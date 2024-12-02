We get it: bass players are extremely difficult to buy for and everything we want costs a small fortune. Well, you needn’t worry, as we’ve trawled through the Internet to compile a list of bass-friendly gifts that we'd be more than happy to receive ourselves on Christmas day.So, let us extend an olive branch, as we offer up some killer gift ideas that should have real appeal to the bass player in your life.
1:16:16
172- Let’s talk about P Basses (and my Freddie Washington Obsession)
While Leo Fender will be forever revered for his iconic electric guitar designs, without doubt his greatest contribution to the advancement of popular music was unveiled in October 1951 – the first year of the Fender Precision. Today’s podcast is a reminder of why the P-Bass has remained the ‘go-to instrument’ for so many bass players, for so long. What can we possibly say about it that you don’t know already?
55:40
171- My Health Scare and the MADNESS that prevailed
If you’ve ever suffered from wrist pain after spending hours perfecting a John Entwistle bass solo, you’ll know that spending extended periods hunched over a bass guitar can cause all kinds of hand and arm problems, back pain, and even nerve damage. In this podcast, we talk through Scott’s recent health scare and share some advice to ensure that your “bass face” is a grimace of ecstasy rather than agony!
40:17
170 - Our favorite amps & cabs in 2024
You might have an expensive custom shop bass and all the boutique stompboxes in the world, but you’ll still need a great bass amp to achieve your dream tone. In this video, we’re looking at some of the greatest amps, pedals and cabinets of 2024, handpicked by the SBL team – including tube, solid-state and preamp pedals!Here’s what we think are the best bass guitar amps on the market right now.
1:01:14
169 - Is the Bass Amp FINALLY DEAD?! (In ear monitor takeover?)
Let’s clear this up from the start – we LOVE bass amps, big stacks of speakers coupled with loud, monstrous amplifier heads. We want to feel the air move as we play! But when you’re a gigging bassist, one of the biggest struggles we face is the endless battle with the onstage sound. In this podcast, we’re asking if there’s a future for bass amplifiers?If you had to ditch anything from your signal chain, would you really wave goodbye to your bass amp?
If you’re a bassist — you’re in the right place. Join Scott Devine and Ian Allison from SBL as they dissect every aspect to being a bass player - professional or hobbyist - from basses and gear hacks, to musicianship and gig tips, all the way to mental health and what the future might hold for the music industry.