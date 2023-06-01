Bach arrives (literally)

Synopsis On today's date in 1723, Johann Sebastian Bach began his formal duties as the new Cantor of the St. Thomas School in Leipzig, a city that would remain his home for the next 27 years. A newspaper item datelined Leipzig had appeared the previous day, noting: "This past Saturday at noon, four wagons loaded with household goods arrived here from Cöthen; they belonged to the former Princely Cappelmeister Johann Sebastian Bach, now called to Leipzig as Cantor. He himself arrived with his family on two carriages at 2 o'clock and moved into the newly renovated apartment in the St. Thomas School." Bach was not the first choice for the appointment, and it's clear from the proceedings of the Leipzig Town Council that they were more concerned with Bach as a teacher rather than Bach as a composer. Providing quality music for services at St. Thomas Church might have been foremost in Bach's mind, but the council seemed to think that was definitely not as important as teaching Latin to the young students of the St. Thomas School. One council member, a certain Dr. Steger, after reluctantly voting for Bach, even wanted it on record that in his opinion, (quote) "Bach should make compositions that were NOT theatrical." It's not on record what poor Dr. Steger thought of Bach's intensely dramatic St. Matthew Passion, or the hundreds of brilliant crafted cantatas that Bach would provide, week in and week out, for the next 20 years. Music Played in Today's Program J.S. Bach (1685 - 1750) Cantata No. 73 Leonhardt Consort; Gustav Leonhardt, conductor. Teldec 44279