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Who Smarted? - Educational Podcast for Kids
Atomic Entertainment / Starglow Media
Latest episode
1110 episodes
- How does Skunk spray protect them? Are Skunks dangerous? Where do Skunks live?
Have you started your FREE TRIAL of Who Smarted?+ for AD FREE listening, an EXTRA episode every week & bonus content? Sign up right in the Apple app, or directly at WhoSmarted.com and find out why more than 1,000 families are LOVING their subscription!
Get official Who Smarted? Merch: tee-shirts, mugs, hoodies and more, at Who Smarted?
- Did people always love playing Video Games at home? How have Video Game Consoles evolved? What is the all-time greatest Video Game Console?
Have you started your FREE TRIAL of Who Smarted?+ for AD FREE listening, an EXTRA episode every week & bonus content? Sign up right in the Apple app, or directly at WhoSmarted.com and find out why more than 1,000 families are LOVING their subscription!
Get official Who Smarted? Merch: tee-shirts, mugs, hoodies and more, at Who Smarted?
- Why do you need to go to the Dentist? What tools do Dentists use to keep your teeth clean? How often should you go to the Dentist?
Have you started your FREE TRIAL of Who Smarted?+ for AD FREE listening, an EXTRA episode every week & bonus content? Sign up right in the Apple app, or directly at WhoSmarted.com and find out why more than 1,000 families are LOVING their subscription!
Get official Who Smarted? Merch: tee-shirts, mugs, hoodies and more, at Who Smarted?
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About Who Smarted? - Educational Podcast for Kids
The funniest educational show kids love, parents adore, and teachers use in their classrooms. "Who Smarted?" is an engaging and entertaining educational podcast for kids and families that combines humor with learning in a way that captivates curious young minds. With four new episodes released weekly, this show offers a delightful blend of kids' trivia and fascinating facts, making it the perfect educational tool for both home and classroom settings. Created by the minds behind BRAIN GAMES and BRAINCHILD, "Who Smarted?" is not just another podcast; it's an adventure in learning that kids can't get enough of! Join the fun and discover why "Who Smarted?" is the go-to podcast for kids (and even adults) eager to listen, laugh and learn a whiff about science and history! Introducing "Who Smarted?" - the podcast that's not just educational but also hilariously fun! Perfect for kids, adored by parents, and embraced by teachers for its engaging content that seamlessly integrates into classroom learning. With a dynamic schedule of four new episodes each week, "Who Smarted?" offers a treasure trove of knowledge disguised as entertainment. This podcast takes learning to a whole new level by infusing it with humor, creativity, storytelling, interactivity and excitement. It's a journey through hilarious history, surprising science, fascinating trivia, mind-boggling facts, and captivating stories designed to spark curiosity and ignite a love for learning in young minds. Whether you're a parent looking for an educational yet entertaining podcast for your kids, or a teacher seeking fresh and engaging content for your classroom, "Who Smarted?" has got you covered. Each episode offers a unique adventure that is guaranteed to lead to meaningful discussions afterwards while leaving listeners craving more. Kids trivia becomes an exciting quest for knowledge, and every fact is a stepping stone on the path to discovery. With topics ranging from the wonders of the natural world to the mysteries of the universe, "Who Smarted?" ensures that learning is never boring but always a thrilling ride. Join the millions of families who have made "Who Smarted?" their favorite podcast for learning and laughter. With its free and easily accessible format, it's the perfect companion for car rides, family gatherings, bedtime, meal times, bath times, or just quiet afternoons at home. Transform screen time into quality time, and marvel as your child's imagination soars and their thirst for knowledge grows with each episode. In a world where educational resources abound, "Who Smarted?" stands out as one of the best podcasts for kids, offering a unique blend of entertainment and enlightenment. Don't miss out on this opportunity to turn learning into an adventure with "Who Smarted?" - the podcast that's smart, funny, and loved by all!Podcast website
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Who Smarted? - Educational Podcast for Kids
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