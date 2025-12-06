The Bible Recap Kids podcast is coming January 1! Subscribe to our podcast or YouTube channels today! SHOW NOTES: - Learn more about TBR Kids - Follow The Bible Recap: Instagram - Follow Tara-Leigh Cobble: Instagram - Read/listen on the Bible App - Become a RECAPtain - Shop the TBR Store - Meet the TBR Team DISCLAIMER: The Bible Recap, Tara-Leigh Cobble, Emily Pickell, and affiliates are not a church, pastor, spiritual authority, or counseling service. Listeners and viewers consume this content on a voluntary basis and assume all responsibility for the resulting consequences and impact.

The Bible Recap Kids podcast is coming January 1! Subscribe to our podcast on your favorite platform or on our YouTube channel today! SHOW NOTES: - Learn more about TBR Kids - Follow The Bible Recap: Instagram - Follow Tara-Leigh Cobble: Instagram - Read/listen on the Bible App - Become a RECAPtain - Shop the TBR Store - Meet the TBR Team DISCLAIMER: The Bible Recap, Tara-Leigh Cobble, Emily Pickell, and affiliates are not a church, pastor, spiritual authority, or counseling service. Listeners and viewers consume this content on a voluntary basis and assume all responsibility for the resulting consequences and impact.

The Bible Recap Kids podcast is coming January 1! Subscribe to our podcast on your favorite platform or on our YouTube channel today! SHOW NOTES: - Learn more about TBR Kids - Follow The Bible Recap: Instagram - Follow Tara-Leigh Cobble: Instagram - Read/listen on the Bible App - Become a RECAPtain - Shop the TBR Store - Meet the TBR Team DISCLAIMER: The Bible Recap, Tara-Leigh Cobble, Emily Pickell, and affiliates are not a church, pastor, spiritual authority, or counseling service. Listeners and viewers consume this content on a voluntary basis and assume all responsibility for the resulting consequences and impact.

The Bible Recap Kids podcast is coming January 1! Subscribe to our podcast on your favorite platform or on our YouTube channel today! SHOW NOTES: - Learn more about TBR Kids - Follow The Bible Recap: Instagram - Follow Tara-Leigh Cobble: Instagram - Read/listen on the Bible App - Become a RECAPtain - Shop the TBR Store - Meet the TBR Team DISCLAIMER: The Bible Recap, Tara-Leigh Cobble, Emily Pickell, and affiliates are not a church, pastor, spiritual authority, or counseling service. Listeners and viewers consume this content on a voluntary basis and assume all responsibility for the resulting consequences and impact.

The Bible Recap Kids podcast is coming January 1! Subscribe to our podcast on your favorite platform or on our YouTube channel today! SHOW NOTES: - Learn more about TBR Kids - Follow The Bible Recap: Instagram - Follow Tara-Leigh Cobble: Instagram - Read/listen on the Bible App - Become a RECAPtain - Shop the TBR Store - Meet the TBR Team DISCLAIMER: The Bible Recap, Tara-Leigh Cobble, Emily Pickell, and affiliates are not a church, pastor, spiritual authority, or counseling service. Listeners and viewers consume this content on a voluntary basis and assume all responsibility for the resulting consequences and impact.

About The Bible Recap Kids

TBR Kids is hosted by Emily Pickell—”Miss Emily” to our younger Bible Readers—and it’s part of the TBR Podcast Network. TBR Kids is a daily podcast geared toward our younger Bible Readers. The podcast follows a chronological Bible reading plan. It offers a short daily recap where “Miss Emily” highlights and summarizes that day’s Bible reading in a casual, easy to understand way. It follows the same 365-day TBR reading plan, so grownups and the kids in their life can read and recap together. Our mission with TBR Kids is to help even the youngest Bible Readers learn to read, understand, and love the Bible—and the God who wrote it!