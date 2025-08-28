Ready For It - A Taylor Swift Inspired Podcast

Sabrina Carpenter Needs To Spill Her Swift Secrets & Live Show Tickets Are On Sale!

This podcast was recorded prior to Taylor Swift telling us she was engaged, but we are aware she is engaged.BUT we do have many questions for Sabrina Carpenter, who has a new album coming out tomorrow, and honestly, the math is adding up that Taylor is planning to do something... if you like long convoluted maths, that is. ALSO please come and listen to THE LIFE OF A SHOWGIRL with us for the first time at the Astor in Mebourne! Tickets are on sale here: https://rocktix.com.au/shows/19187See ya next week (unless Taylor does something).