Ready For It - A Taylor Swift Inspired Podcast

Sabrina Carpenter Needs To Spill Her Swift Secrets & Live Show Tickets Are On Sale!
This podcast was recorded prior to Taylor Swift telling us she was engaged, but we are aware she is engaged.BUT we do have many questions for Sabrina Carpenter, who has a new album coming out tomorrow, and honestly, the math is adding up that Taylor is planning to do something... if you like long convoluted maths, that is. ALSO please come and listen to THE LIFE OF A SHOWGIRL with us for the first time at the Astor in Mebourne! Tickets are on sale here: https://rocktix.com.au/shows/19187See ya next week (unless Taylor does something).
26:00
26:00
EMERGENCY EPISODE: Taylor Swift Is Engaged & We Are Bridemaids
We are trying to keep calm, but how are we meant to be calm when Miss Taylor Alison Swift is engaged to Travis Kelce?There's so much to discuss that we jumped in our cars (why cars?) and jumped on a call to chat all about our thoughts.Sorry if it's a little too wild.Remember to grab your tickets for our Life Of A Showgirl listening party, too. Grab them here, quick: https://rocktix.com.au/shows/19187
10:33
10:33
THE LIFE OF A SHOWGIRL: All The Theories & A Big Announcment
Swifties, it has been such a wild week trying to crack the code and figure out what Taylor has planned for October 3rd. The theories, the Easter eggs, the suspense... It's giving full detective mode. But don't worry, we've gathered all the possibilities so you don't miss a single clue.AND, brace yourselves, because at the end of this podcast, we've got a huge announcement you are definitely going to want to hear.
29:30
29:30
THE LIFE OF A SHOW GIRL: WTF Just Happened?!
It's been a long time coming... But we were not expecting it on a random Tuesday in August.But here we are, Taylor Swift has just dropped the news that her brand new album will be called 'THE LIFE OF A SHOW GIRL' and we have a lot to talk about.So, we are back. And yes, we need to talk about colours.
26:33
26:33
THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT: Side H
Welcome to our season finale, where we have no freakouts that we have to do 3 songs and then decide whether or not any have made our top 13 lists.A totally relaxed time.
About Ready For It - A Taylor Swift Inspired Podcast
Are you..? Get up to date with Taylor Swift, with Ready For It.During season 2 we are breaking down 'THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT' track-by-track, so you know all the drama and gossip in-depth.Join us as we go side by side and don't forget to binge season 1, so you can get ahead of the game!