Taylor Talk: The Taylor Swift Podcast | reputation | 1989 | Red | Speak Now | Fearless | Taylor Swift

Delicate - Episode 205 - Taylor Talk: The Taylor Swift Podcast
Episode 205 - Join our hosts through an in-depth analysis of "Delicate" off of reputation. We discuss the clever way the sound of the song evolves alongside the lyrics, and as always, open your minds to the lyrics in a whole new way. Episode 205 is brought to you by BarkBox. Listen in for a VERY special offer just for Taylor Talk. listeners. If you love your dog, you'll listen to this episode! It's a doggy sort of episode :-)
2/20/2018
1:03:43
Don't Blame Me - Episode 204 - Taylor Talk: The Taylor Swift Podcast - Swifties also listening to Revival - Eminem - feat. Ed Sheeran
Episode 204 - Don't blame this song on being what our panel unanimously agrees is the absolute BEST of the first four tracks off of Reputation. As a writer, Taylor expertly uses drugs as a metaphor to perfectly capture the anxiousness, excitement, nervousness, and overall craziness that is one's experience with true love. In the "darkest little paradise"...?? What's that, Taylor? An unmentionable place, perhaps? This song certainly has more than meets the eye... or rather, ear. Listen in as our hosts take an otherwise G-rated podcast into potentially R-rated territory. But hey.. Taylor wrote it. We just analyze it. Happy listening :-)
12/18/2017
1:00:21
I Did Something Bad - Episode 203 - Taylor Talk: The Taylor Swift Podcast
Episode 203 - Why's it feel so good, Taylor Nation? Warning.. If Taylor says it, we can say it! We may or may not have dropped a few swear words in this episode as we walk through an in-depth analysis of "I Did Something Bad." Our hosts explore how this track connects to the larger album-wide theme of how one's reputation is formed, how Taylor uses a literary device called antithesis to place emphasis on important concepts, and how her references to the Salem witch trials and possibly the play The Crucible are shown through a modern day lens of media and fan frenzies. Also, be sure to check out our sponsor for the episode, Lovepop, for some AMAZING 3-D cards - receive special pricing on 5 or more cards plus FREE shipping when you visit LovePop.com/TaylorTalk. This is an episode you DON'T want to miss! Happy listening :-)
12/4/2017
58:35
End Game feat. Ed Sheehan & Future - Reputation - Taylor Talk: The Taylor Swift Podcast
Episode 202 - Join our panel as we dive deep into the themes of Taylor Swift's new song, End Game, followed by a thorough lyric analysis to see how Taylor, Ed Sheeran, and Future bring those themes to life! Discussing a song filled with idioms, and clever metaphors painting a picture of multiple stories from the perspectives of three artists, this is not a discussion you will want to miss! Happy listening :-) Taylor Talk is a 3x award-nominated podcast. Be sure to subscribe so you can get all the newest episodes as soon as they're released.
11/13/2017
1:06:20
...Ready For It? Song and Music Video - Episode 201 - Taylor Talk: The Taylor Swift Podcast
Episode 201 - Join our panel for an in-depth analysis of "...Ready For It?" and its accompanying music video. We take you through some random theories including unique ones (Joe and Taylor = Bonnie and Clyde?), and then decide if some popular online theories merit any attention. Fun Fact - On November 1, Taylor Talk will be SIX YEARS OLD! Please leave us a review on iTunes when you have a free moment! We'd love to hear from you. Happy Listening :-)
