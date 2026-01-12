2. Retained Primitive Reflex: What Every Parent of A Uniquely Wired Kid Needs To Know
1/12/2026 | 19 mins.
Retained primitive reflexes are often overlooked—or completely missing—from the conversation when it comes to kids with sensory needs, attention challenges, anxiety, coordination difficulties, and diagnoses like ADHD or autism.In this episode, I'm breaking down what retained primitive reflexes actually are, why they matter far beyond infancy, and how they can impact your child's sensory processing, emotional regulation, focus, learning, and movement: We'll talk about:1. What retained primitive reflexes actually are in layman's terms2. Common signs that reflexes may still be firing (or retained)3. Why this piece is often missed—even by professionals4. How working on reflex integration can support regulation, sensory needs, attention, and daily functioning.5. Ways to work on integrating reflexes This episode is about understanding the body first—because when the body can organize and respond the way it was designed to, everything else becomes more accessible.Join me in The Connection Hive for the 30 Day Reflex Challenge, you can get started in just a couple minutes: https://yourkidstable.com/TCHKey Timestamps01:00 – What retained primitive reflexes actually are02:25 – The grasp reflex and why it matters later in life03:45 – The Moro reflex and its link to anxiety and hyper-vigilance06:10 – How reflexes impact coordination, reading, and focus09:18 – Why many professionals never talk about reflexes15:43 – Simple ways families can start integrating reflexes at homeMORE RESOURCES FOR YOUGrab your free printable copy of our 5 Big Calming Techniques for Big Emotions + Dysregulation-- https://yourkidstable.com/emotions-printable/ Ready for a simple plan to overcome the attention, sleep, sensory, and big emotion challenges? I'll show you how for uniquely wired kids 1-18 years old in just 2-5 minutes a day. Join me in The Connection Hive-- https://YourKidsTable.com/TCHLET'S CONNECT:Instagram: https://Instagram.com/YourkidstableFacebook: https://Facebook.com/YourkidstablePinterest: https://Pinterest.com/Yourkidstable
1. The 4 Hidden Causes Behind Sensory Needs, ADHD, & Big Emotions
1/05/2026 | 24 mins.
Your child is running nonstop, melting down during transitions, overwhelmed at birthday parties, struggling with focus, emotions, sleep, or eating—and your told they are bad, too sensitive, or they need discipline. In this first episode of the Connected + Capable podcast, I'm breaking down the four hidden areas that are often pulling the strings beneath the surface for uniquely wired kids—kids with sensory needs, ADHD, big emotions, executive functioning challenges (like focus), or no diagnosis at all. In this episode, we'll talk about: 1. Why these challenges are not phases, personality traits, or parenting failures. 2. The four core areas that cause these challenges and why they matter! 3. The challenges your kid has are connected, and when you know what they are you can build new skills and lessen sensory needs. Understanding what's happening beneath the surface is game changer for your kid, and you. It opens the doors to deeper connection, compassion, and capability. Thank you for listening! Hit the follow button so you get notified of next weeks new episode. Key Timestamps04:21 — Retained Primitive Reflexes: The hidden brain wiring quietly shaping behavior.09:33 — Sensory Processing: Why meltdowns, avoidance, and nonstop movement aren't choices.14:10 — Emotional Regulation: Big emotions are a skill gap, not a personality flaw.16:42 — Executive Functioning: The real reason focus, follow-through, and organization break down.
Welcome
12/14/2025 | 2 mins.
Welcome to The Connected and Capable Podcast—a supportive space for parents raising kids with sensory needs, big emotions, and behavioral challenges. If your child is highly sensitive, struggles with focus, self-control, aggression, picky eating, or simply seems overwhelmed by the world, you are not alone.In this podcast, we talk about the real worries that keep parents up at night: Will they grow out of this? What am I missing? How do I actually help my child? Whether your child has ADHD, sensory processing challenges, autism, or no formal diagnosis at all, this show is for families navigating days that feel long, confusing, and exhausting.Hosted by Alicia Grogan, pediatric occupational therapist of over 20 years and a mom raising kids with big emotions, sensory needs, and ADHD, The Connected and Capable Podcast breaks down doable, evidence-based strategies that truly support uniquely wired kids. You'll learn how many common challenges are deeply connected—and how to build new pathways in the brain that improve sensory processing, emotional regulation, executive functioning, and more.This podcast is about giving you peace in your day and setting the foundation for your child to reach their full potential. As the person who knows your child best, you have more power than you think—and real change is possible, even for the busiest parents.Your child is capable. And so are you. Let's dive in.
Connected and Capable