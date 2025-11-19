Talkaboutable with Dr. Susan Swick

For the final episode of season 1, Dr. Swick sits down with a special guest: her sister Lauren, who is a dear friend and a parent of two. They talk about what’s guided and sustained Lauren in raising two children with very different needs and experiences. Plus, how their own upbringing influenced their parenting styles. This episode is all about the ever-evolving journey of parenthood from the eyes of two people who knew each other from the start. Talkaboutable is produced by Lemonada Media, in partnership with the Ohana Center for Child and Family Mental Health at Montage Health, and made possible through funding from the Montage Health Foundation. Together, we are committed to helping families talk about the issues children, teens, and young adults are facing today. We believe that when these conversations happen at home — even about the most challenging subjects — children build the skills they need to flourish. Because when families are connected, the hard moments become more bearable, the good moments become even better, and it all becomes Talkaboutable. Stay up to date with Lemonada on X, Facebook and Instagram at @LemonadaMedia. Joining Lemonada Premium is a great way to support our shows and get bonus content. Subscribe today on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. For a list of current sponsors and discount codes for this and every other Lemonada show, go to lemonadamedia.com/sponsors.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
How Do I Raise Emotionally Intelligent & Responsible Men?
When your kids are in their 20s but still under your roof, how do you know when to step in and when to step back? Today's guest, a single father of two, is experiencing this problem twofold, since his young adult sons are identical twins! At 21, they've fought hard for the skills and independence they've achieved, and yet they still sometimes fall short with certain elements of adulthood. This father wants to know the best way forward, and we talk about how that can start with modeling some challenging behaviors himself. This is a conversation about knowing your kids and when they need help, and how letting them observe, attempt and figure things out themselves can sometimes be the best kind of help.
My Mom Is A Narcissist, But I Want My Son To Have A Relationship With Her
How can you create boundaries with toxic family members while still encouraging your child to explore the relationships that feel meaningful to them? It's a tricky task that we'll be tackling in this episode, with a single mom who doesn't want to keep recreating patterns of her past. This conversation is about figuring out and enforcing healthy boundaries, especially the ones that don't seem to work right away, and how to keep showing up until they stick — all in service of a better future for our kids.
How Do I Talk to My Kid About Marijuana?
Questions about parenting seem to never end! They can be about what's happening at home, at school, or inside your child's head. Today, I'm tackling five different questions in one episode so we can get more guidance and tips in the hands of more parents. We cover screentime, when to have "the talk" about sex, and even tough genealogy questions! But by making it all talkaboutable, you'll see that there are lots of solutions and paths forward and that you already have many of the tools you need to get the conversation started.
My Middle Schooler Can’t Fall Asleep by Herself – What Can I Do?
How can we help our kids let go of their anxieties and surrender to sleep? That's the question we're tackling today. This father of two opens up about his 11-year-old daughter's struggle to fall asleep at night. He can't seem to figure out why his daughter is so independent during the day but unable to be left alone at night. Together, we discuss tools to help her sleep, plus why big transitions like starting middle school can disrupt a kid's confidence and calm demeanor. Talkaboutable is produced by Lemonada Media, in partnership with the Ohana Center for Child and Family Mental Health at Montage Health, and made possible through funding from the Montage Health Foundation. Together, we are committed to helping families talk about the issues children, teens, and young adults are facing today. We believe that when these conversations happen at home — even about the most challenging subjects — children build the skills they need to flourish. Because when families are connected, the hard moments become more bearable, the good moments become even better, and it all becomes Talkaboutable.
Ever wish someone could just tell you the right thing to say to your kid? Me too. Parenting brings us the greatest gifts and it can be messy, confusing, and downright exhausting.
I’m Dr. Susan Swick, a child and adolescent psychiatrist. I’m also a mom of 4. And I believe if you can talk about it with your kids, you can tackle it. We can make it Talkaboutable.
Each episode, I’ll hear from a parent about what’s keeping them up at night and together, we’ll unlock how they are already equipped to face and manage it. When our kids handle even the most difficult situations alongside a caring adult, the hard moments become more bearable, and the good moments become even better.
From Lemonada Media in partnership with the Ohana Center for Child and Family Mental Health at Montage Health, new episodes out every Tuesday.