We bring on Megan, a Texas elementary instructional specialist and former classroom teacher, who explains why she’s leaving the classroom to homeschool and what parents don’t see day to day. We compare school as it is with what kids actually need—sleep, protein, movement, and long blocks of unstructured play.
• why a veteran teacher chose homeschool now
• how tech in early grades shapes attention and behavior
• full-day kindergarten, lost naps, and rushed lunches
• sugar-heavy breakfasts and ADHD symptom spikes
• hallway silence rules and school as compliance training
• parent disconnection from teachers
• message overload, dress-up days, and hidden mental load
• ineffective consequences, eloping, and classroom safety
• why homework fails tired kids and families
• system pressures that burn out teachers and parents
