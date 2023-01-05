Who Smarted? - Educational Podcast for Kids

The funniest, smartest, most creative educational podcast on the planet! WHO SMARTED? uses hilarious storytelling, cool characters & surprising sound effects to... More
Available Episodes
5 of 390
What is the biggest Fish in the Ocean?
How big do Whale Sharks grow? Where do Whale Sharks live? Are Whale Sharks friendly to Humans?
Have you started your FREE TRIAL of Who Smarted?+ for AD FREE listening, an EXTRA episode every week & bonus content? Sign up right in the Apple app or on our website: HERE
Get official Who Smarted? Merch: tee-shirts, mugs, hoodies and more, at Whosmarted.com!
5/3/2023
15:59
Are chickens 3rd Cousins to T–Rex?
Which modern animals are related to dinosaurs? Which animals survived mass extinction? How old are some of the oldest living animals?
Have you started your FREE TRIAL of Who Smarted?+ for AD FREE listening, an EXTRA episode every week & bonus content? Sign up right in the Apple app or on our website: HERE
Get official Who Smarted? Merch: tee-shirts, mugs, hoodies and more, at Whosmarted.com!
5/1/2023
16:43
How do Invasive Species invade?
What are Invasive Species? What happens when Invasive Species invade? How do we control Invasive Species?
Have you started your FREE TRIAL of Who Smarted?+ for AD FREE listening, an EXTRA episode every week & bonus content? Sign up right in the Apple app or on our website: HERE
Get official Who Smarted? Merch: tee-shirts, mugs, hoodies and more, at Whosmarted.com!
4/28/2023
5:30
Is the Pacific Garbage Patch a floating island of trash?
How was the Garbage Patch formed? What is the Garbage Patch made of? How can it be cleaned up?
Have you started your FREE TRIAL of Who Smarted?+ for AD FREE listening, an EXTRA episode every week & bonus content? Sign up in the Apple app or on our website: HERE
Get official Who Smarted? Merch: tee-shirts, mugs, hoodies and more, at Whosmarted.com!
4/26/2023
16:49
How do countries pick their National Symbol?
Why do countries have National Symbols? What are the most common National Symbols? What are the weirdest National Symbols?
Attention SmartyFamilies! Subscribe to WHO SMARTED?+ (Who Smarted? PLUS) and get 3 episodes of Who Smarted? every week, AD FREE, plus BONUS CONTENT! Apple users, sign up on the Apple App for a FREE TRIAL WEEK. Or, sign up HERE and get a MONTH FREE TRIAL (for monthly subscribers) or 4 MONTHS FREE if you subscribe for a year! Enjoy all the smarting, ad free with WHO SMARTED?+
Visit Whosmarted.com for official Merch, Back Episodes & Fun Activities.
The funniest, smartest, most creative educational podcast on the planet! WHO SMARTED? uses hilarious storytelling, cool characters & surprising sound effects to teach curious Kids (5+) and their Adults amazing Science & History facts on just about any topic! A NY Times, Common Sense Media, and Apple Pick for Kids! From the creators of BRAIN GAMES and BRAINCHILD!