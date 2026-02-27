Open app
Well This Wasn't The Plan!
Well This Wasn't The Plan!

Carson and Teran Sands
Kids & FamilyEducation for Kids
Well This Wasn't The Plan!
Latest episode

27 episodes

  • Well This Wasn't The Plan!

    27. Public School Reality From A Teacher - Part 2

    02/27/2026 | 43 mins.
    We talk with Megan, a public school teacher preparing to homeschool, about curriculum realities, the third-grade shift to screens, the limits of standardized testing, inclusion’s classroom impact, and the persistent myth of socialization. The goal is not to bash schools but to equip parents with clarity, options, and courage.

  • Well This Wasn't The Plan!

    25. Why A Public School Teacher Chose Homeschool And What She Wants Every Parent To Know

    02/19/2026 | 39 mins.
    We bring on Megan, a Texas elementary instructional specialist and former classroom teacher, who explains why she’s leaving the classroom to homeschool and what parents don’t see day to day. We compare school as it is with what kids actually need—sleep, protein, movement, and long blocks of unstructured play.

    • why a veteran teacher chose homeschool now
    • how tech in early grades shapes attention and behavior
    • full-day kindergarten, lost naps, and rushed lunches
    • sugar-heavy breakfasts and ADHD symptom spikes
    • hallway silence rules and school as compliance training
    • parent disconnection from teachers 
    • message overload, dress-up days, and hidden mental load
    • ineffective consequences, eloping, and classroom safety
    • why homework fails tired kids and families
    • system pressures that burn out teachers and parents

  • Well This Wasn't The Plan!

    24. Our Homeschool Curriculum and Why We Love It

    02/11/2026 | 23 mins.
    We share how we chose our homeschool curriculum and the pros and cons!

    • why pencil-and-paper 
    • how open-and-go lessons cut prep to zero
    • placement tests and mixing levels by subject
    • free downloads and what to try before buying
    • high standards
    • family-style subjects
    • using short videos for independence
    • skipping repetition and replacing boring readers
    • pricing, value, and when to print instead
    • layering tools like journals, Time4Learning, Night Zookeeper, and reading apps

  • Well This Wasn't The Plan!

    23. What Surprised Us the Most About Homeschool

    02/02/2026 | 32 mins.
    We share what shocked us about homeschooling as two full-time working parents: the time it takes, how fast kids learn one-on-one, and why our home feels calmer and happier. From tackling gaps in handwriting and grammar to an ADHD breakthrough, we lay out what actually worked.

  • Well This Wasn't The Plan!

    22. 2026 Goals + Keeping the Kids Busy While We Work!

    01/19/2026 | 33 mins.
    We trade the post-holiday slump for a simple “goals time” system that gives our kids clear daily reps and gives us reliable work blocks. Short, intentional practice drives Spanish, piano, and sports progress while we scale our accounting workload through tax season.

    • juggling homeschool with a 42-hour workweek and seasonal peaks
    • setting kid goals with specific daily reps and clear time limits
    • choosing fewer goals and ranking priorities to avoid overload
    • using a checklist and a monthly $100 incentive tied to consistency
    • focusing on Spanish speaking and listening with daily micro-lessons
    • building piano skills with 10–15 minute sessions and steady difficulty
    • planning spring break camps and considering year-round homeschool
    • teaching money habits with a 50% save rule toward car funds
    • balancing app-based learning with handwriting and core subjects

About Well This Wasn't The Plan!

We never expected to homeschool...but here we are! Life is funny that way, ya know?After 4 years in public school, we've made the unexpected leap into homeschooling our 3 kids--while still working full-time! On this podcast, we're documenting the journey in real time: the good, the hard, the hilarious, and everything in between.Whether you're a curious parent, a fellow homeschooler, or just here for the chaos, welcome!Let's figure it out together--because sometimes the best things start with, "Well, that wasn't the plan..."
Podcast website
Kids & FamilyEducation for Kids

