MORE RESOURCES FOR YOUGrab your free printable copy of our 5 Big Calming Techniques for Big Emotions + Dysregulation-- https://yourkidstable.com/emotions-printable/ Ready for a simple plan to overcome the attention, sleep, sensory, and big emotion challenges? I'll show you how for uniquely wired kids 1-18 years old in just 2-5 minutes a day. Join me in The Connection Hive-- https://YourKidsTable.com/TCHLET'S CONNECT:Instagram: https://Instagram.com/YourkidstableFacebook: https://Facebook.com/YourkidstablePinterest: https://Pinterest.com/YourkidstableIf you enjoyed this episode, we'd be so grateful if you left us a review! It's a huge help in encouraging us and letting us know what parents with uniquely wired kids need the most.