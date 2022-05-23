Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The Martyrmade Podcast

The Martyrmade Podcast

Podcast The Martyrmade Podcast
Podcast The Martyrmade Podcast

The Martyrmade Podcast

Darryl Cooper
Mythology & Religion in the Human Story
History
Mythology & Religion in the Human Story
  • Sticky: #23 – Whose America?, pt. 2: Inner City Blues
    SUPPORT THE SHOW! I don't use sponsors for this show. I work for you guys. If you'd like to help out, become a subscriber to the MartyrMade Substack. It's just $5 p/month or $50 p/year, and you'll have access to subscribers-only podcasts, essays (w/audio versions), interviews, and more. New subscribers will have some catching up to do. If anyone would like to be a subscriber, but can't swing it right now, just shoot me an email and we'll get you hooked up. I appreciate you guys letting me do this show. And this one is a doozy: The Great Migration of 1915-1960 saw over six million African Americans move from the rural South to the big cities of the North and West. It was one of the largest mass migrations in human history, and one whose consequences defined American domestic politics throughout the 20th century. But it wasn’t the first time the industrial cities of America had experienced massive demographic transformation, and the black migrants would run smack into the immigrants of previous generations. In the 1960s, frustration and anger turned to conflict, as race riots drove what was left of the white ethnics out of the inner cities. Today we tell the story of the battle for control of the Ocean Hill-Brownsville school district in New York City - a topic which might sound a bit dull, but was one of the most intense periods of racial conflict in recent American history. The conflict captured the attention of the country for months, and led to a split in the alliance between American blacks and American Jews that had powered the civil rights movement until the late 1960s.
    6/26/2023
    6:41:53
  • *BONUS* Epstein, pt. 3
    Hey everybody.  I just wanted to touch base. I'm over here working on the next episode of the labor series (Whose America?), and it's coming along nicely, but I thought I'd give you something to tide you over. Some of you may have already heard this since I released it on the MartyrMade Substack, but I figured it’s approaching the holiday season, so why not give this one to the whole family. Like I said, this episode has been on the Substack for a while, along with a lot of other written and recorded content you won’t find anywhere else. Those of you who are already subscribed, for just $5 p/month or $50 p/year, thank you. You are literally the reason I’m able to do this. You know, a couple years ago, after the Jonestown series, I was thinking about calling it quits. I was spending my early mornings, my lunch hours, my evenings and my weekends working on the podcast, and I thought that there was no way I’d be able to keep that up once I had a family, so I really was thinking about wrapping it up. Jocko changed my mind, and those of you who decided to subscribe to the Substack have helped me helped me take a few breaths and every once in a while forget the fact that I don’t have the financial safety net I did when I was working for the DOD. So when I say that you make this possible, I really mean it. Thank you. If anyone out there is not yet subscribed to the Substack, and you can spare $5 p/month or $50 p/year, please consider subscribing so we can keep this thing going. I know it's not easy out there right now, and everything seems to be getting more expensive by the day, so if you really can't swing it, I understand, I've been there, so just shoot me an email at martyrmade @ gmail and we'll work something out. This is the third episode of the series I put together on Jeffrey Epstein. You might have heard the first two on this main feed, but I thought it was time to release this one into the wild. Bring your own torches and pitchforks, I'll bring the flamethrower.
    10/17/2022
    2:08:31
  • #22 – Whose America?, ep. 1: Rough Extraction
    In August 1921, 10,000-20,000 armed coal miners marched on Mingo County, West Virginia to lift the martial law imposed there, free their jailed brethren, and avenge the assassination of one of their local heroes. At least 20,000 more wives, young boys and other civilians followed the army providing medical, logistical and other services. Before it was over, they would storm a mountainside under fire from entrenched machine guns, and while being bombed from the air. It was the largest and most serious armed insurrection in US history since the Civil War. This episode is going to discuss the West Virginia Coal Mine Wars, and The Battle of Blair Mountain. These episodes are out a week or two early on the Substack feed. If you enjoy this content or want more essays and podcasts not available here, please consider becoming a subscriber over at Substack, it's how I manage to be able to do this at all. Here’s the link to Jocko’s company, Origin, that I mention in the intro. Go there and check out the high-end clothing, boots, jiu jitsu gis, hunting gear and more, all hand-made in the United States. Here's the link to Daniele Bolelli's History on Fire podcast (also available wherever you get your podcasts).
    9/9/2022
    5:34:35
  • *BONUS* The Jeffrey Epstein Series, pts. 1 & 2 (of 3)
    Here are Parts 1 & 2 of a series exploring potential truth about the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. Part 3 is available on The Martyr Made Substack, so if you aren't tapped out on this topic by the end of two episodes, head over to martyrmade.substack.com and become a subscriber for just $5 p/month or $50 p/year to hear that, as well as other subscribers-only MartyrMade podcasts and written content. Thanks again everyone for listening. *Correction* A few people have informed me that my description of how a hedge fund manager calculates his cut is off in Episode 1. I meant to correct it in the show, but forgot. The general point remains, however: there is no way Jeffrey Epstein made the kind of money he was showing by managing one guy’s account over the years.
    6/27/2022
    3:27:33
  • #21 – Whose America?: Prologue
    Hi everyone. Here is the first episode - well, the prologue - for a brand new Martyr Made series called Whose America?, on the American labor wars. This is a series I've been working on for a while, and a story very close to my heart. I appreciate the patience and support you guys have shown me. I have a habit of over-burdening myself until work grinds to a crawl, then I panic and work myself nearly insane to catch up. Well, the good news is that I only decided to do this prologue at the last minute to set the tone and get the ball rolling, when the *actual* first episode of this series, on the largest insurrection in American history before or since the Civil War, was already almost done. I've got another two books to read before I'm ready to release it into the wild, but it won't be too long. This episode has already been available to Substack subcribers for a week. I will be doing that from now on, so you can add that to the list of benefits available to subscribers for just $5 p/month or $50 p/year. If you enjoy this episode, or even if you don't but just want to keep my cats from starving, please consider supporting the podcast by becoming a paid subscriber to the MartyrMade Substack. Thanks for listening!
    5/23/2022
    1:39:11

About The Martyrmade Podcast

Mythology & Religion in the Human Story
The Martyrmade Podcast

The Martyrmade Podcast

