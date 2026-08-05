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113 episodes
- Pokémon is a mega-smash hit around the world. There are TV shows, movies, card games, toys, and of course, video games. It all started with a boy who loved collecting bugs and playing video games. Join Joy and co-host Romil as they explore the history behind the series. Learn how it almost flopped, and how one special Pokémon (not Pikachu) helped save the franchise early on. Plus, a Japan-themed First Things First.Click here to read a transcript of this episode.
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- Get ready to start historymaxxing because Forever Ago's latest season is back Wednesday, August 5th! We've got terrific new topics from Pizza, to Wizard of Oz-- even Pokémon. Make sure to subscribe so you don't miss an episode. Can't wait to explore the before with you!
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- Soccer is the most popular sport on the planet. But how did it get its start? And why do some people call it “soccer”, while others call it “football?” Hear the answers to these questions as Joy and co-host Brooke learn about the history of the sport, plus the story of the first ever World Cup. All that and a kickin’ First Things First. Goaaaal!Click here to read a transcript of this episode.
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- There are so many trends in skin care, from fun-shaped pimple patches to Korean sheet masks. They might seem like the latest fad, but did you know some of these beauty treatments have been around for hundreds of years? Join Joy and co-host Roop as they look back through skin care history, from the fashionable beauty marks of the French aristocracy to bird poop facials in Japan. Plus, something called a toilet mask. All that and a new First Things First!
If you want to learn more about puberty, check out Brains On Universe Presents...Puberty! (The podcast). In this special limited series we're asking listener questions about what's happening in their bodies and their brains during this tricky and exciting time. Head to brainson.org/puberty or find it wherever you listen.
Click here to read a transcript of this episode.
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- It’s super common for a country to have a national anthem. That’s an official song that is sung at special events and is supposed to bring people together. The United States of America’s anthem is called The Star Spangled Banner. But it took a long time, and a lot of contests, to choose that song. Join Joy and co-host Freya as they learn the history of this famously hard to sing song. Plus they tackle an all new First Things First.
Guest: Billy Coleman, Associate Director of the Kinder Institute, and historian who studies early American music and politics.
Click here to read a transcript of this episode.
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About Forever Ago
Brains On Universe presents Forever Ago®, a history show for the whole family! Every episode looks into the surprising and fascinating history of things we think are ordinary, but they’re not -- like ice cream flavors, video games, baths and more. We make learning about the past fun while teaching listeners to think critically about history. Sales and Distribution by Lemonada Media https://lemonadamedia.com/Podcast website
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