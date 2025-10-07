Since You Asked with Lori Gottlieb and Gretchen Rubin

Can a Marriage Survive When a Partner Won’t Change? Plus: Mel Robbins Wants Our Advice!
We follow up on last week’s advice about dealing with a flakey friend. We also respond to a question about cheating and its effect on a friend group, and debate whether a husband should finally accept a trait his wife says she will never change. Since You Askers weigh in: Has dishwasher technique become a “loaded” topic in your household? Plus, even celebrities need advice — bestselling author and podcast host Mel Robbins asks us to help her through the one thing she cannot figure out. Have a question or advice to share? Leave a voicemail or write to us at thesinceyouaskedpodcast.com. Follow along with Gretchen (@gretchenrubin) and Lori (@lorigottlieb_author) on Instagram for the latest on the show. Subscribe to Since You Asked on your favorite podcast app so you never miss an episode. Since You Asked is for entertainment purposes only. It’s not a substitute for medical, mental health, or other professional advice. Always consult a qualified professional with questions about your own situation. By sending us your question, you agree we may use it on the show and edit it for length or clarity.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
39:02
--------
39:02
Is a Flakey Friend Worth Keeping? Plus: Badly Behaved Kids!
We follow up on last week’s advice about who should bear the burden of maintaining connections with parents. We also respond to questions about a group text that’s spiraling into harsh words; a friendship worn thin by years of last-minute cancellations; and a new mother who fears her husband isn’t bonding with their baby. Plus, Since You Askers weigh in: Would you tell a friend that their kids are behaving badly? Have a question or advice to share? Leave a voicemail or write to us at thesinceyouaskedpodcast.com. Follow along with Gretchen (@gretchenrubin) and Lori (@lorigottlieb_author) on Instagram for the latest on the show. Subscribe to Since You Asked on your favorite podcast app so you never miss an episode. Since You Asked is for entertainment purposes only. It’s not a substitute for medical, mental health, or other professional advice. Always consult a qualified professional with questions about your own situation. By sending us your question, you agree we may use it on the show and edit it for length or clarity.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
33:15
--------
33:15
How Do You Stop Having the Same Fight Over and Over? Plus: Advice Gone Wrong!
In our very first episode of Since You Asked, we respond to a listener asking, “Should I make an effort to include my husband’s family in our plans, even if he doesn’t bother?” We also tackle a question about a couple who keeps having the same fights over and over. Since You Askers weigh in on the debate about whether to tell a friend if you think the person they're dating isn’t right for them. Plus, we react to stories about unsolicited advice that backfired. Have a question or advice to share? Leave a voicemail or write to us at thesinceyouaskedpodcast.com. Follow along with Gretchen (@gretchenrubin) and Lori (@lorigottlieb_author) on Instagram for the latest on the show. Subscribe to Since You Asked on your favorite podcast app so you never miss an episode. Since You Asked is for entertainment purposes only. It’s not a substitute for medical, mental health, or other professional advice. Always consult a qualified professional with questions about your own situation. By sending us your question, you agree we may use it on the show and edit it for length or clarity.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
33:29
--------
33:29
Introducing: Since You Asked — A New Kind of Advice Show
Who doesn’t need advice—and who doesn’t love giving it? Since you asked, we’re happy to answer. Each week two friends, Gretchen Rubin, bestselling author and happiness expert, and Lori Gottlieb, bestselling author and psychotherapist, team up to take on the everyday problems we all face. Whether it’s the pet peeve that’s annoyed you for years, the question you’re too embarrassed to ask, or the dilemma you can’t solve, they'll address it all with warmth, humor, and insight. Along the way, special segments like “Unsolicited Advice” and “Wisdom of Crowds” keep things fresh, and you’ll get the chance to weigh in too. Whether this show changes your life, or just makes you laugh, Since You Asked is here for you. Got a question or advice to share? Leave a voicemail or write to us at thesinceyouaskedpodcast.com. Follow along with Gretchen (@gretchenrubin) and Lori (@lorigottlieb_author) on Instagram for the latest on the showSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
About Since You Asked with Lori Gottlieb and Gretchen Rubin
Who doesn’t need advice—and who doesn’t love giving advice? Since you asked, we’re happy to answer. Each week, two friends—Gretchen Rubin, a happiness researcher, and Lori Gottlieb, a therapist—tackle the daily problems of living with all of you. Whether it’s the pet peeve that’s annoyed you for years, the question you’re too embarrassed to ask, or the dilemma you can’t solve, we’ll address it all. We’ll also shake things up with a rotating mix with special segments that offer a fresh approach to tackling the problems of everyday life.We invite you to weigh in yourself, so get ready to bring your best advice. Whether this podcast changes your life or just makes you laugh, we’re glad you’re here.
Since You Asked is for entertainment purposes only. It’s not a substitute for medical, mental health, or other professional advice. Always consult a qualified professional with questions about your own situation. By sending us your question, you agree we may use it on the show and edit it for length or clarity.