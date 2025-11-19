Talkaboutable with Dr. Susan Swick

How To Raise Two Children with Different Needs

For the final episode of season 1, Dr. Swick sits down with a special guest: her sister Lauren, who is a dear friend and a parent of two. They talk about what’s guided and sustained Lauren in raising two children with very different needs and experiences. Plus, how their own upbringing influenced their parenting styles. This episode is all about the ever-evolving journey of parenthood from the eyes of two people who knew each other from the start. Talkaboutable is produced by Lemonada Media, in partnership with the Ohana Center for Child and Family Mental Health at Montage Health, and made possible through funding from the Montage Health Foundation. Together, we are committed to helping families talk about the issues children, teens, and young adults are facing today. We believe that when these conversations happen at home — even about the most challenging subjects — children build the skills they need to flourish. Because when families are connected, the hard moments become more bearable, the good moments become even better, and it all becomes Talkaboutable. Stay up to date with Lemonada on X, Facebook and Instagram at @LemonadaMedia. Joining Lemonada Premium is a great way to support our shows and get bonus content. Subscribe today on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. For a list of current sponsors and discount codes for this and every other Lemonada show, go to lemonadamedia.com/sponsors.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.