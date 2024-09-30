Powered by RND
Monsters Among Us

Podcast Monsters Among Us
Derek Hayes | QCODE
True paranormal stories told in the witnesses own voice. Monsters Among Us is a collection of first-hand eye-witness audio recordings made directly from experie...
More
Society & CultureScienceNatural SciencesHistory

Available Episodes

5 of 430
  • Alien hybrids, Black eyed kids and a Bigfoot in Montana (Sn. 18 Ep. 14)
    We have some truly unsettling calls for you tonight in this special Beyond unlocked episode including tall white aliens and alien hybrids, bigfoot encounters, the infamous black eyed kids more. Keep it spooky and enjoy! Season 18 Episode 14 of Monsters Among Us Podcast, true paranormal stories of ghosts, cryptids, UFOs and more, told by the witnesses themselves.
    1:16:25
  • Aggressive ghosts, portals, creatures and the sound of a UFO (Sn. 18 Ep. 13)
    Ghosts can't hurt you... right? Tonight we hear a call that proves that's not exactly true. Plus, portals, monsters and more! Keep it spooky and enjoy! Season 18 Episode 13 of Monsters Among Us Podcast, true paranormal stories of ghosts, cryptids, UFOs and more, told by the witnesses themselves.
    1:06:57
  • Disappearing houses, repeat time and people stuck in a loop: Creepy glitch in the Matrix stories (Sn. 18 Ep. 12)
    Are we all living in a simulation? Tonight's episode might have you questioning everything... Keep it spooky and enjoy! Season 18 Episode 12 of Monsters Among Us Podcast, true paranormal stories of ghosts, cryptids, UFOs and more, told by the witnesses themselves.
    1:08:05
  • A green ghost, a buff shadowman and another skinwalker (Sn. 18 Ep. 11)
    Tonight we reach into the grab bag of terrors to bring you stories of shadow people, ghosts, skinwalkers and more! Keep it spooky and enjoy. Season 18 Episode 11 of Monsters Among Us Podcast, true paranormal stories of ghosts, cryptids, UFOs and more, told by the witnesses themselves.
    1:08:15
  • Sky trumpets, strange screams and the sound of sasquatch activity: Strange Sounds in the Woods (Sn. 18 Ep. 10)
    Tonight we listen to stories of things that go bump in the night, and the spine-tingling shrieks, wails, and howls that come from the darkness just beyond what the eye can see. Keep it spooky and enjoy! Season 18 Episode 10 of Monsters Among Us Podcast, true paranormal stories of ghosts, cryptids, UFOs and more, told by the witnesses themselves.
    1:12:31

About Monsters Among Us

True paranormal stories told in the witnesses own voice. Monsters Among Us is a collection of first-hand eye-witness audio recordings made directly from experiencers of the paranormal, curated by host Derek Hayes. Surround yourself with a spooky, nostalgia-rich atmosphere and treat your ears to terrifying tales and deep dives into supernatural subjects ranging from ghosts, UFOs and alien abductions, to bigfoot, sasquatch and other cryptid creatures. Keep it spooky!
Generated: 11/21/2024 - 12:03:37 AM