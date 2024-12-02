169 - Is the Bass Amp FINALLY DEAD?! (In ear monitor takeover?)

Let’s clear this up from the start – we LOVE bass amps, big stacks of speakers coupled with loud, monstrous amplifier heads. We want to feel the air move as we play! But when you’re a gigging bassist, one of the biggest struggles we face is the endless battle with the onstage sound. In this podcast, we’re asking if there’s a future for bass amplifiers?If you had to ditch anything from your signal chain, would you really wave goodbye to your bass amp?