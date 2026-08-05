There are so many trends in skin care, from fun-shaped pimple patches to Korean sheet masks. They might seem like the latest fad, but did you know some of these beauty treatments have been around for hundreds of years? Join Joy and co-host Roop as they look back through skin care history, from the fashionable beauty marks of the French aristocracy to bird poop facials in Japan. Plus, something called a toilet mask. All that and a new First Things First!



If you want to learn more about puberty, check out Brains On Universe Presents...Puberty! (The podcast). In this special limited series we're asking listener questions about what's happening in their bodies and their brains during this tricky and exciting time. Head to brainson.org/puberty or find it wherever you listen.



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