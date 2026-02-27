Send a text

We trade the post-holiday slump for a simple “goals time” system that gives our kids clear daily reps and gives us reliable work blocks. Short, intentional practice drives Spanish, piano, and sports progress while we scale our accounting workload through tax season.



• juggling homeschool with a 42-hour workweek and seasonal peaks

• setting kid goals with specific daily reps and clear time limits

• choosing fewer goals and ranking priorities to avoid overload

• using a checklist and a monthly $100 incentive tied to consistency

• focusing on Spanish speaking and listening with daily micro-lessons

• building piano skills with 10–15 minute sessions and steady difficulty

• planning spring break camps and considering year-round homeschool

• teaching money habits with a 50% save rule toward car funds

• balancing app-based learning with handwriting and core subjects



